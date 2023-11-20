Top Lawyers 2023

Special Advertising Section

If you’ve ever required legal guidance or representation, you know finding the right fit is paramount. Whether for business or personal cases, securing a knowledgeable specialist who’s well versed in your area of need is the first step to getting the outcome you’re seeking. Fields of expertise vary greatly, and range from personal injury, to employment and labor law, family law, and estate law—plus corporate law, insurance law, criminal law, civil litigation, real estate law, and more. Narrowing down a qualified firm or individual counsel who can help you most effectively takes more than just a Google search.

In this Top Lawyers section, we’re highlighting the experts in greater West Michigan who not only em-body excellence in their respective fields, but have also earned high praise from their peers and the legal community at large. Professional, respectful, compassionate, and skilled, they are keen negotiators—from the courtroom to the boardroom. With strong interpersonal skills, they handle delicate matters with tact and discretion, and take pride in serving their clients in ways that assist them in achieving their goals. Looking for support? Get in touch with one of these Top Lawyers today!

Appellate Law

Ashley G. Chrysler

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Laura B. Danielson

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC Gaëtan Gerville-Réache

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Brendan P. Karl

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Jonathan B. Koch

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Aaron D. Lindstrom

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3931

aaron.lindstrom@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3931

Matthew T. Nelson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Jeremy N. Orenstein

Hilger Hammond, PC

Katie N. Steffes

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

katies@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Greg Timmer

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5132

gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5132

Banking & Financial Service Law

Kimberly A. Baber

Varnum LLP

616-336-6851

kababer@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6851

Darren J. Burmania

Bodman PLC

Michael Campbell

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3975

michael.campbell@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3975

Dan M. Challa

McShane & Bowie, PLC Michael E. Doversberger

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Floyd E. Gates Jr.

Bodman PLC Charlie Goode

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Timothy Hillegonds

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Brian E. Kersey

Bodman PLC

Harvey Koning

Varnum LLP

616-336-6588

hkoning@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6588

Rodney D. Martin

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Michael E. Moore

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Jeffrey A. Ott

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Peter Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5237

pdrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5237

Jeffrey L. Schad

Varnum LLP

616-336-6434

jlschad@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6434

Joan Schleef

Varnum LLP

616-336-6462

jeschleef@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6462

Mary Kay Shaver

Varnum LLP

616-336-6755

mkshaver@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6755

Trent J. Taylor

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Benjamin A. Zainea

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8019

bzainea@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8019

Bankruptcy and Creditor/ Debtor Rights Law

A. Todd Almassian

Keller & Almassian

Ryan F. Beach

The Law Offices of Ryan F. Beach, PLLC

David Bevins

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5130

debevins@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5130

Jeffrey O. Birkhold

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Steven T. Buquicchio

Varnum LLP

616-336-6491

stbuquicchio@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6491

Steve Bylenga

CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Greg J. Ekdahl

Keller & Almassian

Daniel F. Gosch

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Stephen B. Grow

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

David A. Hall

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3954

David.Hall@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3954

Mike Hanrahan

CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Scott H. Hogan

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2207

shogan@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2207

April Hulst

CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Daniel R. Kubiak

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8018

dkubiak@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8018

Nicholas S. Laue

Keller & Almassian

Hal Nelson

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5223

henelson@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5223

Gordon J. Toering

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert F. Wardrop II

Wardrop & Wardrop, PC

Commercial Law

Peter Lozicki

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5113

lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5113

Jennifer A. Puplava

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8050

jpuplava@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8050

Construction Law

Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5152

bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5152

Benjamin H. Hammond

Hilger Hammond, PC Daniel J. Hatch

Butzel Long Stephen A. Hilger

Hilger Hammond, PC Aileen M. Leipprandt

Hilger Hammond, PC Christopher J. Predko

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5216

mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5216

Andrew C. Vredenburg

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2234

avredenburg@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2234

Copyright Law

Frederick S. Burkhart

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

Timothy A. Flory

Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors

Corporate Counsel

Wayne P. Bryan

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Corporate Law

Loren Andrulis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Jeffrey S. Battershall

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Todd A. Dixon

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3959

tdixon@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3959

Jake Dunlop

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5117

jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5117

Gregory J. Guest

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Nicholas C. Heinz

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Scott J. Hill

Varnum LLP

616-336-6929

sjhill@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6929

Tom Hogan

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5215

tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5215

Matthew D. Johnson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Christopher L. Kelly

Parmenter Law

231-722-5414

chris@parmenterlaw.com Parmenter Law231-722-5414

Gordon R. Lewis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

William J. Meier

Parmenter Law

231-722-5409

will@parmenterlaw.com Parmenter Law231-722-5409

Patrick Miles Jr.

