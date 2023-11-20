Top Lawyers 2023

If you’ve ever required legal guidance or representation, you know finding the right fit is paramount.
If you’ve ever required legal guidance or representation, you know finding the right fit is paramount. Whether for business or personal cases, securing a knowledgeable specialist who’s well versed in your area of need is the first step to getting the outcome you’re seeking. Fields of expertise vary greatly, and range from personal injury, to employment and labor law, family law, and estate law—plus corporate law, insurance law, criminal law, civil litigation, real estate law, and more. Narrowing down a qualified firm or individual counsel who can help you most effectively takes more than just a Google search.

In this Top Lawyers section, we’re highlighting the experts in greater West Michigan who not only em-body excellence in their respective fields, but have also earned high praise from their peers and the legal community at large. Professional, respectful, compassionate, and skilled, they are keen negotiators—from the courtroom to the boardroom. With strong interpersonal skills, they handle delicate matters with tact and discretion, and take pride in serving their clients in ways that assist them in achieving their goals. Looking for support? Get in touch with one of these Top Lawyers today!

Appellate Law

Ashley G. Chrysler
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Laura B. Danielson
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

 

Gaëtan Gerville-Réache
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Brendan P. Karl
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Jonathan B. Koch
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Aaron D. Lindstrom
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3931
aaron.lindstrom@btlaw.com

Matthew T. Nelson
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Jeremy N. Orenstein
Hilger Hammond, PC

Katie N. Steffes
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
katies@bolhouselaw.com
Greg Timmer
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5132
gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com

Banking & Financial Service Law

Kimberly A. Baber
Varnum LLP
616-336-6851
kababer@varnumlaw.com

Darren J. Burmania
Bodman PLC

Michael Campbell
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3975
michael.campbell@btlaw.com

Dan M. Challa
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Michael E. Doversberger
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Floyd E. Gates Jr.
Bodman PLC

Charlie Goode
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Timothy Hillegonds
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Brian E. Kersey
Bodman PLC

Harvey Koning
Varnum LLP
616-336-6588
hkoning@varnumlaw.com

Rodney D. Martin
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Michael E. Moore
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Jeffrey A. Ott
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Peter Rhoades
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5237
pdrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com
Jeffrey L. Schad
Varnum LLP
616-336-6434
jlschad@varnumlaw.com
Joan Schleef
Varnum LLP
616-336-6462
jeschleef@varnumlaw.com
Mary Kay Shaver
Varnum LLP
616-336-6755
mkshaver@varnumlaw.com

Trent J. Taylor
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Benjamin A. Zainea
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8019
bzainea@mikameyers.com

Bankruptcy and Creditor/ Debtor Rights Law

A. Todd Almassian
Keller & Almassian

Ryan F. Beach
The Law Offices of Ryan F. Beach, PLLC

David Bevins
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5130
debevins@rhoadesmckee.com

Jeffrey O. Birkhold
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Steven T. Buquicchio
Varnum LLP
616-336-6491
stbuquicchio@varnumlaw.com

Steve Bylenga
CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Greg J. Ekdahl
Keller & Almassian

Daniel F. Gosch
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Stephen B. Grow
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

David A. Hall
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3954
David.Hall@btlaw.com

Mike Hanrahan
CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Scott H. Hogan
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2207
shogan@fosterswift.com

April Hulst
CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Daniel R. Kubiak
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8018
dkubiak@mikameyers.com

Nicholas S. Laue
Keller & Almassian

Hal Nelson
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5223
henelson@rhoadesmckee.com

Gordon J. Toering
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert F. Wardrop II
Wardrop & Wardrop, PC

Commercial Law

Peter Lozicki
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5113
lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com
Jennifer A. Puplava
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8050
jpuplava@mikameyers.com

Construction Law

Bruce Courtade
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5152
bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com

Benjamin H. Hammond
Hilger Hammond, PC

Daniel J. Hatch
Butzel Long

 

Stephen A. Hilger
Hilger Hammond, PC

Aileen M. Leipprandt
Hilger Hammond, PC

Christopher J. Predko
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mark Smith
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5216
mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com
Andrew C. Vredenburg
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2234
avredenburg@fosterswift.com

Copyright Law

Frederick S. Burkhart
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

Timothy A. Flory
Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors

Corporate Counsel

Wayne P. Bryan
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Corporate Law

Loren Andrulis
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Jeffrey S. Battershall
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Todd A. Dixon
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3959
tdixon@btlaw.com
Jake Dunlop
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5117
jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com

