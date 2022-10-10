Kentwood PD to host Drug Take Back Day

Law enforcement agencies across the nation partner with the DEA to host a Drug Take Back Day every October as part of ongoing efforts to combat prescription drug misuse and overdose deaths.

The Kentwood Police Department will again host a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back initiative. The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way for community members to dispose of prescription drugs as well as educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

“By taking advantage of this free and anonymous Drug Take Back Day, residents can help save lives,” said Kentwood Police Chief Bryan Litwin. “Proper medication disposal prevents identity theft, accidental poisonings, drug addiction and overdose deaths. It can also help preserve the environment by reducing the amount of medications in landfills and sewer systems. Please gather unneeded medications from your home and join us Oct. 29 as we work together to keep our community safe.”

The events provide a timely opportunity for residents to safely and securely dispose of unneeded medications to help address this public safety and public health issue. Studies have shown a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Residents are encouraged to drop off any unused, unwanted or expired prescription pills and patches 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentwood Police Department, 4742 Walma Ave. SE. Liquids, needles and sharp objects cannot be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

Community members can safely dispose of unused and/or expired prescription medications year-round in the Kentwood Police Department’s lobby 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.