Celebrate Fourth of July 2021 all weekend long with these West Michigan events

No matter where someone may be in West Michigan, there’s going to be a Fourth of July celebration nearby.

With many Fourth of July celebrations having been put on hold in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, locations all over are preparing to celebrate one of the biggest holidays since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

With a broad list of events, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Daylong celebrations

Fourth of July Celebration Presented by Spectrum Health will include the 11th annual Reeds Lake Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk, the citywide parade and fireworks show over Reeds Lake after sunset on Sunday.

Tanger Outlets is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with a block party and celebration on Saturday. The event will include a free face-painter, a mini-golf challenge and more. The first 100 TangerClub members will receive a free gift. To become a member, click here.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park will be open from noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Guests are encouraged to try the new concession stand with a full range of foods and drinks. Tickets are available online or at the front gate.

Family Fun Tymes Amusements is hosting its annual Fourth of July carnival in Dorr. The carnival will be all weekend long from noon to dusk in Dorr’s South Park. Tickets will be available for rides and carnival snacks.

FireRock Grille will have a specialty menu and Firecracker Buffet starting at 5 p.m. Sunday. The buffet will be $25 per adult and $14 per child. Live music will be played by Jack Leaver from 7-10 p.m. and a fireworks display will start at dusk. Call (616) 656-9898 for reservation availability.

Caledonia’s Independence Day Celebration will be at Duncan Lake Middle School on Saturday. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and the fireworks will be at dusk. The fireworks can be viewed from the middle school, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church.

Ada’s Fourth of July Celebration will begin with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a Classic Car Show. The fireworks will begin at dusk.

The July 3 Jubilee will begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Allegan with live music and food vendors. The event will conclude with a fireworks show over the Kalamazoo River at 10:15 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Fireworks show will be Saturday at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. There will be family-fun activities, food, vendors and live music leading up to the fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

The Grandville Fourth of July Celebration is scheduled for Monday, beginning with the flag raising at Wedgwood Park at 8:30 a.m., followed by the flyover of a World War II vintage aircraft at 11 a.m. Food vendors and entertainment will be available from 5-10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. with the best viewing at Grandville Middle School.

Fireworks shows

There will be a fireworks show in Kent City near the Kent City Plastics building at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Food vendors also will be available at the show.

The city of Muskegon will be launching fireworks over Muskegon Lake as a part of the “WeDiscover” Festival at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Western Avenue will be closed so pedestrians will be able to walk freely. There will be two trams driving the perimeter giving free rides downtown.

The annual Campau Lake fireworks display in Alto is scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Lakeside Community Church in Alto will provide fireworks, snacks and refreshments Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket for the show that begins at dusk.

The White Lake Fourth of July Fireworks is scheduled for dusk on Sunday at the north end of White Lake.

Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus is hosting a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday. Parking will be available in all lots. People can watch the fireworks display from their vehicles or socially distance in the outdoor open space.