Gregory J. Guest
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Nicholas C. Heinz
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Scott J. Hill
Varnum LLP
616-336-6929
sjhill@varnumlaw.com
Tom Hogan
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5215
tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com

Matthew D. Johnson
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Christopher L. Kelly
Parmenter Law
231-722-5414
chris@parmenterlaw.com

Gordon R. Lewis
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

William J. Meier
Parmenter Law
231-722-5409
will@parmenterlaw.com
Patrick Miles Jr.
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3939
pmiles@btlaw.com

Todd M. Neckers
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Christopher C. Newberg
Kuiper Kraemer PC

Hal Ostrow
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5120
hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com
Tony Pearson
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5180
apearson@rhoadesmckee.com
Eric R. Post
Varnum LLP
616-336-6569
erpost@varnumlaw.com
Robert Shaver
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5143
rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com

Phillip Slot
Slot Law Group

Corinne N. Sprague
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert R. Stead
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3995
robert.stead@btlaw.com
Michael G. Wooldridge
Varnum LLP
616-336-6903
mgwooldridge@varnumlaw.com

Criminal Defense – Non-White Collar

Nancy Ballast
Arnson VanTol Law, PLC

Michael R. Bartish
SBBL Law, PLLC
616-458-5500
mike@sbbllaw.com
Britt Morton Cobb
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
bmc@willeychamberlain.com

Jeffery S. Crampton
Grand Law Attorneys

Mark D. Dodge
Dodge & Dodge, PC

Heath Lynch
SBBL Law, PLLC
616-458-5500
heath@sbbllaw.com

Andrew J. Rodenhouse
Rodenhouse Law Group

Gary Springstead
SBBL Law, PLLC
231-924-8700
gary@sbbllaw.com

Criminal Defense – White Collar

Matthew Borgula
SBBL Law, PLLC
616-458-5500
matt@sbbllaw.com
Charles E. Chamberlain
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
cec@willeychamberlain.com

J. Terrance Dillon
Butzel Long

Madelaine C. Lane
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Brian P. Lennon
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Charles R. Quigg
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Peter VanGelderen
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
pav@willeychamberlain.com

Matthew L. Vicari
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Larry C. Willey
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
616-458-2212
lcw@willeychamberlain.com

Employee Benefits Law

John D. Arendshorst
Varnum LLP
616-336-6560
jdarendshorst@varnumlaw.com

Frank E. Berrodin
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Troy Haney
Haney Law

William R. Hineline
Varnum LLP
616-336-6238
wrhineline@varnumlaw.com
Mindi M. Johnson
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2252
mjohnson@fosterswift.com

Norbert F. Kugele
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Heidi A. Lyon
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Charles S. Mishkind
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Justin W. Stemple
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Energy Law

Charles N. Ash
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Joshua D. Beard
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8043
jbeard@mikameyers.com

Jared T. Belka
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

William A. Horn
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8016
whorn@mikameyers.com

Environmental Law

John V. Byl
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Charles M. Denton
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3974
charles.denton@btlaw.com
John M. DeVries
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8012
jdevries@mikameyers.com

Daniel K. DeWitt
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Douglas A. Donnell
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8035
ddonnell@mikameyers.com

Dennis J. Donohue
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Matthew B. Eugster
Varnum LLP
616-336-6821
mbeugster@varnumlaw.com
Bruce Goodman
Varnum LLP
616-336-6574
bgoodman@varnumlaw.com

Philip A. Grashoff Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Emily Green
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5189
eagreen@rhoadesmckee.com
Tammy L. Helminski
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3926
tammy.helminski@btlaw.com
William A. Horn
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8016
whorn@mikameyers.com

Scott D. Hubbard
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Kyle P. Konwinski
Varnum LLP
616-336-6894
kpkonwinski@varnumlaw.com
Mary Jane Rhoades
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5196
mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com

Margaret C. Stalker
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Scott Steiner
Rhoades McKee PC
616-235-5206
sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com
Matthew D. Zimmerman
Varnum LLP
616-336-6536
mdzimmerman@varnumlaw.com

Family Law

Erica Auster
Johnsen Wikander, PC

Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8029
ebransdorfer@mikameyers.com

Jennie B. Bryan
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Victoria Drake
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
vjsmith@vjsmithlawoffice.com

Michele M. Giordano
Giordano Law, PLC

Julianna M. Hyatt-Wierzbicki
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Jennifer Johnsen
Johnsen Wikander, PC