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3939

pmiles@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3939

Todd M. Neckers

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Christopher C. Newberg

Kuiper Kraemer PC

Hal Ostrow

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5120

hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5120

Tony Pearson

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5180

apearson@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5180

Eric R. Post

Varnum LLP

616-336-6569

erpost@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6569

Robert Shaver

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5143

rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5143

Phillip Slot

Slot Law Group

Corinne N. Sprague

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3995

robert.stead@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3995

Michael G. Wooldridge

Varnum LLP

616-336-6903

mgwooldridge@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6903

Criminal Defense – Non-White Collar

Nancy Ballast

Arnson VanTol Law, PLC

Michael R. Bartish

SBBL Law, PLLC

616-458-5500

mike@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law, PLLC616-458-5500

Britt Morton Cobb

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

616-458-2212

bmc@willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP616-458-2212

Jeffery S. Crampton

Grand Law Attorneys

Mark D. Dodge

Dodge & Dodge, PC

Heath Lynch

SBBL Law, PLLC

616-458-5500

heath@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law, PLLC616-458-5500

Andrew J. Rodenhouse

Rodenhouse Law Group

Gary Springstead

SBBL Law, PLLC

231-924-8700

gary@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law, PLLC231-924-8700

Criminal Defense – White Collar

Matthew Borgula

SBBL Law, PLLC

616-458-5500

matt@sbbllaw.com SBBL Law, PLLC616-458-5500

Charles E. Chamberlain

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

616-458-2212

cec@willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP616-458-2212

J. Terrance Dillon

Butzel Long Madelaine C. Lane

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Brian P. Lennon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Charles R. Quigg

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Peter VanGelderen

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

616-458-2212

pav@willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP616-458-2212

Matthew L. Vicari

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Larry C. Willey

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

616-458-2212

lcw@willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP616-458-2212

Employee Benefits Law

John D. Arendshorst

Varnum LLP

616-336-6560

jdarendshorst@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6560

Frank E. Berrodin

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Troy Haney

Haney Law

William R. Hineline

Varnum LLP

616-336-6238

wrhineline@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6238

Mindi M. Johnson

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2252

mjohnson@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2252

Norbert F. Kugele

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Heidi A. Lyon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Charles S. Mishkind

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC Justin W. Stemple

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Energy Law

Charles N. Ash

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Joshua D. Beard

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8043

jbeard@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8043

Jared T. Belka

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

William A. Horn

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8016

whorn@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8016

Environmental Law

John V. Byl

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Charles M. Denton

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3974

charles.denton@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3974

John M. DeVries

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8012

jdevries@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8012

Daniel K. DeWitt

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Douglas A. Donnell

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8035

ddonnell@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8035

Dennis J. Donohue

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Matthew B. Eugster

Varnum LLP

616-336-6821

mbeugster@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6821

Bruce Goodman

Varnum LLP

616-336-6574

bgoodman@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6574

Philip A. Grashoff Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Emily Green

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5189

eagreen@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5189

Tammy L. Helminski

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3926

tammy.helminski@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3926

William A. Horn

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8016

whorn@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8016

Scott D. Hubbard

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Kyle P. Konwinski

Varnum LLP

616-336-6894

kpkonwinski@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6894

Mary Jane Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5196

mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5196

Margaret C. Stalker

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Scott Steiner

Rhoades McKee PC

616-235-5206

sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-235-5206

Matthew D. Zimmerman

Varnum LLP

616-336-6536

mdzimmerman@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6536

Family Law

Erica Auster

Johnsen Wikander, PC

Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8029

ebransdorfer@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8029

Jennie B. Bryan

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Victoria Drake

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

vjsmith@vjsmithlawoffice.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Michele M. Giordano

