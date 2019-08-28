A waxing studio is moving to a major retail corridor in town.

Waxology, formerly in East Grand Rapids, will re-open its doors at Breton Village in Grand Rapids, at 1830 Breton Rd. SE, this fall, according to CWD Real Estate Investment last week.

The studio is doubling its space and will occupy a spot located between Southside Flower Market and Boyne Country Sports, which are also set to open this fall.

“The updates that were done to Breton Village were exactly what I was looking for in a new space,” said Betsy Fahlen-Alverio, owner, Waxology. “There is a good mix of my favorite clothing stores, amazing restaurants and shopping.”

Waxology, founded in 2012, specializes in brow, body, Brazilian waxing and air brush tanning. Techniques include the use of soft waxes, hard waxes and sugar waxes, depending on the customer.

Photo via fb.com