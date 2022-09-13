Hit musical to hit the stage

A hit new musical with a slew of awards to its name will make its Grand Rapids debut at DeVos Performance Hall for a limited run Nov. 8-13.

Broadway Grand Rapids is proud to announce tickets are on sale for the national tour of Come From Away, written by two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.

Come From Away chronicles the true story of what happened in a small Canadian town when it was forced to accommodate 7,000 unexpected airplane passengers in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. In the hours following the decimation of the Twin Towers in New York, some 38 airplanes were rerouted to the Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. For several days flights were grounded across the continent. Cultures clashed and tempers flared. With nowhere else to go, the townspeople of Gander took in the stranded passengers. The characters are based on real people and some true-to-life experiences during the crisis.

A “Best Musical” winner across North America, Come From Away has won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” and four Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical” and five Outer Critics Circle Awards, including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical.”

Purchase tickets online or at the Broadway Grand Rapids box office, 122 Lyon St. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.