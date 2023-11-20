Top Lawyers 2023

Special Advertising Section
If you’ve ever required legal guidance or representation, you know finding the right fit is paramount. Whether for business or personal cases, securing a knowledgeable specialist who’s well versed in your area of need is the first step to getting the outcome you’re seeking. Fields of expertise vary greatly, and range from personal injury, to employment and labor law, family law, and estate law—plus corporate law, insurance law, criminal law, civil litigation, real estate law, and more. Narrowing down a qualified firm or individual counsel who can help you most effectively takes more than just a Google search.
In this Top Lawyers section, we’re highlighting the experts in greater West Michigan who not only em-body excellence in their respective fields, but have also earned high praise from their peers and the legal community at large. Professional, respectful, compassionate, and skilled, they are keen negotiators—from the courtroom to the boardroom. With strong interpersonal skills, they handle delicate matters with tact and discretion, and take pride in serving their clients in ways that assist them in achieving their goals. Looking for support? Get in touch with one of these Top Lawyers today!
Appellate Law
Ashley G. Chrysler
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Laura B. Danielson
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Gaëtan Gerville-Réache
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Brendan P. Karl
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Jonathan B. Koch
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3931
aaron.lindstrom@btlaw.com
Matthew T. Nelson
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Jeremy N. Orenstein
Hilger Hammond, PC
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
katies@bolhouselaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5132
gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com
Banking & Financial Service Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6851
kababer@varnumlaw.com
Darren J. Burmania
Bodman PLC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3975
michael.campbell@btlaw.com
Dan M. Challa
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Michael E. Doversberger
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Floyd E. Gates Jr.
Bodman PLC
Charlie Goode
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Timothy Hillegonds
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Brian E. Kersey
Bodman PLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6588
hkoning@varnumlaw.com
Rodney D. Martin
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Michael E. Moore
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Jeffrey A. Ott
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5237
pdrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6434
jlschad@varnumlaw.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6462
jeschleef@varnumlaw.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6755
mkshaver@varnumlaw.com
Trent J. Taylor
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8019
bzainea@mikameyers.com
Bankruptcy and Creditor/ Debtor Rights Law
A. Todd Almassian
Keller & Almassian
Ryan F. Beach
The Law Offices of Ryan F. Beach, PLLC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5130
debevins@rhoadesmckee.com
Jeffrey O. Birkhold
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6491
stbuquicchio@varnumlaw.com
Steve Bylenga
CBH Attorneys & Counselors
Greg J. Ekdahl
Keller & Almassian
Daniel F. Gosch
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Stephen B. Grow
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3954
David.Hall@btlaw.com
Mike Hanrahan
CBH Attorneys & Counselors
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2207
shogan@fosterswift.com
April Hulst
CBH Attorneys & Counselors
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8018
dkubiak@mikameyers.com
Nicholas S. Laue
Keller & Almassian
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5223
henelson@rhoadesmckee.com
Gordon J. Toering
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Robert F. Wardrop II
Wardrop & Wardrop, PC
Commercial Law
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5113
lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8050
jpuplava@mikameyers.com
Construction Law
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5152
bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com
Benjamin H. Hammond
Hilger Hammond, PC
Daniel J. Hatch
Butzel Long
Stephen A. Hilger
Hilger Hammond, PC
Aileen M. Leipprandt
Hilger Hammond, PC
Christopher J. Predko
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5216
mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2234
avredenburg@fosterswift.com
Copyright Law
Frederick S. Burkhart
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
Timothy A. Flory
Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors
Corporate Counsel
Wayne P. Bryan
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Corporate Law
Loren Andrulis
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Jeffrey S. Battershall
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3959
tdixon@btlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5117
jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com
Gregory J. Guest
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Nicholas C. Heinz
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6929
sjhill@varnumlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5215
tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com
Matthew D. Johnson
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Parmenter Law
231-722-5414
chris@parmenterlaw.com
Gordon R. Lewis
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Parmenter Law
231-722-5409
will@parmenterlaw.com
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3939
pmiles@btlaw.com
Todd M. Neckers
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Christopher C. Newberg
Kuiper Kraemer PC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5120
hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5180