Nathaniel J. Kaleefey
Verspoor Waalkes, PC

Kimberly M. Large
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8024
klarge@mikameyers.com
Paul McCarthy
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5133
mccarthy@rhoadesmckee.com
Michelle M. McLean
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
michellem@bolhouselaw.com
Matthew D. Mills
Parmenter Law
231-722-5419
matt@parmenterlaw.com

Mary R. Pigorsh
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Kyle J. Quinn
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Courtney Quist
Quist Law Firm, PLLC
616-454-9008
courtneyquist@quistlawfirm.com

Richard A. Roane
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert C. Rutgers
Rutgers Law

Emily Rysberg
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
emilyr@thackersleight.com

David C. Sarnacki
The Sarnacki Law Firm PLC

Tom Saxe
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5219
tlsaxe@rhoadesmckee.com
Courtney M. Sierra
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
courtney@thackersleight.com

Jason Siffert
Kuiper Kraemer PC

Allison Sleight
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
allison@thackersleight.com
Amber M. Soler
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8037
asoler@mikameyers.com
Suanne Watt Stay
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5176
swstay@rhoadesmckee.com
Katie N. Steffes
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
katies@bolhouselaw.com

Jordan Swears
Kraayeveld Family Law

Connie Thacker
Thacker Sleight, PC
616-888-3810
connie@thackersleight.com

Mike Toburen
Toburen Law

Samantha M. VanTol
Arnson VanTol Law, PLC

Randall L. Velzen
Velzen Law Office, PLLC

Renee Lynn Wagenaar
WN Law PLLC

Food and Beverage Law

Christopher J. Gartman
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Joseph M. Infante
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Health Care Law

Scott D. Alfree
Varnum LLP
616-336-6439
sdalfree@varnumlaw.com
Lawrence P. Burns
Varnum LLP
616-336-6535
lpburns@varnumlaw.com

Brian S. Fleetham
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Joseph J. Gavin
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

 

Brian J. Kilbane
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Spencer K. Lickteig
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Christopher H. Reed
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Immigration Law

Daniel J. Broxup
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8059
dbroxup@mikameyers.com
Kimberly A. Clarke
Varnum LLP
616-336-6441
kaclarke@varnumlaw.com

Susan S. Im
ImLaw PC

Meghan E. Moore
Avanti Law Group

Daniel C. Persinger
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Information Technology Law

Hal Ostrow
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5120
hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com

Nathan W. Steed
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Insurance Law

Michele Dunsky Adams
Plunkett Cooney, PC

Dale Arndt
Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC
616-257-5151
darndt@lawssa.com

Jason L. Byrne
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Devin Day
RizzoDay PC
616-451-8111
dday@rizzoday.com

Jeffrey D. DenBraber
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Patrick F. Geary
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Daniel J. James
Wheeler Upham, PC

Jeffrey G. Muth
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

D. Andrew Portinga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Carly A. Zagaroli
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Intellectual Property and Patent Law

Gregory P. Bondarenko
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Peter A. Cummings
Bodman PLC

Douglas A. Dozeman
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Donald S. Gardner
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

Patricia H. Jander
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Matthew D. Kendall
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
616-988-4123
kendall@gardner-linn.com

Chad E. Kleinheksel
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Terence J. Linn
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
616-975-5503
linn@gardner-linn.com
Jeffrey A. Michael
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3925
jeffrey.michael@btlaw.com
Karl T. Ondersma
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
616-988-4117
ondersma@gardner-linn.com

David Oppenhuizen
Oppenhuizen Law PLC

Frank M. Scutch
Scutch Law, PLC

Monica J. Stover
Bodman PLC

Labor and Employment Law

Luis E. Avila
Varnum LLP
616-336-6895
leavila@varnumlaw.com

Andrea J. Bernard
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Keith J. Brodie
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3958
kbrodie@btlaw.coni
Nikole L. Canute
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8049
ncanute@mikameyers.com

Andrew A. Cascini
Henn Lesperance PLC

Erin Dornbos
Pinsky Smith
616-451-8496
edornbos@psfklaw.com

Stephen R. Drew
Drew, Cooper & Anding

Scott E. Dwyer
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8033
sdwyer@mikameyers.com

Keith E. Eastland
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Patrick M. Edsenga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

William H. Fallon
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Amanda Fielder
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

 

