Circle Theatre showcasing Tony Award-winning musical ‘Cabaret’

Circle Theatre will present the 12-time Tony Award-winning musical production “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. from July 15-31 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, 1703 Robinson Road SE in Grand Rapids.

A matinee show will take place at 3 p.m. July 25 at the PAC. Tickets can be purchased on Circle Theatre’s website.

“Cabaret” will feature performers Jaelyn Raiford, Kobe Brown, Brooke Bruce and more in a 1931 Berlin setting during the Nazis’ reign. The production focuses on the nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub, and it revolves around an American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Directed by Will Gearring the musical features music direction by Vanessa Allen and Deb Perry and choreography by Torrey Thomas.

“Cabaret is a must-see, classic, musical standard,” said Raiford, who plays Bowles. “Our cast brings some small elements that really retell the story in a new way. In addition, I have gotten to watch each and every performer come with high energy and make this show a stunning and exciting piece of work. Every person who joins us in telling this story will see a dramatic love story speckled with comedic characters, eye-catching dance numbers and social commentary.”