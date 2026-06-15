Century-old theater still makes room for new voices

When audiences gather at Wealthy Theatre on June 17 for the latest Open Projector Night, they’ll be participating in something larger than a few short film screenings.

For more than a century, the historic Grand Rapids venue has evolved alongside the artists and audiences it serves. Originally built in 1911 as a neighborhood theater during the vaudeville era, Wealthy Theatre survived changing entertainment trends, years of vacancy and even the threat of demolition before being restored as a community-centered arts space. Today, that commitment to local creativity remains at the heart of its mission.

Open Projector Night is perhaps one of the clearest expressions of that purpose.

The recurring series, organized by Wealthy Theatre and the Grand Rapids Film Society, gives Michigan filmmakers a rare opportunity to share their work with a live audience, engage in conversation about their craft and receive direct feedback from the community. Rather than simply presenting films, the event creates a space where artists and audiences become active participants in the storytelling experience.

On Wednesday, June 17, community members are invited to gather at Wealthy Theatre for an evening of Michigan-made short films beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A portion of ticket sales will be reinvested directly into the featured filmmakers, reinforcing the event’s role as a platform for emerging and independent artists across West Michigan.

“Open Projector Night brings together a wide range of voices and perspectives, and this lineup reflects the strength and creativity of West Michigan’s film community,” said Nicholas Hartman, film curator at Wealthy Theatre. “We’re proud to host an event that gives filmmakers a chance to share their work and provides the audience a chance to be part of the experience.”

This month’s program will be hosted by ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby, filmmaker, former Sundance Institute Fellow and visiting professor at Grand Valley State University. Following the screenings, filmmakers will participate in a Q&A session before audience members cast votes for their favorite films. The evening will conclude with opportunities for networking and community connection.

Featured films include:

• Harley Collar, “Ca$h Cow$”

• Ian Patrick Crowley, “Superior Piracy”

• Dustin Foster, “Sleeping Just Fine”

• Jasper Fuentes, “40 Acres Send-Off”

• David C. Jones and Isis Diaz, “Fretail”

• Cam Layson, “Bear Trap”

• Alex Perez, “Green Cement”

• Noah Reno, “Made of Meat”

• Daniel Wylie-Eggert, “Heavy Lids”

Audience participation remains central to the event. Ballots distributed at the beginning of the evening allow attendees to help determine the top three finalists. First place receives an all-access Grand Rapids Community Media Center membership, Wealthy Theatre film passes, a $100 cash prize and a filmmaker spotlight interview. Second- and third-place winners receive movie and concession passes, while a separate jury prize, sponsored by The Film and Media Alliance of West Michigan, awards an additional $100 to a selected filmmaker.

For a venue that was saved through community effort and reimagined as a home for local voices, Open Projector Night represents a continuation of the same idea that brought Wealthy Theatre back to life: that creativity flourishes when people have a place to share their stories.

More than 100 years after the theater first opened its doors, the screen still belongs to the community.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door at the Wealthy Theatre Box office, 1130 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, for an additional $2. Doors open at 6 p.m.