Giordano Law, PLC

Julianna M. Hyatt-Wierzbicki

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Jennifer Johnsen

Johnsen Wikander, PC

Nathaniel J. Kaleefey

Verspoor Waalkes, PC

Kimberly M. Large

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8024

klarge@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8024

Paul McCarthy

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5133

mccarthy@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5133

Michelle M. McLean

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

michellem@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Matthew D. Mills

Parmenter Law

231-722-5419

matt@parmenterlaw.com Parmenter Law231-722-5419

Mary R. Pigorsh

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Kyle J. Quinn

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Courtney Quist

Quist Law Firm, PLLC

616-454-9008

courtneyquist@quistlawfirm.com Quist Law Firm, PLLC616-454-9008

Richard A. Roane

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert C. Rutgers

Rutgers Law

Emily Rysberg

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-888-3810

emilyr@thackersleight.com Thacker Sleight, PC616-888-3810

David C. Sarnacki

The Sarnacki Law Firm PLC

Tom Saxe

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5219

tlsaxe@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5219

Courtney M. Sierra

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-888-3810

courtney@thackersleight.com Thacker Sleight, PC616-888-3810

Jason Siffert

Kuiper Kraemer PC

Allison Sleight

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-888-3810

allison@thackersleight.com Thacker Sleight, PC616-888-3810

Amber M. Soler

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8037

asoler@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8037

Suanne Watt Stay

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5176

swstay@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5176

Katie N. Steffes

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

katies@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Jordan Swears

Kraayeveld Family Law

Connie Thacker

Thacker Sleight, PC

616-888-3810

connie@thackersleight.com Thacker Sleight, PC616-888-3810

Mike Toburen

Toburen Law Samantha M. VanTol

Arnson VanTol Law, PLC Randall L. Velzen

Velzen Law Office, PLLC Renee Lynn Wagenaar

WN Law PLLC

Food and Beverage Law

Christopher J. Gartman

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Joseph M. Infante

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Health Care Law

Scott D. Alfree

Varnum LLP

616-336-6439

sdalfree@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6439

Lawrence P. Burns

Varnum LLP

616-336-6535

lpburns@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6535

Brian S. Fleetham

Dickinson Wright PLLC Joseph J. Gavin

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC Brian J. Kilbane

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Spencer K. Lickteig

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Christopher H. Reed

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Immigration Law

Daniel J. Broxup

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8059

dbroxup@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8059

Kimberly A. Clarke

Varnum LLP

616-336-6441

kaclarke@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6441

Susan S. Im

ImLaw PC

Meghan E. Moore

Avanti Law Group

Daniel C. Persinger

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Information Technology Law

Hal Ostrow

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5120

hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5120

Nathan W. Steed

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Insurance Law

Michele Dunsky Adams

Plunkett Cooney, PC

Dale Arndt

Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC

616-257-5151

darndt@lawssa.com Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC616-257-5151

Jason L. Byrne

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Devin Day

RizzoDay PC

616-451-8111

dday@rizzoday.com RizzoDay PC616-451-8111

Jeffrey D. DenBraber

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC Patrick F. Geary

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Daniel J. James

Wheeler Upham, PC Jeffrey G. Muth

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC D. Andrew Portinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC Carly A. Zagaroli

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Intellectual Property and Patent Law

Gregory P. Bondarenko

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Peter A. Cummings

Bodman PLC

Douglas A. Dozeman

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Donald S. Gardner

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

Patricia H. Jander

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Matthew D. Kendall

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

616-988-4123

kendall@gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP616-988-4123

Chad E. Kleinheksel

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Terence J. Linn

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

616-975-5503

linn@gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP616-975-5503

Jeffrey A. Michael

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3925

jeffrey.michael@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3925

Karl T. Ondersma

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

616-988-4117

ondersma@gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP616-988-4117

David Oppenhuizen

Oppenhuizen Law PLC

Frank M. Scutch

Scutch Law, PLC

Monica J. Stover

Bodman PLC

Labor and Employment Law

Luis E. Avila

Varnum LLP

616-336-6895

leavila@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6895

Andrea J. Bernard

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Keith J. Brodie

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3958

kbrodie@btlaw.coni Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3958

Nikole L. Canute

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8049

ncanute@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8049

Andrew A. Cascini

Henn Lesperance PLC

Erin Dornbos

Pinsky Smith

616-451-8496

edornbos@psfklaw.com Pinsky Smith616-451-8496

Stephen R. Drew

Drew, Cooper & Anding

Scott E. Dwyer

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8033

sdwyer@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8033

Keith E. Eastland

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC Patrick M. Edsenga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC William H. Fallon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC Amanda Fielder

