Small shoes to fill?

Experience Grand Rapids recently announced that President and CEO Doug Small plans to retire following a 45-year career, including nearly two decades leading the organization. Founded in 1927, Experience Grand Rapids serves as the destination marketing organization for Grand Rapids and Kent County.

Small will remain in his role during the transition as the organization prepares for new leadership.

“I am retiring after a long and deeply rewarding career, with the best years of it spent right here in Grand Rapids,” said Small. “I have had the privilege of leading this organization through a period of unprecedented growth, and I am incredibly proud of what the team at Experience Grand Rapids has built – for this organization, for our partners, and for our community.”

At the direction of Board Chair Ping Liang, the organization will form a search committee and work with an executive search firm to conduct a national search for Small’s successor.

“Doug Small’s service to Experience Grand Rapids and to this community has been nothing short of exemplary,” said EXGR Board Chair Ping Liang. “We are grateful for everything he has given to this role and this city.

“As we begin the search for his successor, I am confident we will attract outstanding national candidates,” said Liang. “This will be a much sought-after opportunity for highly qualified leaders from across the country.”

During Small’s tenure, the organization reported sustained growth in visitorship and hotel room sales, along with significant regional economic impact. His leadership has been credited with strengthening Grand Rapids’ position as a destination for meetings, conventions, and tourism.

“One thing I take great pride in is the strong, talented, and creative team we’ve built at Experience Grand Rapids,” said Small. “This organization is in exceptional hands, and I have every confidence in this team’s ability to carry forward what we’ve built together and meet the exciting challenges ahead. I also want to recognize the incredible visitor destination that Grand Rapids has become, the unwavering community support we’ve had, and the strong partnerships that have made it all possible. None of this happens without extraordinary people working together.”