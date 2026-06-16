Digging into the Grand River Edges Trail

Grand Rapids leaders, state officials and regional partners gathered along the Grand River on June 15 to celebrate a major milestone in the development of the Grand River Edges Trail, a project designed to strengthen connections between neighborhoods, parks and downtown while expanding recreational access along the riverfront.

The ceremonial groundbreaking marked substantial progress on the Grand River Edges Trail — Leonard to Ann extension, a 0.75-mile, 12-foot-wide multi-use trail segment that will run along the Grand River between Leonard Street and Ann Street. Construction is already underway and approaching its halfway point.

Once completed, the trail will close a significant gap in the regional trail network, linking downtown Grand Rapids to Riverside Park and, ultimately, the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park. The project also serves as a key connection within the broader Grand River Greenway, a regional initiative that aims to connect communities from Lowell to the Lakeshore.

The trail will feature at-grade street crossings, lighting, benches, native plantings, trees, wayfinding signage and an interpretive plaza highlighting the area’s natural and cultural resources.

Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand said the project represents years of planning and partnership while advancing the city’s efforts to reconnect residents with the riverfront.

“This extension is about creating safe, accessible opportunities for people to walk, bike, gather and experience the waterfront,” LaGrand said. “It’s exciting to see decades of planning and partnership becoming reality.”

The city acquired the riverfront property from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 2018. Since then, the project has evolved through collaboration among local, regional and state agencies, nonprofit organizations, adjacent property owners, businesses, railroad partners and technical experts.

City Manager Mark Washington highlighted the collective effort behind the project and recognized support from the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and West Michigan Trails.

“This progress shows what is possible when organizations and community partners align around a shared vision,” Washington said. “This investment will have a lasting impact on residents and future generations.”

The trail extension is also part of a larger effort to revitalize the Grand River corridor. During the event, LaGrand noted its connection to the city’s recently launched Lower Reach Restoration project, which aims to improve river ecology and public access.

Parks and Recreation Director Laura Cleypool said the celebration reflects more than construction progress.

“Today’s celebration is about more than construction progress — it’s about bringing us closer to a future where people can move safely, connect with one another along the Grand River Greenway, and enjoy the outdoors along the Grand River,” Cleypool said.

Construction is expected to continue through the remainder of the year, with completion anticipated in December.