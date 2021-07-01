PROMOTIONAL CONTENT
The West Michigan real estate market continues to boom, and while that’s exciting in terms of growth, it also comes with its challenges — especially for buyers, who are often caught in a bidding war for a home. With such a vast opportunity for jobs, new agents are entering the lucrative real estate field. And, while a fresh viewpoint on any situation can be of benefit, in a market as competitive as this one, experience wins the day. Often, it also wins the bid.
Through the services of Professional Research Services (PRS), a private research company, we conducted a survey of all West Michigan brokers and agents to determine the top agents in the area. The individuals and companies featured in this section represent the best of the best, with total sales volumes in the top 5 percent.
This Real Estate All Star designation is based entirely on merit, with the data speaking volumes about their levels of expertise and the positive experience they provide for their clients.
Click here to see the 2021 Real Estate All-Stars
Click here to see the 2021 Mortgage Brokers
Olivia Abram
Century 21 Affiliated
Grand Rapids
Nick Adado
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Austin Adams
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grand Rapids
Tyler Addington
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dustin Amerson
City2Shore
Kentwood
Ingrid Anastasiu
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Tim Anders
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Courtney Arkins
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
South Haven
Ross Bacon
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brad Baker
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Jesse Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids
Michele Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids
Brian Bartholomew
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Cynthia Barton
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Caledonia
Elly Beal
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Dwight Berens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Mark Blashkiw
Blueprint Properties
Grand Rapids
Justin Blevins
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Brandi Block
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
John Bodien
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Blake Boehm
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
John Boggiano
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mary Boll
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Justine Born
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Katie Bourgois
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Rockford
Timothy Bowditch
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Mark Brace
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Scott Bradford
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dan Bradley
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kris Brady
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Timothy Bruinsma
Weichert Realtors Platinum Group
Grandville
Mary Buckius
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Bob Budreau
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Tammy Budzynski
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Juanita Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Kristin Carlson
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Patricia Caston
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Micah Childress
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grandville
Patrick Clark
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Laura Cole
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Doren Colley
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Amy Conley
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Novosad Realty Partners, LLC
625 Kenmoor Ave., Ste. 301
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-558-8927
trisha@trisha-cornelius.com
corneliusteam.com
Bruce Cornell
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Andrea Crossman
Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt
Holland
David DeBruyn
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Julie DeDoes
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Mark Deering
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Sandie Dehamer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jack Dekker
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Hamilton
Kathleen Dennison
Lighthouse Property Mgmt.
Grand Rapids
John Devries
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Mitchell Devries
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brad Ditmar
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Patricia Doezema
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Hastings
Mark Dubridge
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Laura Durham
Mill Pond Realty
Saugatuck
Lindsey Dykstra
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Rockford
Stephen Earls
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
South Haven
Bridget Eklund
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Thomas Ellens
Weichert Realtors Platinum Group
Grandville
Darin Elliot
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ionia
Laura Ensley
Ensley Real Estate
Cedar Springs
Anne Espinoza
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Christine Estep
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Paige Etheridge
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Laura Featherson
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Gerald Feenstra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Todd Fencil
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Alicia Fisher
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Willie Friend II
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Chuck Gallagher
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Jess Garrison
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Michelle Gaudreau
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Caledonia
Sandi Gentry
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Crown Real Estate Partners, Inc.
616-292-8793
gesik@grar.com
crowngr.com
Justin Glover
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Santaigo Gomez
Santiago Properties
Grand Rapids
Cheryl Grant
The Cheryl Grant Team
Grand Rapids
Andrew Grashuis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Jack Grashuis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Kendall Grashuis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Mandy Green
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
Nancy Gregus
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Steve Grilley
Five Star Real Estate Lakeshore
Holland
Lori Grysen
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Michele Hanmer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Scott Harestad
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Sharon Harig
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brandi Harr
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Nathan Harr
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Brenda Harris
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Muskegon
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe
Rockford, MI 49341
616-690-2252
kimhensley@remax.net
kimberlyhensley.com
Ryan Hesche
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Saranac
John Holkeboer
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Wendy Holstege
Keller Williams Realty Holland
Holland
Cathleen Hoppough
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Ionia
Mark Hoskins
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Rockford
Lucas Howard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Dwayne Huff
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Joseph Huntington
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Christian Huyge
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Iwema
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kamie Jakeway
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Rockford
Heather Jones
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Greenville
Greenridge Realty
9175 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Ste. 12
Caledonia, MI 49316
616-292-4753
sljohnson@greenridge.com
greenridge.com
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe
Rockford, MI 49341
616-460-1634
karlakaramol@remax.net
karlakaramol.com
Michael Karel
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Timothy Katerberg
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Wendy Katerberg
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Maria Kauffman
Bellabay Realty
Grand Rapids
Susan Kazma
Success Realty West Michigan
Grand Rapids
616 Realty
1171 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-293-5117
sk@616realty.com
616realty.com
Don King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Keith King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