Jeffrey J. Fraser
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

John D. Gardiner
Bodman PLC

Bradley Glazier
Bos & Glazier, Trial Attorneys

Robert Howard
Cunningham Dalman

Charissa C. Huang
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

David E. Khorey
Varnum LLP
616-336-6618
dekhorey@varnumlaw.com

Jonathan P. Kok
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Donald P. Lawless
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3994
dlawless@btlaw.com
John Lichtenberg
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5163
jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com

Matthew M. O’Rourke
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Grant T. Pecor
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3911
gpecor@clarkhill.com

Nathan D. Plantinga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mary L. Tabin
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Catherine A. Tracey
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Joseph J. Vogan
Varnum LLP
616-336-6666
jjvogan@varnumlaw.com
Nathaniel R. Wolf
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8046
nwolf@mikameyers.com

Jessica L. Wood
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Amy J. Zdravecky
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3988
amy.zdravecky@btlaw.com

Land Use & Zoning

Clifford H. Bloom
Bloom Sluggett, PC

James R. Bruinsma
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Scott A. Dienes
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3917
scott.dienes@btlaw.com
Michael D. Homier
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2230
mhomier@fosterswift.com
Ross A. Leisman
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8017
rleisman@mikameyers.com
James F. Scales
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8047
jscales@mikameyers.com

Jeffrey Sluggett
Bloom Sluggett, PC

David L. Smith
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Legal Malpractice Law

Jonathan B. Koch
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

John R. Oostema
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Michael D. Wiese
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Litigation – Antitrust

Brian J. Masternak
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Litigation – Commercial

Stephen P. Afendoulis
Varnum LLP
616-336-6732
spafendoulis@varnumlaw.com

Michael D. Almassian
Keller & Almassian

William M. Azkoul
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Andrew T. Blum
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Daniel J. Broxup
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8059
dbroxup@mikameyers.com
Jon M. Bylsma
Varnum LLP
616-336-6530
jmbylsma@varnumlaw.com

Scott R. Carvo
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Kevin J. Cowan
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Robert L. DeJong
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Scott E. Dwyer
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8033
sdwyer@mikameyers.com

David J. Gass
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mark A. Gilchrist
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Michael L. Gutierrez
Butzel Long

Neil P. Jansen
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8052
njansen@mikameyers.com
Kyle P. Konwinski
Varnum LLP
616-336-6894
kpkonwinski@varnumlaw.com

Thomas A. Kuiper
Kuiper Kraemer PC

Ross A. Leisman
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8017
rleisman@mikameyers.com

Christina K. McDonald
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Andrew McInnis
CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Timothy P. Monsma
Varnum LLP
616-336-6830
tpmonsma@varnumlaw.com

Lee T. Silver
Butzel Long

Steven F. Stapleton
Clark Hill PLC

Stanley J. Stek
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Christopher J. Zdarsky
Bodman PLC

Litigation – Construction

Charles F. Behler
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Stephen A. Hilger
Hilger Hammond, PC

Aileen M. Leipprandt
Hilger Hammond, PC

Scott R. Murphy
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3938
scott.murphy@btlaw.com

Robert W. O’Brien
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mark Andrew Rysberg
Hilger Hammond, PC

Anthony C. Sallah
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3976
anthony.sallah@btlaw.com
Matthew T. Tompkins
Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC
616-530-6555
mtompkins@lawssa.com

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Richard A. Gaffin
Grand Law Attorneys

James Moskal
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Litigation – Labor Employment Benefits

Edward J. Bardelli
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

John D. Gardiner
Bodman PLC

Sarah Riley Howard
Pinsky Smith
616-451-8496
showard@psfklaw.com
Katherine Smith Kennedy
Pinsky Smith
616-451-8496
kskennedy@pinskysmith.com

Dean F. Pacific
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Stephanie R. Setterington
Varnum LLP
616-336-6466
srsetterington@varnumlaw.com
Mark Smith
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5216
mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com
Jennifer Stocker
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3932
jennifer.stocker@btlaw.com
Elizabeth Wells Skaggs
Varnum LLP
616-336-6620
ewskaggs@varnumlaw.com

Litigation – Real Estate

Thomas M. Amon
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Brandon J. Cory
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Sara Lachman
Lachman King PLC

Brian T. Lang
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mediation

Mary Benedict
Mary L. Benedict PC

Frederick D. Dilley
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2247
fdilley@fosterswift.com
Victoria Drake
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
vjsmith@vjsmithlawoffice.com

