LPGA stars shine bright at Meijer Classic

Spring has sprung at beautiful Blythefield Country Club, where a kaleidoscope of colorfully dressed ladies pad around the putting green, practicing for their shot at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

The first round teed off under a blanket of thick morning air, which soon gave way to a sun-kissed afternoon. No harm, no foul.

Our hometown player, Olivia Stoll, brought local flavor and added another feather in the cap for Grand Valley State University — also my alma mater. The excitement is palpable as newcomers take the stage alongside seasoned world champions and crowd favorites.

One such fan favorite is Lexi Thompson, who charmed the gallery with a heartwarming gesture. As she walked by, she stopped to greet a young girl with her signature electric smile and a kind, “It’s nice to see you again.” A small, respectful crowd gathered nearby and gifted Thompson with treats, which she gratefully accepted.

A few good men lined the sidelines, and autographs flowed freely — especially from newcomers. Ina Yoon signed a fan’s photo and added some elegant script to cap it off. Her hands, like those of her competitors, are her tools of the trade, making it all the more special to see them up close.

Near the 10th tee, three caddies chatted while their players prepared to tee off. A hush fell over the morning air. Then came the loud, unmistakable cracks of drives well-placed and eagerly watched. One by one, they hit the mark and headed off to their second shots. It’s here — in the seamless teamwork between player and caddie — that the magic of the LPGA comes alive.

This is one of the reasons players love returning to West Michigan. The atmosphere is relaxed, the land and lakes welcoming. We’re fortunate to have the Meijer family leading the effort to support local families through the Simply Give initiative — all while celebrating a sport we love.

Inside the clubhouse, I shared a lively conversation about nutrition for athletes with a fellow dog lover and LPGA champion. Gorgeous custom golf bags were displayed in the foyer, fueling my craving to play. I once heard a wise man say, “It’s all about the girls and the gear.”

Buckle up and bop over to Blythefield. Game, set, match!