David Kirchgessner
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Klinzing
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Allison Koetsier
Compass Realty Services
Wyoming
Hope Kolker
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Scott Koop
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Patty Koval
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Wayland
Diana Kovalcik
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Dean Kreps
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Holland
Elizabeth Krueger
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Gary Langlois
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
Paul Leason
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Corey Lee
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Kevin Lee
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Anthony Lewis
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Barbara Lintz
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Hastings
Brian Lorenz
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Rachel Major
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Paul Marantette
Steve Volkers Group
Grand Rapids
David Martin
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Larry Martin
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Wyatt Martin
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Darryl Matthews
Lucas Howard Group †
Grand Rapids
Joshua May
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kevin McCarty
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Joshua McCracken
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Melissa McDermott
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Hastings
Christopher Mendels
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Holland
Tim Miller
Steve Volkers Group
Grand Rapids
Vanesa Mirzaee-Abar
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Hamilton
GreenSquare Properties
2618 E. Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-308-6304
melissamitchell@grar.com
greensquaregr.com
Travis Moelker
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Thomas Monette
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
Denny Moore
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Cheryl Morehouse
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Ken Murillo
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Mara Musser
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Dana Myers
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Caledonia
Ingrid Nelson
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kimberly Nelson
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Whitehall
Mary Noles
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lisa Novosad
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Michael O’Hara
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Ryan Ogle
Blu House Properties, LLC
Grand Rapids
John Oleck
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mike Oostendorp
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Arthur Otis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Otis
Weichert Realtors Platinum Group
Allegan
Kim Paavola
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Caledonia
Christopher Peel
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Linda Pell
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Scott Perschbacher
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Jacob Peterson
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Steven Pettit
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Lisa Piskin
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jeff Platko
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Randy Poll
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Fremont
John Pols
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Pat Pols
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
John Postma
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brenda Pratt
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Susan Prins
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Jenison
Mary Jo Pung
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Lisa Quist
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Kelley Rahilly
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Randy Reeds
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Kindell Rerucha
Lucas Howard Group
Grand Rapids
Jody Ribbens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Christina Rice
Ensley Real Estate
Cedar Springs
John Rice
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe
Rockford, MI 49341
616-443-9041
tracierich@remax.net
tracierich.com
Rick Rico
Lucas Howard Group
Grand Rapids
Brian Riley
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Barbara Rinck
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Susan Ring
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Nicole Rinks
Century 21 Affiliated
Grand Rapids
Stephen Robrahn
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Julie Rockwell
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jamie Rodriguez
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grandville
Amanda Rogers
Rogers Neighborhood Realty
Lowell
Malinda Root
Lucas Howard Group
Grand Rapids
Greenridge Realty, Romanowski Homes Inc.
2213 Wealthy St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-318-0065
janet@romanhousekey.com
romanhousekey.com
Julie Rossio
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Mike Rundhaug
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Leslie Ruppel
JH Realty Partners
Ada
Kristin Ruther
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Lisa Sabo
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Michael Satterlee
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Greenville
Lindsey Schab
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
Nina Schillman
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Rockford
Tony Scholten
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Tammy Schuiling
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Rick Seese
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Christine Shearer
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Holland
Mary Siemer
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Whitehall
Adam Sims
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brooke Sines
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Slagboom
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Timothy Slot
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Mike Smallegan
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Brenda Smith
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Cherie Smith
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Frederick Smith
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Carol Sneller
Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate
Allegan
Brandon Snellink
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Snider
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Katie Southwell
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Lisa Spaugh
1 Source Real Estate & Consulting
West Olive
Katherine Stein
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Debby Stevenson
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Karen Storms
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Clyde Hendrick
Grand Haven
Dale Stuckey
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Stephen Stuckey
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grandville
Chad Sytsma
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Laurie Tamburrino
Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
East Grand Rapids
Nora Tan
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Holland
Megan Tefft
Century 21 Affiliated
Grand Rapids
Paul TenEyck
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Susan Thompson
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
Laurie Tornga
Weichert Realtors Platinum Group
Grandville
Alexandra Tremain
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Brett Truckenbrodt
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
South Haven
Jason Van Assen
Weichert Realtors Platinum Group
Grandville
Ashleigh Van Duinen-Leistra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Lindsay Van Duinen-Scully
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Heather Vanderveen
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
David Vanderwoude
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Dave VanKeulen
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Tyler VanWingen
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Nestor Vazquez-Yanez
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Annie Vecziedins
Lucas Howard Group †
Grand Rapids
Rachael Veldkamp
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Steve Venlet
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Kyle Visser
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Amy Vissman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Steve Volkers
