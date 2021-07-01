PROMOTIONAL CONTENT

The West Michigan real estate market continues to boom, and while that’s exciting in terms of growth, it also comes with its challenges — especially for buyers, who are often caught in a bidding war for a home. With such a vast opportunity for jobs, new agents are entering the lucrative real estate field. And, while a fresh viewpoint on any situation can be of benefit, in a market as competitive as this one, experience wins the day. Often, it also wins the bid.

Through the services of Professional Research Services (PRS), a private research company, we conducted a survey of all West Michigan brokers and agents to determine the top agents in the area. The individuals and companies featured in this section represent the best of the best, with total sales volumes in the top 5 percent.

This Real Estate All Star designation is based entirely on merit, with the data speaking volumes about their levels of expertise and the positive experience they provide for their clients.

Olivia Abram

Century 21 Affiliated

Grand Rapids Nick Adado

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Austin Adams

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Grand Rapids Tyler Addington

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dustin Amerson

City2Shore

Kentwood Ingrid Anastasiu

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Tim Anders

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Courtney Arkins

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

South Haven Ross Bacon

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brad Baker

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Jesse Baragar

Baragar Realty

Grand Rapids Michele Baragar

Baragar Realty

Grand Rapids Brian Bartholomew

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Cynthia Barton

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Caledonia Elly Beal

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Dwight Berens

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Mark Blashkiw

Blueprint Properties

Grand Rapids Justin Blevins

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Brandi Block

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids John Bodien

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Blake Boehm

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids John Boggiano

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Mary Boll

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Justine Born

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Katie Bourgois

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Rockford Timothy Bowditch

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Mark Brace

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Scott Bradford

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dan Bradley

Yoder Real Estate

Grand Rapids Kris Brady

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Timothy Bruinsma

Weichert Realtors Platinum Group

Grandville Mary Buckius

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Bob Budreau

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Ludington Tammy Budzynski

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Juanita Buskard

Buskard Group Real Estate

Grandville Kristin Carlson

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Patricia Caston

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Micah Childress

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Grandville Patrick Clark

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Laura Cole

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Doren Colley

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Amy Conley

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Kentwood

Trisha Cornelius

Novosad Realty Partners, LLC

625 Kenmoor Ave., Ste. 301

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-558-8927

trisha@trisha-cornelius.com

corneliusteam.com

Bruce Cornell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Andrea Crossman

Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt

Holland David DeBruyn

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Kentwood Julie DeDoes

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Mark Deering

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Sandie Dehamer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jack Dekker

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Hamilton Kathleen Dennison

Lighthouse Property Mgmt.

Grand Rapids John Devries

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Mitchell Devries

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brad Ditmar

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Patricia Doezema

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Hastings Mark Dubridge

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Laura Durham

Mill Pond Realty

Saugatuck Lindsey Dykstra

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Rockford Stephen Earls

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

South Haven Bridget Eklund

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Thomas Ellens

Weichert Realtors Platinum Group

Grandville Darin Elliot

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Ionia Laura Ensley

Ensley Real Estate

Cedar Springs Anne Espinoza

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Kentwood Christine Estep

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Paige Etheridge

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Laura Featherson

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Gerald Feenstra

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Todd Fencil

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Alicia Fisher

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Willie Friend II

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Chuck Gallagher

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Jess Garrison

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Michelle Gaudreau

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Caledonia Sandi Gentry

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven

Jennifer Gesik

Crown Real Estate Partners, Inc.

