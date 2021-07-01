SkinCeuticals SkinLab 1 of 3

If you think you need to travel to New York City, Los Angeles or Miami for the latest advances in skin science, guess again.

With the opening of SkinCeuticals SkinLab at Plastic Surgery Associates, state-of-the-art, cutting-edge skin care products and treatments are close to home right here in Grand Rapids.

Led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Douglas Vander Woude, Dr. John Renucci, Dr. Marguerite Aitken and Dr. Johanna Krebiehl, Plastic Surgery Associates is thrilled to offer Grand Rapids residents with the Midwest’s first SkinCeuticals SkinLab, where clients can take advantage of the latest skin care technologies and treatments in a friendly, welcoming, unintimidating environment that feels more like a neighborhood boutique than a doctor’s office.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab is a first-of-its-kind, aesthetic-driven, professional skin care approach that takes the guesswork out of getting your best skin yet. Committed to the philosophy of “Great Skin, Made Easy,” this collaboration enhances Plastic Surgery Associates’ ability to provide patients with accurate skin analysis, customized skin care products and a simplified menu of proven-effective treatments that work together to optimize the skin’s health and appearance. And you can be in and out for most services within an hour! (And get a Dermablend Professional makeup touchup before you get back to your day.)

The SkinCeuticals SkinLab experience begins with scheduling a complimentary consultation. First, our exclusive SkinScope LED skin-analysis technology will be used to assess wrinkles, hydration and even sun damage deep within the skin that has yet to become visible. Your skin care professional will then guide you to the ideal at-home skin care regimen that will help improve your skin concerns so you can achieve your goals.

SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E., an in-office service that formulates custom serums, is an integral part of the SkinCeuticals SkinLab approach. Based on the results of your SkinScope skin analysis, a unique Custom D.O.S.E. serum is created with the most potent ingredients customized for your primary skin concerns (including wrinkles, discoloration, rough texture, dullness and imperfections), and with more than 77 unique combinations, you can rest assured your formula is especially suited just for you.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab also offers an easy-to-navigate menu of signature treatments designed for specific skin goals while keeping minimal effort and downtime in mind. (And be sure to stay in touch so you’re always up on the newest treatments available!)

SKINSMOOTH : Combining a SkinCeuticals micropeel chemical peel, Phyto Corrective Gel and LED red-light therapy, this treatment is ideal for party prep or any time your skin needs a pick-me-up.

: Combining a SkinCeuticals micropeel chemical peel, Phyto Corrective Gel and LED red-light therapy, this treatment is ideal for party prep or any time your skin needs a pick-me-up. SKINBRIGHT : Featuring a HydraFacial to deep clean the pores and a SkinCeuticals micropeel chemical peel to revive skin radiance, this treatment is great for routine maintenance to help minimize signs of daily skin stress, as well as addressing seasonal skin concerns.

: Featuring a HydraFacial to deep clean the pores and a SkinCeuticals micropeel chemical peel to revive skin radiance, this treatment is great for routine maintenance to help minimize signs of daily skin stress, as well as addressing seasonal skin concerns. SKINFIRM: This combination of microneedling and SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel targets fine lines, wrinkles and skin laxity and reveals firmer and more youthful-looking skin in just a few days.

Plastic Surgery Associates has been serving the Grand Rapids community since 1987, and the practice is excited to offer residents the latest science-backed skin care products and treatments in addition to a complete suite of injectable, laser, noninvasive and surgical aesthetic procedures.

Conveniently located in downtown’s Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, make an appointment to explore the world of SkinCeuticals and discover the customized approach you need to maximize your skin’s potential in a relaxing, stress-free environment!

To learn more, visit psa-gr.com. For more about SkinCeuticals SkinLab, visit skinceuticals.com/skinlab.