Smoked food restaurant opening in downtown Holland

The Holland Civic Center Place in downtown Holland is opening a smoked food-themed restaurant called Smoke’n Tulip.

Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks, which manages the Holland Civic Center Place (HCCP) at 150 W. Eighth St. in Holland, said Thursday that the restaurant will open inside the venue on Aug. 22, beginning with dinner service from 5-8 p.m.

Standard operating hours after that will be Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 5-8 p.m. for dinner.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various restrictions the venue has encountered in returning to hosting group events, the decision to open a restaurant was made to create a revenue opportunity for the building.

The restaurant will occupy the community atrium area, as well as the outside porch while weather permits. It will have a capacity of up to 72 guests.

Patrons visiting the restaurant will be required to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The menu will feature dishes mostly prepared through a smoking process, but there will be other items available also. Some of the specialty dishes will include smoked beef brisket, pork spareribs, smoked banh mi sandwich and brisket chili. Appetizers, salads and desserts will be available, as well. A full menu is available online.

At this time, there will be no alcohol sales, but that might be an option in the future.

Meals will be prepared by executive chef Jerramiah Chabitch, who brings over 20 years of experience at a variety of restaurants and has led the HCCP food and beverage service team since April 2019.

“We are so grateful to have such a great community that we want to do our part in allowing the public to enjoy this beautiful venue with a slightly unique offering. We are hopeful our guests enjoy their experience and see what the future brings us,” said Chris Hart, executive director of HCCP.

HCCP has been home to a variety of events and meetings since the building’s renovation and reopening in fall 2018. Before the pandemic hit, the venue was on pace to host 367 events in its second year of operations. Until restrictions lift and group gatherings return to normal, the restaurant will keep operating if interest from the public warrants it.

Reservations can be made by calling (616) 928-2000. The maximum group size per table is eight people.

To-go options will be available starting Aug. 26 by calling the restaurant.

Any updates or schedule changes will be posted on Facebook.