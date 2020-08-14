SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
Buying a house is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in your life, and whom you choose to help you make that purchase is just as important. Knowing who has the experience as the top licensed real estate and mortgage professionals in West Michigan helps buyers and sellers make the most informed decision.
We commissioned our closely held research company, Professional Research Services (PRS), to conduct a survey of all West Michigan brokers and agents that determines the top agents and mortgage professionals from the area.
Agents who were chosen as Real Estate All-Stars had a total sales volume that fell within the top 5 percent of West Michigan agents, and the mortgage professionals on our list came highly recommended by agents and brokers in the region. The professionals with the most votes were the ones that were named Real Estate All-Stars for 2019 in the mortgage category. Inclusion in Grand Rapids Magazine and Grand Rapids Business Journal’s Real Estate All-Star list is based solely upon merit; there is no commercial relationship to the listings, and listings cannot be purchased.
While West Michigan has many experienced real estate and mortgage professionals, the ones listed here are considered Grand Rapids Magazine and Grand Rapids Business Journal’s Real Estate All-Stars. With their levels of experience and access to the best tools, they can provide clients with the most accurate data, making the homebuying or selling experience a positive one.
The West Michigan-area housing industry has more choices than ever. Maybe it’s time to get serious about buying that loft-style condominium on a thriving downtown main street. Or perhaps move up to a larger place with more rooms or more outdoor living space.
Real estate is not a risk-free investment, yet it is one you can live in. Buying a home also helps strengthen neighborhoods, communities, schools, and the local economy.
The right real estate agent or mortgage professional can offer you guidance on home values, neighborhood interests, and other important factors that may affect your decision. These Real Estate All-Stars know the communities they serve better than anyone. They are able to guide you whether it is a buyer’s or seller’s market and introduce you to the home of your dreams.
Roger Ackerman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Tyler Addington
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Peter Albertini
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Mirzet Alic
Century 21 Affiliated
Grand Rapids
Kevin Allen
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Dustin Amerson
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Donna Anders
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Dustin Anderson
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grand Rapids
Kevin D. Anderson
Century 21 Affiliated
Wyoming
John Ardolino
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grand Rapids
Gretchen Arkins
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
South Haven
Ross Bacon
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brad Baker
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Brian Barthlomew
Re/Max Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ginger Baxter
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Sandi Beelen
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Dwight Berens
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jeff Blahnik
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grand Rapids
Mark Blashkiw
Blueprint Properties
Grand Rapids
James Blehm
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Justin Blevins
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
John Bodien
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
John Boggiano
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Mary Boll
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Katherine Bourgois
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Mark Brace
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Scott Bradford
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Daniel Bradley
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kris Brady
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Grand Rapids
Tim Brasseur
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Sheree Broussar
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Mary Buckius
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Bob Budreau
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Tammy Jo Budzynski
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Juanita Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Todd Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Jason Carpenter
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Micah Childress
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grandville
Nate Coffman
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Laura Cole
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Amy Conley
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Karol Cooley
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Scott Cornelius
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
David DeBruyn
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Julie DeDoes
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Mark Deering
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Sandie DeHamer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Jack Dekker
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Hamilton
John DeVries
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brad Ditmar
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Ted Dozeman
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Mark DuBridge
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Laura J. Durham
Mill Pond Realty
Saugatuck
Chris Dykema
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Whitehall
Lindsey Dykstra
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Rockford
Bridget Eklund
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Darin Elliott
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ionia
Laura Ensley
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Cedar Springs
Paige Etheridge
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Laura Featherston
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Gerald Feenstra
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Todd Fencil
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Erin Fester
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Willie Friend II
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brad Fuzak
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Chuck Gallagher
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Jess Garrison
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Michelle Gaudreau
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Caledonia
Sandi Gentry
Re/Max Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Carol Genzink
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Carrie Girman
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Jennifer Gesik
Crown Real Estate Partners, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Ami Giusti
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Grand Rapids
Santiago Gomez
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grand Rapids
Cheryl Grant
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Andrew Grashuis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Jack Grashuis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Kentwood
Ken Grashuis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Kendall Grashuis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Amanda (Mandy) Green
Coldwell Banker Weir-Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
Nancy Gregus
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Hugh Griffith
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Steve Grilley
Five Star Lakeshore
Holland
Olga L. Hallstedt
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Michele Hanmer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Caledonia
Scott Harestad
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Brandi Harr
Reeds Realty Inc.
Grand Rapids
Nathan Harr
Reeds Realty Inc.