616-292-8793

gesik@grar.com

Justin Glover

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Santaigo Gomez

Santiago Properties

Grand Rapids Cheryl Grant

The Cheryl Grant Team

Grand Rapids Andrew Grashuis

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Jack Grashuis

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Kentwood Kendall Grashuis

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Mandy Green

Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough

Greenville Nancy Gregus

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Steve Grilley

Five Star Real Estate Lakeshore

Holland Lori Grysen

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Michele Hanmer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Caledonia Scott Harestad

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Sharon Harig

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brandi Harr

Reeds Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Nathan Harr

Reeds Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Brenda Harris

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Muskegon

Kim Hensley

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe

Rockford, MI 49341

616-690-2252

kimhensley@remax.net

kimberlyhensley.com

Ryan Hesche

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Saranac John Holkeboer

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Wendy Holstege

Keller Williams Realty Holland

Holland Cathleen Hoppough

Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough

Ionia Mark Hoskins

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Rockford Lucas Howard

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Dwayne Huff

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Joseph Huntington

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Christian Huyge

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Benjamin Iwema

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kamie Jakeway

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Rockford Heather Jones

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Greenville

Sandra Johnson

Greenridge Realty

9175 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Ste. 12

Caledonia, MI 49316

616-292-4753

sljohnson@greenridge.com

Karla Karamol

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe

Rockford, MI 49341

616-460-1634

karlakaramol@remax.net

karlakaramol.com

Michael Karel

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Timothy Katerberg

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Wendy Katerberg

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Maria Kauffman

Bellabay Realty

Grand Rapids Susan Kazma

Success Realty West Michigan

Grand Rapids

Scot Kellogg

616 Realty

1171 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-293-5117

sk@616realty.com

Don King

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Keith King

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids David Kirchgessner

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Klinzing

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Allison Koetsier

Compass Realty Services

Wyoming Hope Kolker

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Scott Koop

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Patty Koval

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Wayland Diana Kovalcik

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Ludington Dean Kreps

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Holland Elizabeth Krueger

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Gary Langlois

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Muskegon Paul Leason

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Caledonia Corey Lee

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Lowell Kevin Lee

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Anthony Lewis

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Barbara Lintz

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Hastings Brian Lorenz

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Rachel Major

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Paul Marantette

Steve Volkers Group

Grand Rapids David Martin

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Larry Martin

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Wyatt Martin

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Darryl Matthews

Lucas Howard Group †

Grand Rapids Joshua May

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kevin McCarty

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Joshua McCracken

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Lowell Melissa McDermott

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Hastings Christopher Mendels

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Holland Tim Miller

Steve Volkers Group

Grand Rapids Vanesa Mirzaee-Abar

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Hamilton

Melissa Mitchell

GreenSquare Properties

2618 E. Paris Ave. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-308-6304

melissamitchell@grar.com

Travis Moelker

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Thomas Monette

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Muskegon Denny Moore

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Cheryl Morehouse

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Caledonia Ken Murillo

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Mara Musser

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Caledonia Dana Myers

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Caledonia Ingrid Nelson

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Kimberly Nelson

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Whitehall Mary Noles

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lisa Novosad

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Michael O’Hara

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Ryan Ogle

Blu House Properties, LLC

Grand Rapids John Oleck

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Mike Oostendorp

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Arthur Otis

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Benjamin Otis

Weichert Realtors Platinum Group

Allegan Kim Paavola

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Caledonia Christopher Peel

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Linda Pell

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Scott Perschbacher

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Jacob Peterson

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Steven Pettit

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Lisa Piskin

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jeff Platko

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Randy Poll

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Fremont John Pols

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Pat Pols

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming John Postma

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brenda Pratt

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Susan Prins

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Jenison Mary Jo Pung

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Ludington Lisa Quist

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Kelley Rahilly

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Randy Reeds

Reeds Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Kindell Rerucha

Lucas Howard Group

Grand Rapids Jody Ribbens

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Christina Rice

Ensley Real Estate

Cedar Springs John Rice

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Caledonia

Tracie Rich

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe

Rockford, MI 49341

616-443-9041

tracierich@remax.net

tracierich.com

Rick Rico

Lucas Howard Group

Grand Rapids Brian Riley

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Ludington Barbara Rinck

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Susan Ring

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Nicole Rinks

Century 21 Affiliated

Grand Rapids Stephen Robrahn

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Julie Rockwell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jamie Rodriguez

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

Grandville Amanda Rogers

Rogers Neighborhood Realty

Lowell Malinda Root

Lucas Howard Group

Grand Rapids

Janet Romanowski

Greenridge Realty, Romanowski Homes Inc.

