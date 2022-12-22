Grand Rapids & EGR announce closures

A blizzard warning, announced by the National Weather Service that begins at 4 p.m. today has prompted city officials and other organizations to issue a number of cancellations.

The city of Grand Rapids is encouraging residents to stay off roads during this severe weather event and has cancelled scheduled in-person programs and activities.

Cancellations include:

All in-person youth and adult recreation and fitness programs.

All skating sessions after the noon session are cancelled today. Additional cancellations over the weekend will be announced on the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink Facebook page.

The clubhouse at Indian Trails Golf Course will be closed through at least Dec. 25. Additional information will be announced on the website.

In addition, the Grand Rapids Griffins hockey game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 has been rescheduled. Read more about how to exchange your ticket here.

In East Grand Rapids, city offices will be closed on the following days:

Friday, Dec. 23

Monday, Dec. 26

Monday, Jan. 2

The Dec. 27 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting has been canceled (the next meeting will occur Jan. 23).

The high school and Wealthy pools will be closed on the following days:

Saturday, Dec. 24

Sunday, Dec. 25

Saturday, Dec. 31

Sunday, Jan. 1

Experts are predicting a significant amount of snowfall, starting this afternoon. Strong winds are expected to start Friday morning. Conditions will become increasingly dangerous due to low wind chills, blowing snow and very low visibility. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. At this point, the severe weather warning is to remain in effect until 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For up-to-date emergency alerts, visit grandrapidsmi.gov/ EmergencyAlerts.