Grand Rapids
Brenda Harris
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Muskegon
Kendra Havemeier
Bellabay Realty
Grand Rapids
Laura Hayden
Coldwell Banker Weir-Manuel Hoppough
Ionia
Kimberly Hensley
Re/Max United
Rockford
Ryan Hesche
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Joshua Heyboer
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Justine High
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brent Hoitenga
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Wendy Holstege
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Cathleen Hoppough
Coldwell Banker Weir-Manuel Hoppough
Ionia
Mark Hoskins
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Rockford
Lucas Howard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Ann Huizen
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grandville
Stephanie Hurwitz
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Ben Iwema
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kamie Jakeway
Edison Brokers + Co
Grand Rapids
Jason Johnston
Compass Realty Services
Wyoming
Heather Jones
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Greenville
Lori Jurries
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Michael Karel
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Timothy Katerberg
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Maria Kauffman
Steve Volkers Group
Grand Rapids
Susan Kazma
Real Estate One West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Don King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Keith J. King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Doug Klaasen
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Amanda Knoester
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Allison Koetsier
Compass Realty Services
Wyoming
Hope Kolker
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Michael Kooistra
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Scott Koop
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Alicia Kramer
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Brooke Krebill
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Gary Langlois
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
Jason Lash
eXp Realty
Wyoming
Paul Leason
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Caledonia
Corey Lee
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Kevin M. Lee
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Anthony Lewis
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jacob Lietaert
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Chris Linda
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Leigh Lohman
Unsalted Living Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Ernesto Lopez
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Matthew Luce
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Rachel Major
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Paul Marantette
Steve Volkers Group
Grand Rapids
Laura Marcus-Nolan
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Haven
Jeffrey Marion
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
David F. Martin
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Wyatt Martin
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Josh May
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kevin McCarty
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Joshua McCracken
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Abar Vanesa Mirzaee
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Hamilton
Travis Moelker
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Thomas Monette
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
Cheryl Morehouse
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Ruth Murphy
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
Mara N. Musser
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Caledonia
Amy Nagel
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Ingrid Nelson
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Jerry Nienhuis
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Mary Noles
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lisa Novosad
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Ryan Ogle
Blu House Properties, LLC.
1680 E. Paris Ave. SE, Ste. 200
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-901-3620
ryan@thinkbluhouse.com
www.thinkbluhouse.com
Beau Otis
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
Kim Paavola
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Caledonia
Rick Page
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Jane Payne
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Linda S. Pell
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Mary Perham-Nelson
eXp Realty
Troy
Jake Peterson
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Steven Pettit
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Lisa Piskin
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Jeff Platko
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Randy Poll
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Fremont
John Pols
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
John Postma
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tanya Powell-May
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Brenda Pratt
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Susan Prins
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Jenison
Mary Jo Pung
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Lisa Quist
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Kelley Rahilly
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Randy Reeds
Reeds Realty Inc.
Grand Rapids
Kindell Rerucha
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
John Rice
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Caledonia
Nicole G. Rinks
Century 21 Affiliated
Grand Rapids
Stephen Robrahn
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Julie Rockwell
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Jamie Rodriguez
Windpoint Realty
Grand Rapids
Janet Romanowski
Greenridge Realty, Romanowski Homes Inc.
2213 Wealthy St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-318-0065
janet@romanhousekey.com
www.romanhousekey.com
Julie Rossio
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
1555 Arboretum Dr. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-460-5716
julie@rossiorealty.com
ROSSIOREALTY.COM
Mike Rundhaug
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Grand Rapids
Kristin Ruther
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Michael Satterlee
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Greenville
Lindsey Schab
Coldwell Banker Weir-Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
Tony Scholten
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jason Schuringa
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grand Rapids
Pamela K. Schwallier
Great Lakes Signature Properties
Grand Rapids
Paul Schwallier
Great Lakes Signature Properties
Grand Rapids
Nick Schweihofer
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Mary Siemer
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Whitehall
Greg Simmons
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Rockford
Brooke A. Sines
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Slagboom
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Matt Sleeman
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Mike Smallegan
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Frederick Smith
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jodi Smith
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Carol Sneller
Sneller Real Estate
Allegan
Brandon Snellink
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Katie Southwell
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Thomas Sprich
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Henry Steffes
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Katherine Stein
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Debby Stevenson
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Ludington
Dale Stuckey
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Stephen Stuckey
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Chad Sytsma
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Karen Talbot
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Laurie Tamburrino
Coldwell Banker Weir-Manuel Hoppough
Grand Rapids
William Templin
Compass Realty Services
Wyoming
JoLane Tomlinson
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Jessica Tucker
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Kelly Uganski
Re/Max Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Brad Van Oostenbrugge
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dave VanderWoude
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ashleigh D. VanDuinen-Leistra
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lindsay VanDuinen-Scully
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dave VanKeulen
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Lowell
Tyler VanWingen
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Nestor Vazquez
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Rachael Veldkamp
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Bradley Veneklase
Urban Soil Realty
Grand Rapids
Brandon Vidal
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Gina Vis
@ Home Realty
Grand Haven
Kyle Visser
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Douglas Vissman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Steve Volkers
Steve Volkers Group
Grand Rapids
Marilyn Wagner
Re/Max of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ron Webb
Re/Max Lakeshore
Holland
Amy Jo Weller
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Scott West
GreenSquare Properties
Grand Rapids
Alyssa Wiederhoeft
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Muskegon
Mark Wierenga
Re/Max Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Arija Wilcox
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Colleen Anne Willits
Re/Max Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Kevin Yoder
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Tom Zandee
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grand Rapids
Mary Jane Zawacki
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
East Grand Rapids
Laurie Zokoe
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
Grand Rapids
Greg Zoller
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Caledonia
Laurel Zwit
Greenridge Realty, Inc.
