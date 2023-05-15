Known for beautiful beaches, unspoiled natural resources and a charming downtown, summer in Ludington also means exciting events and festivals for your enjoyment. Whether its open-air concerts along the waterfront, weekly markets downtown, or craft-beer festivals, there is a bit of something for everyone to enjoy in Pure Ludington this Summer.

Rhythm and Dunes

Live music and open-air concerts

Waterfront Park, nestled between the municipal marina and Harbor View Marina, is an incredible space to not only enjoy the view of the SS Badger coming into port, but also incredible open-air concerts throughout the summer. Starting mid-June, free weekly concerts, compliments of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, fill the space each Wednesday evening, starting mid-June, with music ranging from soulful, bluesy sounds to Pop, R&B, and everything in between. Concert-goers love to grab a picnic dinner and some local brews to-go, and enjoy them in the park while taking in the music.

Visitors will also want to mark their calendars as West Shore Bank hosts their Rhythm & Dunes concert series. These back-to-back weekends, featuring touring bands Rock the 90’s USA: The Official 90’s Rock Tribute on July 29 and Boy Band Review on August 5, feature high-energy entertainment! Also free to attend, these are two events visitors do not want to miss.

As Ludington celebrates its 150th Anniversary this year, Love Ludington Weekend will kick-off with a street party on June 9 in downtown Ludington, which will feature a main entertainment stage with music from 6-9pm. Headlining the stage will be Pop Vinyl, California’s #1 dance band who will be returning to Ludington that night to keep the streets dancing.

Downtown Ludington’s Legacy Plaza is host to live music from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday and Friday evening. The concerts are the perfect compliment to market happening and the businesses nearby. Grab something from one of Ludington’s newest grab-n-go restaurants, Keeper’s Fish Shack, located right along the plaza, and enjoy your meal while enjoying the local musicians who are gracing the stage that evening.

And if you are just looking for a relaxing evening by the water, be sure to stop by Stearns Park Beach on the last Thursday of every month from 8-10 p.m. for a sunset beach bonfire, complete with talented local musicians and a warm fire overlooking Lake Michigan.

Live in the Plaza

Markets and Art Fairs

Local boutiques lining Ludington Avenue and James Street offer great finds like custom-printed t-shirts, vintage treasures, and stunning Michigan photography to take home. In addition to the shops downtown, there are a number of markets and art fairs throughout the summer to score some great finds.

Downtown Ludington’s weekly artisan and farmers market, hosted at Legacy Plaza each Thursday from 3-7p.m. Patrons can expect to find fresh produce, cheese, bread, fresh cut flowers, handmade decor, jewelry and more.

Rotary Park also is host to two art fairs throughout the summer. The West Shore Art Fair, happening July 1st and 2nd, is known as one of the top fine art fairs in the State of Michigan over the last 50-plus years and has been recognized as one of Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 200 Best Fine Art and Fine Craft Fairs over the last few years. Later in the summer, August 12th and 13th, the Gold Coast Artisan Fair will take over the park with nearly 200 vendors offering handmade crafts, jewelry, food, photography and more.

Suds on the Shore

Food & Drink

Ludington’s dining scene is sure to delight, with its array of unique options and atmospheres. Whether you are looking for a casual or upscale option, or a sidewalk cafe or a deck overlooking the harbor, there is a spot for you to enjoy the local flavors and fare.

One of Ludington’s signature summer events is the Suds on the Shore Craft Beer & Wine Festival, which brings thousands of craft beer and wine enthusiasts to Rotary Park to enjoy tastes from nearly 50 vendors. This year’s event, happening August 19 is an afternoon made complete with food and live entertainment as well.

With events filling the calendar all summer long, be sure to check out www.PureLudington.com/events for all of the details.