apearson@rhoadesmckee.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6569
erpost@varnumlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5143
rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com
Phillip Slot
Slot Law Group
Corinne N. Sprague
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3995
robert.stead@btlaw.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6903
mgwooldridge@varnumlaw.com
Criminal Defense – Non-White Collar
Nancy Ballast
Arnson VanTol Law, PLC
SBBL Law, PLLC
616-458-5500
mike@sbbllaw.com
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
bmc@willeychamberlain.com
Jeffery S. Crampton
Grand Law Attorneys
Mark D. Dodge
Dodge & Dodge, PC
SBBL Law, PLLC
616-458-5500
heath@sbbllaw.com
Andrew J. Rodenhouse
Rodenhouse Law Group
SBBL Law, PLLC
231-924-8700
gary@sbbllaw.com
Criminal Defense – White Collar
SBBL Law, PLLC
616-458-5500
matt@sbbllaw.com
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
cec@willeychamberlain.com
J. Terrance Dillon
Butzel Long
Madelaine C. Lane
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Brian P. Lennon
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Charles R. Quigg
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
pav@willeychamberlain.com
Matthew L. Vicari
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
lcw@willeychamberlain.com
Employee Benefits Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6560
jdarendshorst@varnumlaw.com
Frank E. Berrodin
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Troy Haney
Haney Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6238
wrhineline@varnumlaw.com
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2252
mjohnson@fosterswift.com
Norbert F. Kugele
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Heidi A. Lyon
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Charles S. Mishkind
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Justin W. Stemple
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Energy Law
Charles N. Ash
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8043
jbeard@mikameyers.com
Jared T. Belka
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8016
whorn@mikameyers.com
Environmental Law
John V. Byl
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3974
charles.denton@btlaw.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8012
jdevries@mikameyers.com
Daniel K. DeWitt
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8035
ddonnell@mikameyers.com
Dennis J. Donohue
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6821
mbeugster@varnumlaw.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6574
bgoodman@varnumlaw.com
Philip A. Grashoff Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5189
eagreen@rhoadesmckee.com
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3926
tammy.helminski@btlaw.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8016
whorn@mikameyers.com
Scott D. Hubbard
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6894
kpkonwinski@varnumlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5196
mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com
Margaret C. Stalker
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Rhoades McKee PC
616-235-5206
sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6536
mdzimmerman@varnumlaw.com
Family Law
Erica Auster
Johnsen Wikander, PC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8029
ebransdorfer@mikameyers.com
Jennie B. Bryan
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
vjsmith@vjsmithlawoffice.com
Michele M. Giordano
Giordano Law, PLC
Julianna M. Hyatt-Wierzbicki
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Jennifer Johnsen
Johnsen Wikander, PC
Nathaniel J. Kaleefey
Verspoor Waalkes, PC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8024
klarge@mikameyers.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5133
mccarthy@rhoadesmckee.com
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
michellem@bolhouselaw.com
Parmenter Law
231-722-5419
matt@parmenterlaw.com
Mary R. Pigorsh
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Kyle J. Quinn
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Quist Law Firm, PLLC
616-454-9008
courtneyquist@quistlawfirm.com
Richard A. Roane
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Robert C. Rutgers
Rutgers Law
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
emilyr@thackersleight.com
David C. Sarnacki
The Sarnacki Law Firm PLC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5219
tlsaxe@rhoadesmckee.com
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
courtney@thackersleight.com
Jason Siffert
Kuiper Kraemer PC
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
allison@thackersleight.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8037
asoler@mikameyers.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5176
swstay@rhoadesmckee.com
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
katies@bolhouselaw.com
Jordan Swears
Kraayeveld Family Law
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
connie@thackersleight.com
Mike Toburen
Toburen Law
Samantha M. VanTol
Arnson VanTol Law, PLC
Randall L. Velzen
Velzen Law Office, PLLC
Renee Lynn Wagenaar
WN Law PLLC
Food and Beverage Law
Christopher J. Gartman
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Joseph M. Infante
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Health Care Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6439
sdalfree@varnumlaw.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6535
lpburns@varnumlaw.com
Brian S. Fleetham
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Joseph J. Gavin
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Brian J. Kilbane
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Spencer K. Lickteig
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Christopher H. Reed
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Immigration Law
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8059
dbroxup@mikameyers.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6441
kaclarke@varnumlaw.com
Susan S. Im
ImLaw PC
Meghan E. Moore
Avanti Law Group
Daniel C. Persinger
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Information Technology Law
