Ludington, a picturesque lakeside town with deep lumber and maritime roots, is the perfect destination for a long weekend escape. Perched on Lake Michigan’s shores, Ludington has it all: history, culture, and natural beauty. Here’s your guide to a weekend exploring Ludington’s past, embracing its culture, and soaking in its serene landscapes.

Where to Stay

Ludington’s historic charm is reflected in its unique accommodations. The main avenue into town is lined with homes once owned by the area’s founders and lumber barons. These homes have been transformed into inviting bed and breakfasts like Cartier Mansion, Lamplighter Bed & Breakfast, and Ludington House. Each offers a cozy and historical atmosphere, ideal for immersing yourself in the town’s history. If you prefer a more traditional hotel, Stearns Hotel, Ludington’s first major hotel from 1903, maintains its vintage feel while offering updated amenities, and conveniently located in downtown Ludington. For those seeking a lakeside retreat, Hobby Crest Resort on Hamlin Lake features fully equipped cottages, originally constructed in 1938 and recently renovated.

Day 1: Exploring Maritime History

Begin your weekend at the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. This former Coast Guard station immerses visitors in the town’s maritime heritage with interactive exhibits, including a virtual pilothouse simulator where you can try docking the SS Badger carferry. Discover the stories that shaped Ludington’s maritime identity.

After your museum visit, head to Jamesport Brewing Company for lunch. Located in the historic Jamesport Center, a late Victorian complex, this brewery serves house-brewed beers and hearty pub fare. Once home to saloon and a hotel, Jamesport offers a unique blend of history and modern comforts. While you eat, enjoy the harbor view and appreciate the rich past that makes this spot special.

Spend the afternoon exploring Historic White Pine Village, a living history museum that brings Ludington’s past to life. Wander through over 30 historic buildings, including a blacksmith shop, a one-room schoolhouse, and a classic courthouse. As you stroll the scenic grounds, you’ll encounter engaging exhibits and sometimes costumed interpreters sharing tales of Mason County’s history. After you leave, visit the Father Marquette Memorial, a nearby serene spot overlooking Lake Michigan, dedicated to the renowned French missionary and explorer.

In the evening, one of Ludington’s treasured transitions is a stop by House of Flavors, a 1950s-themed ice cream parlor, for an ice cream cone to eat as you stroll to lakeshore for a glimpse of the SS Badger returning to port. This historic car ferry travels during the Summer months between Ludington and Manitowoc, WI. One of the best places to watch is from the North Breakwater Lighthouse, where you can get a true sense of the ship’s size as it enters the port.

Day 2: A Journey into Nature and History

On your second day, head to Ludington State Park, one of Michigan’s most scenic and popular parks. Hike the trails, explore the Big Sable Point Lighthouse, and marvel at the stunning views of Lake Michigan. The lighthouse tour to the top of the tower offer a fascinating glimpse into the park’s history and an unrivaled vantage point of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

For lunch, return to town and visit Ludington Bay Brewing Company, where you can enjoy craft beers and a menu featuring local ingredients. The spacious outdoor seating area is perfect for soaking up the sun and the laid-back Ludington vibe.

In the afternoon, explore one of the many Mason County Cultural Trails, offering self-guided tours of Ludington’s historic sites, including sculptures, murals, and classic homes lining Ludington Avenue. Each of the trails provides an enriching way to learn about the town’s past and its vibrant arts scene. Each stop allows visitors to use their phone to call or scan a QR code to hear stories come alive!

Day 3: A Scenic Morning and Cultural Exploration

Start your final day with breakfast at Old Hamlin Restaurant, a long-standing Ludington favorite known for its generous portions and classic breakfast dishes. After breakfast, wander through Waterfront Park, admiring the sculptures and enjoying the views of Lake Michigan.

From there, you should head to downtown Ludington. As you stroll along South James Street and Ludington Avenue, savor the town’s charm, stop for a coffee at a local cafe, and pick up a souvenir to remember your visit. Ludington’s unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty creates a long weekend experience you won’t forget.