2213 Wealthy St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

616-318-0065

janet@romanhousekey.com

romanhousekey.com

Julie Rossio

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Mike Rundhaug

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Leslie Ruppel

JH Realty Partners

Ada Kristin Ruther

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Lisa Sabo

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Haven Michael Satterlee

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Greenville Lindsey Schab

Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough

Greenville Nina Schillman

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate

Rockford Tony Scholten

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Tammy Schuiling

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Rick Seese

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Lowell Christine Shearer

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Holland Mary Siemer

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Whitehall Adam Sims

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brooke Sines

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lindsay Slagboom

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Timothy Slot

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Kentwood Mike Smallegan

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Brenda Smith

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Cherie Smith

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Frederick Smith

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Carol Sneller

Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate

Allegan Brandon Snellink

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Rebecca Snider

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Katie Southwell

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Lisa Spaugh

1 Source Real Estate & Consulting

West Olive Katherine Stein

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Debby Stevenson

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Ludington Karen Storms

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Clyde Hendrick

Grand Haven Dale Stuckey

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Stephen Stuckey

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grandville Chad Sytsma

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Laurie Tamburrino

Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors

East Grand Rapids Nora Tan

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Holland Megan Tefft

Century 21 Affiliated

Grand Rapids Paul TenEyck

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Susan Thompson

Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough

Greenville Laurie Tornga

Weichert Realtors Platinum Group

Grandville Alexandra Tremain

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Kentwood Brett Truckenbrodt

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

South Haven Jason Van Assen

Weichert Realtors Platinum Group

Grandville Ashleigh Van Duinen-Leistra

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Lindsay Van Duinen-Scully

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Heather Vanderveen

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids David Vanderwoude

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Wyoming Dave VanKeulen

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Lowell Tyler VanWingen

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Nestor Vazquez-Yanez

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Annie Vecziedins

Lucas Howard Group †

Grand Rapids Rachael Veldkamp

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Steve Venlet

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Kyle Visser

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Amy Vissman

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Steve Volkers

Steve Volkers Group

Grand Rapids Deena Vroegindewey

Weichert Realtors Platinum Group

Grandville Marilyn Wagner

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dan Way

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

South Haven Amy Jo Weller

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Alyssa Wiederhoeft

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Muskegon

Scott West

GreenSquare Properties

2618 E. Paris Ave. SE, Ste. A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-550-4016

swest@greensquaregr.com

greensquaregr.com

Arija Wilcox

Wilcox GR Properties – Keller Williams Realty

1555 Arboretum Dr. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-293-9261

wilcox@grar.com

wilcoxgrproperties.com

Caitlyn Wisniewski

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Kevin Yoder

Yoder Real Estate

Grand Rapids Robert Young

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Janet Zawacki

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids

Laurie Zokoe

Five Star Real Estate

4601 Lake Michigan Dr.

Grand Rapids, MI 49534

616-745-7196

lzokoe@lauriezokoe.com

zokoeteam.com

Meg Zerfas

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Andrea Zoet

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Grand Rapids Laurel Zwit

Greenridge Realty, Inc.

Montague

Mortgage Professionals

Grant Alexander

Rapid Home Finance

Grandville Jonathan Arnold

Inlanta Mortgage

Ada Steve Axdorff

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids Julie Bacon

VanDyk Mortgage

Grand Rapids Mike Bartels

Old National Bank

Grand Rapids Seth Bellas

Churchill Mortgage

Grand Rapids Nathan Bylsma

Finance of America Mortgage

Grandville Daniel Cavanaugh

Mercantile Bank

Grandville Chris Dennison

Mortgage 1

Caledonia Matt Dhaseleer

Independent Bank

Grand Rapids Alice Doherty

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids James Eerdmans

Finance of America Mortgage

Grand Rapids

Zac Ellerbroek

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2024 Celebration Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-234-6864

zac.ellerbroek@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Brian Ferrick