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5120
hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com
Nathan W. Steed
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Insurance Law
Michele Dunsky Adams
Plunkett Cooney, PC
Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC
616-257-5151
darndt@lawssa.com
Jason L. Byrne
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
RizzoDay PC
616-451-8111
dday@rizzoday.com
Jeffrey D. DenBraber
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Patrick F. Geary
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Daniel J. James
Wheeler Upham, PC
Jeffrey G. Muth
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
D. Andrew Portinga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Carly A. Zagaroli
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Intellectual Property and Patent Law
Gregory P. Bondarenko
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Peter A. Cummings
Bodman PLC
Douglas A. Dozeman
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Donald S. Gardner
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
Patricia H. Jander
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
616-988-4123
kendall@gardner-linn.com
Chad E. Kleinheksel
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
616-975-5503
linn@gardner-linn.com
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3925
jeffrey.michael@btlaw.com
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
616-988-4117
ondersma@gardner-linn.com
David Oppenhuizen
Oppenhuizen Law PLC
Frank M. Scutch
Scutch Law, PLC
Monica J. Stover
Bodman PLC
Labor and Employment Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6895
leavila@varnumlaw.com
Andrea J. Bernard
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3958
kbrodie@btlaw.coni
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8049
ncanute@mikameyers.com
Andrew A. Cascini
Henn Lesperance PLC
Pinsky Smith
616-451-8496
edornbos@psfklaw.com
Stephen R. Drew
Drew, Cooper & Anding
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8033
sdwyer@mikameyers.com
Keith E. Eastland
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Patrick M. Edsenga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
William H. Fallon
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Amanda Fielder
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Jeffrey J. Fraser
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
John D. Gardiner
Bodman PLC
Bradley Glazier
Bos & Glazier, Trial Attorneys
Robert Howard
Cunningham Dalman
Charissa C. Huang
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6618
dekhorey@varnumlaw.com
Jonathan P. Kok
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3994
dlawless@btlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5163
jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com
Matthew M. O’Rourke
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3911
gpecor@clarkhill.com
Nathan D. Plantinga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Mary L. Tabin
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Catherine A. Tracey
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6666
jjvogan@varnumlaw.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8046
nwolf@mikameyers.com
Jessica L. Wood
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3988
amy.zdravecky@btlaw.com
Land Use & Zoning
Clifford H. Bloom
Bloom Sluggett, PC
James R. Bruinsma
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3917
scott.dienes@btlaw.com
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2230
mhomier@fosterswift.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8017
rleisman@mikameyers.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8047
jscales@mikameyers.com
Jeffrey Sluggett
Bloom Sluggett, PC
David L. Smith
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Legal Malpractice Law
Jonathan B. Koch
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
John R. Oostema
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Michael D. Wiese
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Litigation – Antitrust
Brian J. Masternak
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Litigation – Commercial
Varnum LLP
616-336-6732
spafendoulis@varnumlaw.com
Michael D. Almassian
Keller & Almassian
William M. Azkoul
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Andrew T. Blum
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8059
dbroxup@mikameyers.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6530
jmbylsma@varnumlaw.com
Scott R. Carvo
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Kevin J. Cowan
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Robert L. DeJong
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8033
sdwyer@mikameyers.com
David J. Gass
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Mark A. Gilchrist
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Michael L. Gutierrez
Butzel Long
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8052
njansen@mikameyers.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6894
kpkonwinski@varnumlaw.com
Thomas A. Kuiper
Kuiper Kraemer PC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8017
rleisman@mikameyers.com
Christina K. McDonald
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Andrew McInnis
CBH Attorneys & Counselors
Varnum LLP
616-336-6830
tpmonsma@varnumlaw.com
Lee T. Silver
Butzel Long
Steven F. Stapleton
Clark Hill PLC
Stanley J. Stek
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Christopher J. Zdarsky
Bodman PLC
Litigation – Construction
Charles F. Behler
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Stephen A. Hilger
Hilger Hammond, PC
Aileen M. Leipprandt
Hilger Hammond, PC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3938
scott.murphy@btlaw.com
Robert W. O’Brien
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Mark Andrew Rysberg
Hilger Hammond, PC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3976
anthony.sallah@btlaw.com
Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC
616-530-6555
mtompkins@lawssa.com
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Richard A. Gaffin
Grand Law Attorneys
James Moskal
