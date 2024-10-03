Your Ultimate Guide to This Weekend’s Best Events in Grand Rapids

Looking for a lively weekend in Grand Rapids? Look no further! From rich cultural festivals to live music, theater, and family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone in the city and beyond. Here’s a curated list of must-attend events that will make your weekend unforgettable.

Pulaski Days: Celebrate Polish Heritage

October 4 – October 6

Kicking off this weekend’s festivities is Pulaski Days, a beloved celebration of Polish heritage and traditions at various social halls throughout Grand Rapids (see this link for details). Running from Friday through Sunday, this event offers everything from lively parades to polka masses, authentic Polish cuisine, eating contests, and live music. Pulaski Days is more than just a party—it’s a deep dive into the Polish-American culture that has shaped Grand Rapids for generations. Bring your friends and family, and come ready for some delicious pierogi and kielbasa. Joshua Redman at St. Cecilia Music Center

Friday, October 4, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

For jazz lovers, Friday night offers a world-class musical experience with renowned saxophonist Joshua Redman. Performing at the historic St. Cecilia Music Center, Redman will be presenting selections from his latest album, blending traditional jazz with modern twists. Whether you’re a seasoned jazz enthusiast or new to the genre, this intimate evening promises to be a sonic journey you won’t want to miss. SCMC is located at 24 Ransom Ave NE, St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

October 3 – October 6

If you’re in the mood for some theatrical fun, the Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre with performances through the weekend. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the cult classic, this quirky show promises tons of interactive fun. On select nights, costumes and participation is encouraged, so channel your inner Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Brad, or Janet, and join the party! Don’t forget to snag a prop bag on-site—outside props are a no-go. Civic Theatre is located at 30 Division Ave N., Grand Rapids. More information is available here.

Screening of Hocus Pocus at Wealthy Theatre

Sunday, October 6, 2 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.)

For families, there’s no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with a screening of Hocus Pocus at Wealthy Theatre. Bring the kids and join Max, Dani, and Allison as they battle the mischievous Sanderson sisters in this beloved 90s classic. Tickets are priced just right for a fun and affordable family outing, making it an ideal Sunday afternoon adventure. Tickets are available here . Fall Fest in Downtown Holland

October 4 – October 5

Looking for a charming fall escape? Head over to Fall Fest in Downtown Holland, where the streets will be bustling with autumnal activities. From professional pumpkin carving to tulip planting, artisan markets, and hayrides, this event offers something for all ages. Plus, live street performances and music will set the perfect seasonal vibe as you stroll through the heart of Holland. Art at the Yard Pop-Up Art Event

Saturday, October 5, 5-8 p.m.

Cap off your weekend with Art at the Yard 2024, a one-night-only art event benefiting the Grand Haven Schools Foundation. Held at the historic D Baker & Son Lumber in Grand Haven, this show will feature the works of local artists across a variety of media. Enjoy live music by Funky Brewster, savory bites from DaKidd BBQ, and an evening of creativity for a cause. With a suggested donation of $10, you’ll be supporting local schools while immersing yourself in Grand Haven’s vibrant art scene. Art at the Yard takes place at D Baker & Son Lumber, 720 Pennoyer Ave, Grand Haven.

With so many exciting events happening this weekend, Grand Rapids is the place to be! Whether you’re celebrating Polish heritage, taking in live jazz, or enjoying a family-friendly film, there’s no shortage of fun to be had. Make your plans, gather your loved ones, and dive into the weekend!