Inlanta Mortgage

Ada Zack Foster

Lake State Mortgage

Grand Rapids Adam Fuller

Mortgage 1

Kentwood Ryan Gardner

Northpointe Bank

Grand Rapids Craig Gebben

Old National Bank

Holland Tom Girardot

Team Mortgage Company

Grand Rapids

Lisa German

Lake Michigan Credit Union

1619 E. Mount Garfield Rd.

Norton Shores, MI 49444

231-728-7908

lisa.german@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Cesar Gonzalez

Mercantile Bank †

Wyoming Ellen Grace

Consumers Credit Union

Grand Rapids

Monica Hazel

United Bank

900 E. Paris Ave. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-559-4612

monica.hazel@unitedbank4u.com

unitedbank4u.com

Bob Hein

Priority Mortgage

Grandville Pat Helder

Northern Mortgage

Grandville Lynn Hoeksema

West Michigan Community Bank

Holland Pete Humphreys

Independent Bank

Rockford Lucas Igo

Chase Bank

Grand Rapids Jason Jenkins

Cross Country Mortgage

Grand Rapids Jerry Kamerman

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids Kevin Kelling

Mercantile Bank

Grandville

Stephen Kik

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2209 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

616-234-6325

stephen.kik@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Ben Langenau

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2024 Celebration Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-234-6502

ben.langenau@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Peter Latvaitis

Lake Michigan Credit Union

6206 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Kentwood, MI 49525

616-234-6556

peter.latvaitis@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Jennifer Leavenworth

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2024 Celebration Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-234-6512

jennifer.leavenworth@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Amanda Lehman

Stockton Mortgage

Grand Rapids Dave Lehner

Michigan Mortgage

Muskegon Jason Lovell

Union Home Mortgage

Holland Wade Monsma

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids Lou Moratti

Supreme Lending

Grand Rapids Mike Morozowich

Apollo Home Mortgage

Greenville

Dann Mulder

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2636 44th St. SW

Wyoming, MI 49519

616-443-9717

dann.mulder@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Rick Murray

Old National Bank

Grand Rapids Ed Napieralski

PrimeLending

Grand Rapids Joshua Nawrot

Northern Mortgage

Byron Center Brendan O’Driscoll

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids Kevin Polakovic

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids John Polakovich

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids

Tim Ritchie

Lake Michigan Credit Union

410 Eagle St.

South Haven, MI 49090

269-978-6122

tim.ritchie@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Becky Sims

Lake Michigan Credit Union

3115 Orchard Vista Dr. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-234-6428

becky.sims@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

John Seville

Benchmark Mortgage

Grand Rapids Julie Smith

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids

Dave Stellin

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2024 Celebration Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-234-6888

dave.stellin@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Jeffrey Steffens

Finance of America Mortgage

Grandville Brad Stinson

Benchmark Mortgage

Grand Rapids Bob Storrer

Independent Bank

Grand Rapids Mallory Strotheide

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids Curt Stuck

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids Gregg Teegardin

Consumers Credit Union

Grand Rapids

Zachary Tebos

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2720 Lake Michigan Dr. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-234-6361

zachary.tebos@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Luther Trook

Lake Michigan Credit Union

4050 Lake Dr. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-234-6508

luther.trook@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Nick Van Vorst

Northern Mortgage

Grand Rapids Seth Vanderwey

Churchill Mortgage

Grand Rapids Dan Vaughan

Revolution Mortgage

Spring Lake Rick Veldman

Benchmark Mortgage

Grand Rapids Scot Veneklase

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids Amber Wagner

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids

Jenny Wagner

Lake Michigan Credit Union

2384 W. Main St.

Lowell, MI 49331

616-464-7065

jennifer.wagner@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Jake Williams

Lake Michigan Credit Union

5986 Metro Way SW

Wyoming, MI 49519

616-265-3837

jake.williams@lmcu.org

lmcu.org

Lake Michigan Credit Union5986 Metro Way SWWyoming, MI 49519616-265-3837