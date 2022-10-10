Native American culture celebrated at Museum

Anishinaabe Culture Day kicks off at Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St NW, on Wednesday Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a special, one-day celebration for visiting school groups to learn about the history and culture of the Anishinaabe in West Michigan.

The Anishinaabe are a group of culturally related Indigenous peoples present in the Great Lakes region of Canada and the United States. They include the Ojibwe (This name is commonly anglicized as Chippewa), Odawa (Ottawa), Potawatomi, Mississaugas Nipissing and Algonquin. The word Anishinaabe translates to “people from whence lowered” or “the good humans” (depending on the source).

This one-day celebration, designed for students, allows participants to learn about Native American regalia, dance, and music and immerse themselves in the rich history of local Native American cultures.

The program features authentic dancing and drumming sessions, and activities include traditional story-telling, demonstrations, and interactive stations hosted by Native American community organizations including pottery, basket and bowl making, and corn husk dolls. Additionally, students can participate in a scavenger hunt connected to the three floors of the Museum.

Students can also visit the Museum’s core exhibit, Anishinabek: The People of this Place. This exhibit highlights the Odawa, Potawatomi, and Ojibwe people of West Michigan and provides an understanding of the Native American culture through rare artifacts and displays.

The Museum partners with the City of Grand Rapids, Anishinaabe Circle, and Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi: Northern Administrative Office for this program. Anishinaabe Culture Day is sponsored by: Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Huntington Bank, and Anishinaabe Circle.

For more information visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum website.