Anne Bachle Fifer
Anne Bachle Fifer

James H. Fisher
Dickinson Wright PLLC

William W. Jack Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Michael S. Mc Elwee
Varnum LLP
616-336-6827
msmcelwee@varnumlaw.com
Bruce Neckers
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5217
bwneckers@rhoadesmckee.com
William E. Rohn
Varnum LLP
616-336-6722
werohn@varnumlaw.com

Timothy F. Sheridan
Plunkett Cooney, PC

Lee T. Silver
Butzel Long

Robert E.L. Wright
The Peace Talks PLC

Medical Malpractice Law

Tyler Anderson
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Thomas R. Behm
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Rob Buchanan
Buchanan Firm

David J. Busscher
Henn Lesperance PLC

Carol D. Carlson
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Patrick Ellis
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5208
pbellis@rhoadesmckee.com
Mark Fatum
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5162
mefatum@rhoadesmckee.com

Christopher R. Genther
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Stephen L. Grimm
Stephen L. Grimm, PC

Stephanie C. Hoffer
Hoffer & Sheremet PLC

Laura A. Johnson
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Kevin M. Lesperance
Henn Lesperance PLC

Vanessa F. McCamant
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

William F. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

John C. O’Loughlin
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Paul M. Oleniczak
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

JR Poll
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5235
jrpoll@rhoadesmckee.com

Ashley C. Quackenbush
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Jason R. Sebolt
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Aubri N. Sheremet
Hoffer & Sheremet PLC

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Maxwell N. Barnes
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Erik R. Daly
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Dustin J. Daniels
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Jacob A. Droppers
Varnum LLP
616-336-6893
jadroppers@varnumlaw.com
Jake Dunlop
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5117
jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com

Michael J. Jones
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Tracy T. Larsen
Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors

Peter G. Roth
Varnum LLP
616-336-6429
pgroth@varnumlaw.com

Gregory E. Schmidt
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

John T. Schuring
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Jon Siebers
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5226
jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com

Stephen C. Waterbury
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Jeffrey G. York
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Kurt G. Yost
Varnum LLP
616-336-6246
kgyost@varnumlaw.com
Benjamin A. Zainea
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8019
bzainea@mikameyers.com

Municipal Law

Clifford H. Bloom
Bloom Sluggett, PC

Bradley A. Fowler
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8086
bfowler@mikameyers.com
Laura J. Genovich
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2238
lgenovich@fosterswift.com
Michael D. Homier
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
616-726-2230
mhomier@fosterswift.com
Randall W. Kraker
Varnum LLP
616-336-6510
rwkraker@varnumlaw.com
Ronald M. Redick
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8053
rredick@mikameyers.com
John C. Schrier
Parmenter Law
231-722-5401
john@parmenterlaw.com

Jeffrey Sluggett
Bloom Sluggett, PC

Douglas W. Van Essen
Stenger Law

Nonprofit/Charities Law

Jeffrey B. Power
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Dale R. Rietberg
Varnum LLP
616-336-6587
drrietberg@varnumlaw.com

W. Michael Van Haren
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Jamie J. Vander Kolk
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
jamievk@bolhouselaw.com

Matthew J. Wiebe
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Personal Injury

William M. Azkoul
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Thomas S. Baker
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com

Nicholas Dondzila
Dondzila Law, PLLC

Brandon M. Hewitt
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
bhewitt@michiganautolaw.com
Jason Hodge
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
jhodge@michiganautolaw.com
Timothy A. Holland
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com
Rick J. Houghton
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com
Stephen Hulst
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5155
sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com

J. Paul Janes
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Justin Maxim
CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Gary A. Maximiuk
Wheeler Upham, PC

F. William McKee
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Benjamin W. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Tom G. Sinas
Sinas Dramis Law Firm
616-301-3333
tomsinas@sinasdramis.com
Thomas P. Murray Jr.
The Sam Bernstein Law Firm
616-608-0338
tmurray@sambernstein.com

Norman H. Pylman
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Loryn Schlinker
West Michigan Injury Lawyers, PLC

Paul E. Shibley
West Michigan Injury Lawyers, PLC

Tom G. Sinas
Sinas Dramis Law Firm

Jeremy R. Tiedt
Michigan Auto Law
616-259-4498
help@michiganautolaw.com

Matthew L. Wikander
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Product Liability

Scott R. Melton
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Douglas E. Wagner
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Public Finance Law

Mark E. Nettleton
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8048
mnettleton@mikameyers.com

Richard A. Wendt
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Susan M. Wyngaarden
Varnum LLP
616-336-6563
smwyngaarden@varnumlaw.com