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Litigation – Labor Employment Benefits
Edward J. Bardelli
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
John D. Gardiner
Bodman PLC
Pinsky Smith
616-451-8496
showard@psfklaw.com
Pinsky Smith
616-451-8496
kskennedy@pinskysmith.com
Dean F. Pacific
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6466
srsetterington@varnumlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5216
mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3932
jennifer.stocker@btlaw.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6620
ewskaggs@varnumlaw.com
Litigation – Real Estate
Thomas M. Amon
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Brandon J. Cory
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Sara Lachman
Lachman King PLC
Brian T. Lang
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Mediation
Mary Benedict
Mary L. Benedict PC
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2247
fdilley@fosterswift.com
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
vjsmith@vjsmithlawoffice.com
Anne Bachle Fifer
Anne Bachle Fifer
James H. Fisher
Dickinson Wright PLLC
William W. Jack Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6827
msmcelwee@varnumlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5217
bwneckers@rhoadesmckee.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6722
werohn@varnumlaw.com
Timothy F. Sheridan
Plunkett Cooney, PC
Lee T. Silver
Butzel Long
Robert E.L. Wright
The Peace Talks PLC
Medical Malpractice Law
Tyler Anderson
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Thomas R. Behm
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Rob Buchanan
Buchanan Firm
David J. Busscher
Henn Lesperance PLC
Carol D. Carlson
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5208
pbellis@rhoadesmckee.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5162
mefatum@rhoadesmckee.com
Christopher R. Genther
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Stephen L. Grimm
Stephen L. Grimm, PC
Stephanie C. Hoffer
Hoffer & Sheremet PLC
Laura A. Johnson
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Kevin M. Lesperance
Henn Lesperance PLC
Vanessa F. McCamant
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
William F. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
John C. O’Loughlin
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Paul M. Oleniczak
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5235
jrpoll@rhoadesmckee.com
Ashley C. Quackenbush
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Jason R. Sebolt
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Aubri N. Sheremet
Hoffer & Sheremet PLC
Mergers & Acquisitions Law
Maxwell N. Barnes
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Erik R. Daly
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Dustin J. Daniels
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6893
jadroppers@varnumlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5117
jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com
Michael J. Jones
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Tracy T. Larsen
Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors
Varnum LLP
616-336-6429
pgroth@varnumlaw.com
Gregory E. Schmidt
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
John T. Schuring
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5226
jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com
Stephen C. Waterbury
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Jeffrey G. York
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6246
kgyost@varnumlaw.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8019
bzainea@mikameyers.com
Municipal Law
Clifford H. Bloom
Bloom Sluggett, PC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8086
bfowler@mikameyers.com
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2238
lgenovich@fosterswift.com
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2230
mhomier@fosterswift.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6510
rwkraker@varnumlaw.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8053
rredick@mikameyers.com
Parmenter Law
231-722-5401
john@parmenterlaw.com
Jeffrey Sluggett
Bloom Sluggett, PC
Douglas W. Van Essen
Stenger Law
Nonprofit/Charities Law
Jeffrey B. Power
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6587
drrietberg@varnumlaw.com
W. Michael Van Haren
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
jamievk@bolhouselaw.com
Matthew J. Wiebe
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Personal Injury
William M. Azkoul
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com
Nicholas Dondzila
Dondzila Law, PLLC
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
bhewitt@michiganautolaw.com
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
jhodge@michiganautolaw.com
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5155
sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com
J. Paul Janes
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Justin Maxim
CBH Attorneys & Counselors
Gary A. Maximiuk
Wheeler Upham, PC
F. William McKee
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Benjamin W. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Sinas Dramis Law Firm
616-301-3333
tomsinas@sinasdramis.com
The Sam Bernstein Law Firm
616-608-0338
tmurray@sambernstein.com
Norman H. Pylman
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Loryn Schlinker
West Michigan Injury Lawyers, PLC
Paul E. Shibley
West Michigan Injury Lawyers, PLC
Tom G. Sinas
Sinas Dramis Law Firm
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com
Matthew L. Wikander
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Product Liability
Scott R. Melton
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Douglas E. Wagner
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Public Finance Law
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8048
mnettleton@mikameyers.com
Richard A. Wendt
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6563
smwyngaarden@varnumlaw.com
Real Estate Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6709
jwanderson@varnumlaw.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8031
jbrown@mikameyers.com
John G. Cameron Jr.