Montague
2019 Real Estate All-Stars — Mortgage Professionals
Grant Alexander
Riverbank Finance
Grand Rapids
Jonathan Arnold
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada
Steven Axdorff
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Julie Bacon
VanDyk Mortgage
Wyoming
Mike Bartels
Old National Bank
Grand Rapids
Stacey Beers
Grand River Bank
Grandville
Seth Bellas
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Holly Brinks
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Nathan Bylsma
Finance of America Mortgage
Grandville
Daniel T. Cavanaugh
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brendon Chapin
Huntington Bank
Wyoming
Greg Clausen
PrimeLending
Grand Rapids
Katrina Cole
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada
Brad Cook
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Chris Dennison
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Lora DePotty-Kroon
AmeriCU Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Chris DeRuischer
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Scott DeWolf
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Matthew Dhaseleer
Independent Bank
Grand Rapids
Kip Doezema
Grand River Bank
Grandville
James Eerdmans
Finance of America Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Zac Ellerbroek
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
John Fein
Fifth Third Bank
Grandville
Brian Ferrick
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada
John Fitzgerald
Michigan First Mortgage
Lathrup Village
David Galloway
Heartland Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Rob Garrison
Michigan Mortgage
Muskegon
Tom Girardot
Team Mortgage Company
Grand Rapids
Lynn Goss
Bank of America
Grand Rapids
Dale Hamill
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Bob Hein
Priority Mortgage Corp
Grandville
Pete Humphreys
Independent Bank
Rockford
Mike Izenbaard
Heartland Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
David Jackson
Ruoff Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jason Jenkins
Union Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jerry Kamerman
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Kentwood
Marcia Karas
Mutual Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Aaron Kleersnyder
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Carolyn Kruithoff
Northpointe Bank
Grand Rapids
Ben Langenau
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Peter Latvaitis
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Kentwood
Jennifer Leavenworth
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Amanda Lehman
Stockton Mortgage Corporation
Grand Rapids
Dave Lehner
Michigan Mortgage
Muskegon
Chris Martinez
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Holland
Rebecca Masck
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Janetta Maxwell
Independent Bank
Muskegon
Tim Meduna
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Marty Miller
Northern Mortgage
Grandville
Stacy Miller-Kuiper
Ruoff Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Wade Monsma
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Dann Mulder
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Wyoming
Rick Murray
Old National Bank
Grand Rapids
Edwin Napieralski
PrimeLending
Grand Rapids
Joshua Nawrot
Northern Mortgage
Byron Center
Bryan Newell
VanDyk Mortgage
Wyoming
Scott Nicholson
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Joel Norkus
GreenStone Farm Credit Services, ACA
Grand Rapids
Brendan O’Driscoll
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Megan Ostrander
New Executive Mortgage
Lowell
Bryan Paul
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Emily Paul
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Charlie Peterson
Mortgage Solution Partners
Grand Rapids
John Polakovich
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Kevin Polakovich
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Bonnie Potter
Chemical Bank
Kentwood
Amy Prather
Gold Star Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Angela Rose
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Haven
Justin Sayles
Cason Home Loans
Grand Rapids
John Seville
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Neil Siebert
PrimeLending
Grand Rapids
Becky Sims
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Chris Slating
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Jeff Steffens
Finance of America Mortgage
Grandville
Dave Stellin
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Jamie Stocks
Union Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Bob Storrer
Independent Bank
Grand Rapids
Mallory Strotheide
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Curt Stuck
Chemical Bank
Grand Rapids
Zachary Tebos
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Gregg Teegardin
Consumers Credit Union
East Grand Rapids
Jeff Timmer
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Luther Trook
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Nick Van Vorst
Northern Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Seth Vanderwey
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Rick Veldman
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Scot Veneklase
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jenny Wagner
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Byron Center
Kevin Wildman
Lakestate Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jake Williams
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Wyoming
Stuart Wilson
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Chris Wingeier
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Hayley Woodworth
Michigan Mortgage
Holland
Jamie Zannini
MSU Federal Credit Union
Grand Rapids