Real Estate Law

Jonathan W. Anderson
Varnum LLP
616-336-6709
jwanderson@varnumlaw.com
James R. Brown
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8031
jbrown@mikameyers.com

John G. Cameron Jr.
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Rob M. Davies
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Nyal D. Deems
Varnum LLP
616-336-6712
nddeems@varnumlaw.com

Jenny L. DeGraves
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Tim Dudley
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5272
trdudley@rhoadesmckee.com

William W. Hall
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Todd Hendricks
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5128
thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com
David C. Hill
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3992
david.hill@btlaw.com

Holly A. Jackson
Kuiper Kraemer PC

Christopher L. Kelly
Parmenter Law
231-722-5414
chris@parmenterlaw.com
Neil Kimball
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5140
nkimball@rhoadesmckee.com

Christian K. Leeka
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Leslee M. Lewis
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Christian E. Meyer
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Dan Parmeter
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5137
dparmeter@rhoadesmckee.com

James J. Rabaut
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Joshua A. Reece
Parmenter Law
231-722-5426
josh@parmenterlaw.com
Peter A. Schmidt
Varnum LLP
616-336-6411
paschmidt@varnumlaw.com

Matthew R. Smith
Bodman PLC

David L. Smith
McShane & Bowie, PLC

Erick R. Starck
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Timothy A. Stoepker
Dickinson Wright PLLC

John W. Sturgis
Varnum LLP
616-336-6244
jwsturgis@varnumlaw.com
Curtis L. Underwood
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8021
cunderwood@mikameyers.com

Thomas J. Vitale
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Justin R. Wheeler
Bodman PLC

Securities Law

Shane B. Hansen
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mel Moseley Jr.
Moseley Law, PLLC
616-915-4048
mel@mgmoseleylaw.com

Tax Law

Jeffrey A. DeVree
Varnum LLP
616-336-6566
jadevree@varnumlaw.com

Erin M. Haney
Bodman PLC

Stephen R. Kretschman
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mark S. Pendery
Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors

Mark E. Rizik
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Wayne D. Roberts
Bodman PLC

Terry Zabel
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5173
tlzabel@rhoadesmckee.com

Trusts and Estates

Kathleen Hogan Aguilar
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5134
kaguilar@rhoadesmckee.com

Daniel W. Borst
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert D. Brower
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Christopher J. Caldwell
Varnum LLP
616-336-6951
cjcaldwell@varnumlaw.com
Pam Cross
Rhoades McKee PC
616-233-5181
pjcross@rhoadesmckee.com

Lindsay M. Cummings
Bodman PLC

Carl W. Dufendach
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Susan Gell Meyers
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Linsey Gleason
Varnum LLP
616-336-6528
lgleason@varnumlaw.com

Mark K. Harder
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Bobbi S. Hines
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mark D. Hofstee
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC
616-531-7711
markh@bolhouselaw.com

Wendy Parr Holtvluwer
Holtvluwer Law

Robert M. Huff
Varnum LLP
616-336-6285
rmhuff@varnumlaw.com

Catherine H. Jacobs
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Laura A. Jeltema
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Marilyn Lankfer
Varnum LLP
616-336-6817
mlankfer@varnumlaw.com

Michael Lichterman
Baar & Lichterman

David A. Malson
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
616-742-3990
david.malson@btlaw.com

Raj A. Malviya
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Christopher D. Matthysse
Mika Meyers PLC
616-632-8042
cmatthysse@mikameyers.com

Lauretta K. Murphy
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Laura E. Radle
Varnum LLP
616-336-6415
leradle@varnumlaw.com

Nicholas A. Reister
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Frederic A. Sytsma
Varnum LLP
616-336-6808
fasytsma@varnumlaw.com

Carrie E. Trimpe
Bodman PLC

Anna Urick Duggins
Parmenter Law
231-722-5415
anna@parmenterlaw.com

John G. Van Slambrouck
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Alexandre M. Zucco
Dickinson Wright PLLC
616-336-1009
azucco@dickinsonwright.com

Workers Compensation Law

Martha Reamon
Reamon Law PLC

Circuit Court Judges

Terence J. Ackert
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Curt A. Benson
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Alida J. Bryant
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Paul J. Denenfeld
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Christina Elmore
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

 

Maureen A. Gottlieb
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Deborah L. McNabb
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

David M. Murkowski
Kent County Probate Court

J. Joseph Rossi
Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Jon A. Van Allsburg
Ottowa County 20th Circuit Court

Christopher P. Yates
Michigan 3rd District Court of Appeals