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Rob M. Davies
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6712
nddeems@varnumlaw.com
Jenny L. DeGraves
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5272
trdudley@rhoadesmckee.com
William W. Hall
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5128
thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3992
david.hill@btlaw.com
Holly A. Jackson
Kuiper Kraemer PC
Parmenter Law
231-722-5414
chris@parmenterlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5140
nkimball@rhoadesmckee.com
Christian K. Leeka
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Leslee M. Lewis
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Christian E. Meyer
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5137
dparmeter@rhoadesmckee.com
James J. Rabaut
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Parmenter Law
231-722-5426
josh@parmenterlaw.com
Varnum LLP
616-336-6411
paschmidt@varnumlaw.com
Matthew R. Smith
Bodman PLC
David L. Smith
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Erick R. Starck
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Timothy A. Stoepker
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6244
jwsturgis@varnumlaw.com
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8021
cunderwood@mikameyers.com
Thomas J. Vitale
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Justin R. Wheeler
Bodman PLC
Securities Law
Shane B. Hansen
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Moseley Law, PLLC
616-915-4048
mel@mgmoseleylaw.com
Tax Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6566
jadevree@varnumlaw.com
Erin M. Haney
Bodman PLC
Stephen R. Kretschman
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Mark S. Pendery
Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors
Mark E. Rizik
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Wayne D. Roberts
Bodman PLC
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5173
tlzabel@rhoadesmckee.com
Trusts and Estates
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5134
kaguilar@rhoadesmckee.com
Daniel W. Borst
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Robert D. Brower
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6951
cjcaldwell@varnumlaw.com
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5181
pjcross@rhoadesmckee.com
Lindsay M. Cummings
Bodman PLC
Carl W. Dufendach
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Susan Gell Meyers
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6528
lgleason@varnumlaw.com
Mark K. Harder
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Bobbi S. Hines
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
markh@bolhouselaw.com
Wendy Parr Holtvluwer
Holtvluwer Law
Varnum LLP
616-336-6285
rmhuff@varnumlaw.com
Catherine H. Jacobs
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Laura A. Jeltema
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Varnum LLP
616-336-6817
mlankfer@varnumlaw.com
Michael Lichterman
Baar & Lichterman
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3990
david.malson@btlaw.com
Raj A. Malviya
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8042
cmatthysse@mikameyers.com
Lauretta K. Murphy
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6415
leradle@varnumlaw.com
Nicholas A. Reister
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC
Varnum LLP
616-336-6808
fasytsma@varnumlaw.com
Carrie E. Trimpe
Bodman PLC
Parmenter Law
231-722-5415
anna@parmenterlaw.com
John G. Van Slambrouck
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Dickinson Wright PLLC
616-336-1009
azucco@dickinsonwright.com
Workers Compensation Law
Martha Reamon
Reamon Law PLC
Circuit Court Judges
Terence J. Ackert
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
Curt A. Benson
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
Alida J. Bryant
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
Paul J. Denenfeld
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
Christina Elmore
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
Maureen A. Gottlieb
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
Deborah L. McNabb
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
David M. Murkowski
Kent County Probate Court
J. Joseph Rossi
Kent County 17th Circuit Court
Jon A. Van Allsburg
Ottowa County 20th Circuit Court
Christopher P. Yates
Michigan 3rd District Court of Appeals
Grand Rapids Magazine – Top Lawyers