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP Jeffrey J. Fraser

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC John D. Gardiner

Bodman PLC Bradley Glazier

Bos & Glazier, Trial Attorneys Robert Howard

Cunningham Dalman Charissa C. Huang

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

David E. Khorey

Varnum LLP

616-336-6618

dekhorey@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6618

Jonathan P. Kok

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Donald P. Lawless

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3994

dlawless@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3994

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5163

jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5163

Matthew M. O’Rourke

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Grant T. Pecor

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3911

gpecor@clarkhill.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3911

Nathan D. Plantinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mary L. Tabin

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Catherine A. Tracey

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Joseph J. Vogan

Varnum LLP

616-336-6666

jjvogan@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6666

Nathaniel R. Wolf

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8046

nwolf@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8046

Jessica L. Wood

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Amy J. Zdravecky

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3988

amy.zdravecky@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3988

Land Use & Zoning

Clifford H. Bloom

Bloom Sluggett, PC

James R. Bruinsma

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Scott A. Dienes

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3917

scott.dienes@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3917

Michael D. Homier

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2230

mhomier@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2230

Ross A. Leisman

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8017

rleisman@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8017

James F. Scales

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8047

jscales@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8047

Jeffrey Sluggett

Bloom Sluggett, PC

David L. Smith

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Legal Malpractice Law

Jonathan B. Koch

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

John R. Oostema

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Michael D. Wiese

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Litigation – Antitrust

Brian J. Masternak

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Litigation – Commercial

Stephen P. Afendoulis

Varnum LLP

616-336-6732

spafendoulis@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6732

Michael D. Almassian

Keller & Almassian

William M. Azkoul

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Andrew T. Blum

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Daniel J. Broxup

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8059

dbroxup@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8059

Jon M. Bylsma

Varnum LLP

616-336-6530

jmbylsma@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6530

Scott R. Carvo

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Kevin J. Cowan

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Robert L. DeJong

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Scott E. Dwyer

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8033

sdwyer@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8033

David J. Gass

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mark A. Gilchrist

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Michael L. Gutierrez

Butzel Long

Neil P. Jansen

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8052

njansen@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8052

Kyle P. Konwinski

Varnum LLP

616-336-6894

kpkonwinski@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6894

Thomas A. Kuiper

Kuiper Kraemer PC

Ross A. Leisman

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8017

rleisman@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8017

Christina K. McDonald

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Andrew McInnis

CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Timothy P. Monsma

Varnum LLP

616-336-6830

tpmonsma@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6830

Lee T. Silver

Butzel Long

Steven F. Stapleton

Clark Hill PLC

Stanley J. Stek

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Christopher J. Zdarsky

Bodman PLC

Litigation – Construction

Charles F. Behler

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Stephen A. Hilger

Hilger Hammond, PC

Aileen M. Leipprandt

Hilger Hammond, PC

Scott R. Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3938

scott.murphy@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3938

Robert W. O’Brien

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mark Andrew Rysberg

Hilger Hammond, PC

Anthony C. Sallah

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3976

anthony.sallah@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3976

Matthew T. Tompkins

Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC

616-530-6555

mtompkins@lawssa.com Straub, Seaman & Allen, PC616-530-6555

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Richard A. Gaffin

Grand Law Attorneys

James Moskal

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Litigation – Labor Employment Benefits

Edward J. Bardelli

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

John D. Gardiner

Bodman PLC

Sarah Riley Howard

Pinsky Smith

616-451-8496

showard@psfklaw.com Pinsky Smith616-451-8496

Katherine Smith Kennedy

Pinsky Smith

616-451-8496

kskennedy@pinskysmith.com Pinsky Smith616-451-8496

Dean F. Pacific

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Stephanie R. Setterington

Varnum LLP

616-336-6466

srsetterington@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6466

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5216

mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5216

Jennifer Stocker

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3932

jennifer.stocker@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3932

Elizabeth Wells Skaggs

Varnum LLP

616-336-6620

ewskaggs@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6620

Litigation – Real Estate

Thomas M. Amon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Brandon J. Cory

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Sara Lachman

Lachman King PLC

Brian T. Lang

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mediation

Mary Benedict

Mary L. Benedict PC

Frederick D. Dilley

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2247

fdilley@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2247

Victoria Drake

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

vjsmith@vjsmithlawoffice.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Anne Bachle Fifer

Anne Bachle Fifer

James H. Fisher

Dickinson Wright PLLC

William W. Jack Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Michael S. Mc Elwee

Varnum LLP

616-336-6827

msmcelwee@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6827

Bruce Neckers

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5217

bwneckers@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5217

William E. Rohn

Varnum LLP

616-336-6722

werohn@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6722

Timothy F. Sheridan

Plunkett Cooney, PC

Lee T. Silver

Butzel Long

Robert E.L. Wright

The Peace Talks PLC

Medical Malpractice Law

Tyler Anderson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Thomas R. Behm