Steve Volkers Group
Grand Rapids
Deena Vroegindewey
Weichert Realtors Platinum Group
Grandville
Marilyn Wagner
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dan Way
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
South Haven
Amy Jo Weller
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Alyssa Wiederhoeft
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
GreenSquare Properties
2618 E. Paris Ave. SE, Ste. A
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-550-4016
swest@greensquaregr.com
greensquaregr.com
Wilcox GR Properties – Keller Williams Realty
1555 Arboretum Dr. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-293-9261
wilcox@grar.com
wilcoxgrproperties.com
Caitlyn Wisniewski
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Kevin Yoder
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Robert Young
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Janet Zawacki
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Five Star Real Estate
4601 Lake Michigan Dr.
Grand Rapids, MI 49534
616-745-7196
lzokoe@lauriezokoe.com
zokoeteam.com
Meg Zerfas
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Andrea Zoet
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Laurel Zwit
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Montague
Mortgage Professionals
Grant Alexander
Rapid Home Finance
Grandville
Jonathan Arnold
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada
Steve Axdorff
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Julie Bacon
VanDyk Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Mike Bartels
Old National Bank
Grand Rapids
Seth Bellas
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Nathan Bylsma
Finance of America Mortgage
Grandville
Daniel Cavanaugh
Mercantile Bank
Grandville
Chris Dennison
Mortgage 1
Caledonia
Matt Dhaseleer
Independent Bank
Grand Rapids
Alice Doherty
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
James Eerdmans
Finance of America Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2024 Celebration Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-234-6864
zac.ellerbroek@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Brian Ferrick
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada
Zack Foster
Lake State Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Adam Fuller
Mortgage 1
Kentwood
Ryan Gardner
Northpointe Bank
Grand Rapids
Craig Gebben
Old National Bank
Holland
Tom Girardot
Team Mortgage Company
Grand Rapids
Lake Michigan Credit Union
1619 E. Mount Garfield Rd.
Norton Shores, MI 49444
231-728-7908
lisa.german@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Cesar Gonzalez
Mercantile Bank †
Wyoming
Ellen Grace
Consumers Credit Union
Grand Rapids
United Bank
900 E. Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-559-4612
monica.hazel@unitedbank4u.com
unitedbank4u.com
Bob Hein
Priority Mortgage
Grandville
Pat Helder
Northern Mortgage
Grandville
Lynn Hoeksema
West Michigan Community Bank
Holland
Pete Humphreys
Independent Bank
Rockford
Lucas Igo
Chase Bank
Grand Rapids
Jason Jenkins
Cross Country Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jerry Kamerman
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Kevin Kelling
Mercantile Bank
Grandville
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2209 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-234-6325
stephen.kik@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2024 Celebration Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-234-6502
ben.langenau@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Lake Michigan Credit Union
6206 Kalamazoo Ave. SE
Kentwood, MI 49525
616-234-6556
peter.latvaitis@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2024 Celebration Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-234-6512
jennifer.leavenworth@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Amanda Lehman
Stockton Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Dave Lehner
Michigan Mortgage
Muskegon
Jason Lovell
Union Home Mortgage
Holland
Wade Monsma
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Lou Moratti
Supreme Lending
Grand Rapids
Mike Morozowich
Apollo Home Mortgage
Greenville
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2636 44th St. SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
616-443-9717
dann.mulder@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Rick Murray
Old National Bank
Grand Rapids
Ed Napieralski
PrimeLending
Grand Rapids
Joshua Nawrot
Northern Mortgage
Byron Center
Brendan O’Driscoll
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Kevin Polakovic
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
John Polakovich
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Lake Michigan Credit Union
410 Eagle St.
South Haven, MI 49090
269-978-6122
tim.ritchie@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Lake Michigan Credit Union
3115 Orchard Vista Dr. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-234-6428
becky.sims@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
John Seville
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Julie Smith
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2024 Celebration Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-234-6888
dave.stellin@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Jeffrey Steffens
Finance of America Mortgage
Grandville
Brad Stinson
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Bob Storrer
Independent Bank
Grand Rapids
Mallory Strotheide
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Curt Stuck
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Gregg Teegardin
Consumers Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2720 Lake Michigan Dr. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-234-6361
zachary.tebos@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Lake Michigan Credit Union
4050 Lake Dr. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-234-6508
luther.trook@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Nick Van Vorst
Northern Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Seth Vanderwey
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Dan Vaughan
Revolution Mortgage
Spring Lake
Rick Veldman
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Scot Veneklase
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Amber Wagner
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Lake Michigan Credit Union
2384 W. Main St.
Lowell, MI 49331
616-464-7065
jennifer.wagner@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Lake Michigan Credit Union
5986 Metro Way SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
616-265-3837
jake.williams@lmcu.org
lmcu.org
Stephanie Wood
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada
Facebook Comments