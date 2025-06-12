Four things to do in West Michigan this weekend

From street festivals to open-air art shows and culinary showcases, West Michigan is turning up the summer energy this weekend. Whether you’re downtown Grand Rapids, Muskegon, or Byron Center, here are four can’t-miss events happening June 13–15.
1. Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival
Location: Calder Plaza, Downtown Grand Rapids
Dates: June 13 (11 a.m.–11 p.m.), June 14 (11 a.m.–11 p.m.), June 15 (Noon–5 p.m.)
Admission: Free
More Info: grapf.org
Now in its ninth year, the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival returns to Calder Plaza for a weekend-long celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. Expect live performances, traditional dances, martial arts demos, fashion shows, and cultural parades. Visitors can also enjoy hands-on workshops, kids’ activities, and a marketplace of crafts and food.
Food vendors will be serving authentic dishes from across Asia and the Pacific Islands. Festival highlights include the K-Pop Cover Dance Competition on Friday, June 13, and a live concert by singer-songwriter Voy Kwan on Saturday, June 14.
The festival is organized by the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, which supports local AAPI businesses, artists, and cultural organizations.
2. RendeZoo at John Ball Zoo
Location: John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids
Date: Friday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Starting at $150 – group rates available
RendeZoo is not your average fundraiser. This annual gala transforms John Ball Zoo into an after-hours celebration, complete with gourmet food, handcrafted cocktails, and immersive experiences. This year’s theme, Nature’s Symphony, offers a sensory blend of music, wildlife, and conservation storytelling.
Guests will enjoy live entertainment, mingling with zookeepers and animal ambassadors, and a unique opportunity to support the zoo’s mission to protect wildlife and wild places. Dress code is cocktail attire. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate.
3. Chalk it Up!— West Michigan Chalk Art Festival
Location: Tanger Outlets, 350 84th St SW, Byron Center
Dates: June 13–15, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Admission: Free
More Info: wmcaf.com
The pavement becomes a canvas at the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival, where professional and amateur artists gather to transform walkways into temporary masterpieces. Throughout the weekend, enjoy live music, inflatable games, caricature art, and community creativity in full bloom.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., KidsChalk near Old Navy invites children to participate in a hands-on drawing event. The festival concludes with an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. near Kate Spade.
This family-friendly event is free to attend and open to all ages.
4. Taste of Muskegon
Location: Hackley Park, Downtown Muskegon
Dates: June 13 (4:30–10 p.m.), June 14 (11 a.m.–10 p.m.)
Admission: Free
Tasting Tickets: $1 each, available on-site (credit cards accepted)
More Info and Full Menu: tasteofmuskegon.org/menu-1
Taste of Muskegon returns to Hackley Park for two days of local flavor, live music, and family-friendly activities. More than 30 food vendors and food trucks will be serving up everything from gourmet sandwiches to empanadas, barbecue, ice cream, and more.
Notable vendors include:
Savory Eats
Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack
Big Tuck’s Food Truck
Curry Kitchen
DaKidd Bar-B-Que
Melt Gourmet Sandwiches
Uncle Bill’s Taco Wagon
Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas
Thai Cottage Cuisine
Soul Filled
Navarro’s Mexican Takeout
Wonderland Distilling Co.
Sweet Treats & Snacks
Amanda’s Frosted Dreams
Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice
Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars
Happy Matt’s Kettlecorn
Yodels Frozen Yogurt
Carlson’s Almonds
Corine’s Cakes and Catering
Drinks
Budweiser products
Craft beer
Wine
Hard seltzers
Muskegon craft cocktails
Tasting tickets are $1 each and can be purchased at event entrances or throughout the park. Many items available require multiple tickets. Admission and live music are free.
Planning Tip: Whether you’re headed to Grand Rapids or the lakeshore, parking is convenient and most events are free or low-cost. Bring sunscreen, cash or card for vendors, and your appetite for local culture.
For more things to do this season, stay tuned to Grand Rapids Magazine online.