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Rob Buchanan

Buchanan Firm

David J. Busscher

Henn Lesperance PLC

Carol D. Carlson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Patrick Ellis

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5208

pbellis@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5208

Mark Fatum

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5162

mefatum@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5162

Christopher R. Genther

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Stephen L. Grimm

Stephen L. Grimm, PC Stephanie C. Hoffer

Hoffer & Sheremet PLC Laura A. Johnson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Kevin M. Lesperance

Henn Lesperance PLC Vanessa F. McCamant

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC William F. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC John C. O’Loughlin

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC Paul M. Oleniczak

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

JR Poll

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5235

jrpoll@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5235

Ashley C. Quackenbush

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Jason R. Sebolt

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Aubri N. Sheremet

Hoffer & Sheremet PLC

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Maxwell N. Barnes

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Erik R. Daly

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Dustin J. Daniels

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Jacob A. Droppers

Varnum LLP

616-336-6893

jadroppers@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6893

Jake Dunlop

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5117

jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5117

Michael J. Jones

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Tracy T. Larsen

Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors

Peter G. Roth

Varnum LLP

616-336-6429

pgroth@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6429

Gregory E. Schmidt

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

John T. Schuring

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Jon Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5226

jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5226

Stephen C. Waterbury

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Jeffrey G. York

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Kurt G. Yost

Varnum LLP

616-336-6246

kgyost@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6246

Benjamin A. Zainea

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8019

bzainea@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8019

Municipal Law

Clifford H. Bloom

Bloom Sluggett, PC

Bradley A. Fowler

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8086

bfowler@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8086

Laura J. Genovich

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2238

lgenovich@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2238

Michael D. Homier

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

616-726-2230

mhomier@fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC616-726-2230

Randall W. Kraker

Varnum LLP

616-336-6510

rwkraker@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6510

Ronald M. Redick

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8053

rredick@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8053

John C. Schrier

Parmenter Law

231-722-5401

john@parmenterlaw.com Parmenter Law231-722-5401

Jeffrey Sluggett

Bloom Sluggett, PC

Douglas W. Van Essen

Stenger Law

Nonprofit/Charities Law

Jeffrey B. Power

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Dale R. Rietberg

Varnum LLP

616-336-6587

drrietberg@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6587

W. Michael Van Haren

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Jamie J. Vander Kolk

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

jamievk@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Matthew J. Wiebe

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Personal Injury

William M. Azkoul

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Thomas S. Baker

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

help@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Nicholas Dondzila

Dondzila Law, PLLC

Brandon M. Hewitt

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

bhewitt@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Jason Hodge

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

jhodge@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Timothy A. Holland

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

help@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Rick J. Houghton

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

help@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5155

sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5155

J. Paul Janes

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Justin Maxim

CBH Attorneys & Counselors

Gary A. Maximiuk

Wheeler Upham, PC

F. William McKee

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Benjamin W. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Tom G. Sinas

Sinas Dramis Law Firm

616-301-3333

tomsinas@sinasdramis.com Sinas Dramis Law Firm616-301-3333

Thomas P. Murray Jr.

The Sam Bernstein Law Firm

616-608-0338

tmurray@sambernstein.com The Sam Bernstein Law Firm616-608-0338

Norman H. Pylman

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Loryn Schlinker

West Michigan Injury Lawyers, PLC

Paul E. Shibley

West Michigan Injury Lawyers, PLC

Tom G. Sinas

Sinas Dramis Law Firm

Jeremy R. Tiedt

Michigan Auto Law

616-259-4498

help@michiganautolaw.com Michigan Auto Law616-259-4498

Matthew L. Wikander

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Product Liability

Scott R. Melton

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Douglas E. Wagner

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Public Finance Law

Mark E. Nettleton

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8048

mnettleton@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8048

Richard A. Wendt

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Susan M. Wyngaarden

Varnum LLP

616-336-6563

smwyngaarden@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6563

Real Estate Law

Jonathan W. Anderson

Varnum LLP

616-336-6709

jwanderson@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6709

James R. Brown

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8031

jbrown@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8031

John G. Cameron Jr.

