Due to inclement weather and travel advisories, rather than send readers out and about to experience the season, here’s a list of five festive films (with links) to keep you occupied as you huddle at home this wintery weekend.

A Christmas Story (1983)

This delightful story follows Ralphie Parker, a pre-teen growing up in the 1940s and his obsession with one thing he really wants for Christmas– a Red Ryder BB Gun. Filled with knee-slapping, laugh-out-loud moments and a hilarious voice over by adult Ralphie whose narration is woven throughout. Watch it for free (with ads) on Vudu.

It’s also available on HBO Max, ROW8, Prime Video, Redbox and Roku.

Scrooged (1988)

From the director who brought us Lethal Weapon, Scrooged is arguably the funniest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Bill Murray stars as a loathsome media mogul in this irreverent Christmas comedy, complete with all three ghosts, an unlikely Tiny Tim and a surprise visit from Bobcat Goldthwait. Watch it on Amazon Prime.

The Holiday (2006)

An LA-based film editor, played by Cameron Diaz and Londoner, Kate Winslett, swap houses during the holidays to get over old romances and explore new ones. Jack Black plays an unlikely love interest to Winslett and Diaz falls head over heels for a single dad portrayed by Jude Law. Despite the Rom Com cast, this film is more heartwarming than funny and may even cause you to well up a bit. I know I did. Rent it for $2.99.

Jack Frost (1998)

Even though it bombed at the box office, this film about a deceased dad (played by Michael Keaton) who comes back to life in the form of a snowman isn’t as creepy as it sounds. The tale is cautionary to fathers who neglect the needs of their families to pursue glory and to people who’ve lost loved ones not to succumb to grief. Multiple streaming options available through Roku.

Love Actually (2003)

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, several storylines about love, loss, human fallibility and forgiveness converge. A prime ministers, a widowers and a has-been rock star take center stage in this heartwarming dramedy brought to us by writer/director Richard Curtis, known for dozens of other England-set RomComs (a list too abundant to name). The truly ensemble cast features Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Nightly, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Bill Nighy to name a few. Love Actually is currently streaming on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video and Vudu.