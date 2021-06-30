Grand Rapids Symphony announces summer concert schedule

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be performing live music at multiple locations this summer.

The symphony will host its Neighborhood Concert Series presented by Meijer between July 7-20. It will feature 11 free, 30-minute musical performances by the ensembles of Grand Rapids Symphony musicians in park settings. For more information on the dates and locations, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony’s website.

The Grand Rapids Symphony also will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 14 at Hope College’s Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Art, 221 Columbia Ave. in Holland. The night’s event is entitled Nessun Dorma: An Evening of Arias & Duets.

The orchestra will perform Bizet’s Carmen. Soprano Katerina Burton and tenor Matthew Pearce will perform selections from operas such as Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, La bohème, Tosca and Turandot. Hope College Music Faculty–Grand Rapids Symphony principal cellist Alicia Eppinga will play “Meditation” from Massenet’s Thaïs, and organist Dr. Huw Lewis will perform an organ solo.

Frederik Meijer Gardens’ outdoor venue will host three concert performances from the symphony in July. Frederik Meijer Gardens members can purchase tickets, and public ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. July 10. All tickets will be sold online or by calling (800) 514-3849.

Grand Rapids Symphony’s Lights, Camera, Music! at the Ballpark concert event will be its final summer event, which will be at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at LMCU Ballpark, 4500 West River Drive in Comstock Park.

Attendees will be able to watch a previously recorded concert from April, in which the Grand Rapids Symphony performed music that was composed by artists such as John Williams and Ennio Morricone in movies like “Catch Me if You Can,” “Schindler’s List,” “Cinema Paradiso,” “Titanic” and more. Tickets go on sale Thursday, and more information can be found on LMCU Ballpark’s website.