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Rob M. Davies

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Nyal D. Deems

Varnum LLP

616-336-6712

nddeems@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6712

Jenny L. DeGraves

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Tim Dudley

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5272

trdudley@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5272

William W. Hall

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Todd Hendricks

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5128

thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5128

David C. Hill

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3992

david.hill@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3992

Holly A. Jackson

Kuiper Kraemer PC

Christopher L. Kelly

Parmenter Law

231-722-5414

chris@parmenterlaw.com Parmenter Law231-722-5414

Neil Kimball

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5140

nkimball@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5140

Christian K. Leeka

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Leslee M. Lewis

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Christian E. Meyer

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Dan Parmeter

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5137

dparmeter@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5137

James J. Rabaut

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Joshua A. Reece

Parmenter Law

231-722-5426

josh@parmenterlaw.com Parmenter Law231-722-5426

Peter A. Schmidt

Varnum LLP

616-336-6411

paschmidt@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6411

Matthew R. Smith

Bodman PLC

David L. Smith

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Erick R. Starck

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Timothy A. Stoepker

Dickinson Wright PLLC

John W. Sturgis

Varnum LLP

616-336-6244

jwsturgis@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6244

Curtis L. Underwood

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8021

cunderwood@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8021

Thomas J. Vitale

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Justin R. Wheeler

Bodman PLC

Securities Law

Shane B. Hansen

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mel Moseley Jr.

Moseley Law, PLLC

616-915-4048

mel@mgmoseleylaw.com Moseley Law, PLLC616-915-4048

Tax Law

Jeffrey A. DeVree

Varnum LLP

616-336-6566

jadevree@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6566

Erin M. Haney

Bodman PLC

Stephen R. Kretschman

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Mark S. Pendery

Honigman LLP Attorneys and Counselors

Mark E. Rizik

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Wayne D. Roberts

Bodman PLC

Terry Zabel

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5173

tlzabel@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5173

Trusts and Estates

Kathleen Hogan Aguilar

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5134

kaguilar@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5134

Daniel W. Borst

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Robert D. Brower

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Christopher J. Caldwell

Varnum LLP

616-336-6951

cjcaldwell@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6951

Pam Cross

Rhoades McKee PC

616-233-5181

pjcross@rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC616-233-5181

Lindsay M. Cummings

Bodman PLC

Carl W. Dufendach

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Susan Gell Meyers

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Linsey Gleason

Varnum LLP

616-336-6528

lgleason@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6528

Mark K. Harder

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Bobbi S. Hines

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Mark D. Hofstee

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC

616-531-7711

markh@bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean PC616-531-7711

Wendy Parr Holtvluwer

Holtvluwer Law

Robert M. Huff

Varnum LLP

616-336-6285

rmhuff@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6285

Catherine H. Jacobs

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Laura A. Jeltema

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Marilyn Lankfer

Varnum LLP

616-336-6817

mlankfer@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6817

Michael Lichterman

Baar & Lichterman

David A. Malson

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

616-742-3990

david.malson@btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP616-742-3990

Raj A. Malviya

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Christopher D. Matthysse

Mika Meyers PLC

616-632-8042

cmatthysse@mikameyers.com Mika Meyers PLC616-632-8042

Lauretta K. Murphy

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, PLC

Laura E. Radle

Varnum LLP

616-336-6415

leradle@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6415

Nicholas A. Reister

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, PC

Frederic A. Sytsma

Varnum LLP

616-336-6808

fasytsma@varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP616-336-6808

Carrie E. Trimpe

Bodman PLC

Anna Urick Duggins

Parmenter Law

231-722-5415

anna@parmenterlaw.com Parmenter Law231-722-5415

John G. Van Slambrouck

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Alexandre M. Zucco

Dickinson Wright PLLC

616-336-1009

azucco@dickinsonwright.com Dickinson Wright PLLC616-336-1009

Workers Compensation Law

Martha Reamon

Reamon Law PLC

Circuit Court Judges

Terence J. Ackert

Kent County 17th Circuit Court Curt A. Benson

Kent County 17th Circuit Court Alida J. Bryant

Kent County 17th Circuit Court Paul J. Denenfeld

Kent County 17th Circuit Court Christina Elmore

Kent County 17th Circuit Court Maureen A. Gottlieb

Kent County 17th Circuit Court Deborah L. McNabb

Kent County 17th Circuit Court David M. Murkowski

Kent County Probate Court J. Joseph Rossi

Kent County 17th Circuit Court Jon A. Van Allsburg

Ottowa County 20th Circuit Court Christopher P. Yates

Michigan 3rd District Court of Appeals

