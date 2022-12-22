Friday’s Griffins game rescheduled

The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home game against the Cleveland Monsters scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 at Van Andel Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. due to the severe winter storm affecting the Midwest.

Following tonight’s 8 p.m. EST road game against the Chicago Wolves and the AHL’s Holiday Break, the Griffins will return to action next Wednesday, Dec. 28 when they travel to Rockford, Illinois to face the IceHogs at 8 p.m. EST.

Grand Rapids’ next home contest is on New Year’s Eve when the Milwaukee Admirals pay a 6 p.m. visit to Van Andel Arena. All tickets for Friday’s game will be valid for the new Jan. 4 date.