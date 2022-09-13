Hospice invites community to ‘expand the boundaries of care’

There’s something special about people who endeavor to care for individuals who have only a short amount of time left. Emmanuel Hospice’s annual celebration to benefit quality end-of-life care will highlight these individuals over lunch and a silent auction. West Michigan community members are invited to attend and invest in the future of Emmanuel Hospice.

“We invite all families, caregivers, volunteers and community members to join us to expand the boundaries of care, ensuring every last moment is cherished and lived with integrity,” said Sara Lowe, executive director of Emmanuel Hospice.

Presented by CareLinc, the luncheon will offer attendees an opportunity to hear stories from patients and their families. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $75,000 to bring more comfort, peace and care to families when they need it most.

The lunch takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Union Pavilion at Railside Golf Club, 2500 76th Street Southwest in Byron Center.

Emmanuel Hospice has been serving the West Michigan community since 2013. With more than 90 team members, the local nonprofit now serves more than 170 patients daily in Kent and surrounding counties and provides grief counseling and other educational services free of charge.

Tickets for the luncheon are $60 per person and $500 per table of eight and can be purchased online at EmmanuelHospice.org/AnnualCelebration or via phone at 616-719-0919.