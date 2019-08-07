SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
Roger Ackerman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Tyler Addington
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Peter Albertini
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Mirzet Alic
Century21
Affiliated Grandville
Kevin Allen
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dustin Amerson
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Donna Anders
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Michigan Real Estate, Andres Team
3000 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-447-7029
donnaanders@bhhsmi.com
www.teamanders.com
Robert Antonini
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
Family of Companies
2301 East Paris Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-974-2000
robert.antonini@cbgreatlakes.com
www.thewestmichiganlife.com
Ryan Arnt
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph
Lisa Baars
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Ross Bacon
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brad Baker
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jesse Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids
Brian Bartholomew
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ginger Baxter
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Elly Beal
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids
Sandra Beelen
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Dwight Berens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Judith Bibbings
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph
Mark Blashkiw
Blueprint Properties
Grand Rapids
James Blehm
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Brandi Block
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
John Bodien
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
Blake Boehm
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
John Boggiano
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mary Boll
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids
Brice Bossardet
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mark Brace
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Michigan Real Estate, Brace Homes
3000 E. Beltline N.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-447-7025
markbrace@bhhsmi.com
www.bracehomes.com
Scott Bradford
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Daniel Bradley
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kristine Brady
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Timothy Brasseur
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Sheree Broussard
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
Tammy Budzynski
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Juanita Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Todd Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Michelle Bussey
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph
Lisa Campa
ART Realty LLC
Zeeland
Micah Childress
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Laura Cole
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Karol Cooley
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Patricia Cornelius
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tanya Craig
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Andrea Crossman
Beacon Sotheby’s International Realty
Holland
Elizabeth D’Alexander
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Heather Davis
Century 21 Affiliated
Holland
David Debruyn
Greenridge Kentwood
Kentwood
Mark Deering
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kathleen Dennison
Lighthouse Property Management
Grand Rapids
Thomas Deur
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Angela Devereaux
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
John DeVries
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Ashley Dietch
Hello Homes GR
Grand Rapids
Brad Ditmar
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Mark Dubridge
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Veronica Duffield
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
David Dusenberry
Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies
Whitehall
Bridget Eklund
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Darin Elliott
Greenridge Ionia
Ionia
Laura Ensley
Five Star Real Estate
Cedar Springs
Paige Etheridge
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Patrick Fase
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
Laura Featherston
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
Gerald Feenstra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Todd Fencil
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Erin Fester
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Willie Friend Ii
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Bradley Fuzak
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Chuck Gallagher
Greenridge Downtown
Grand Rapids
Tom Garbow
Eastbrook Homes
Grand Rapids
Trevor Garbow
Eastbrook HomesGrand Rapids
James Garrison
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph
Michelle Gaudreau
Greenridge Caledonia
Caledonia
Kyle Geenen
Coldwell Banker
Holland
Sandi Gentry
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Jennifer Gesik
Sheldon Property Group
West Olive
Barbara Glashouwer
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Michelle Gordon
JH Realty Partners
Ada
Cheryl Grant
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Andrew Grashuis
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kendall Grashuis
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Amanda Green
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
Nancy Gregus
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Loraine Griffin
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Diane Griffin
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Hugh Griffith
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jean Groenhof
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Michele Hanmer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Edward Hansen
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Michelle Harmon
Key Realty|West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brandi Harr
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Nathan Harr
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Brenda Harris
Five Star Real Estate
Norton Shores
Gayle Harvey
ARG REALTY
2103 Plymouth Ave.
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-477-3563
gayleharvey@gmail.com
gayleharveyhomes.com
Laura Hayden
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Ionia
Marilyn Hazard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Summer Heeringa
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kimberly Hensley
RE/MAX United
Rockford
Ryan Hesche
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell
Joshua Heyboer
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
John Holkeboer
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Wendy Holstege
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Scott Holwerda
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Cathleen Hoppough
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Ionia
Mark Hoskins
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Rockford
Josh Howard
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lucas Howard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Tim Hullinger
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont
Stephanie Hurwitz
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Christian Huyge
Polaris Real Estate
660 Cascade W. Pkwy. S.E., Suite 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-889-8800
christian@polarisns.com
www.polarisrealestate.com
Benjamin Iwema
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
David Jablonski
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Tyler Jackson
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kamie Jakeway
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Rockford
Sandra Johnson
Greenridge Caledonia
Caledonia
Katie Karczewski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
3237 Platinum St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-291-3552
Katie@katie-k.com
www.katie-k.com
Michael Karel
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Timothy Katerberg
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Susan Kazma
Real Estate One Success
Grand Rapids
Tammy Kerr
Century 21 Affiliated
Douglas
Joseph Kilner
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Don King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Keith King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Bob Kirchgessner
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
David Kirchgessner
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Douglas Klaasen
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Liz Klinzing
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Allison Koetsier
Compass Realty Services
Wyoming
Hope Kolker
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Chris Konyndyk
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Michael Kooistra
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Scott Koop
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Patty Koval
Greenridge Wayland
Wayland
Jason Lash
The Lash Group
Wyoming
Jennifer Lavallee
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont
Paul Leason
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Corey Lee
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell
Kevin Lee
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Anthony Lewis
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jacob Lietaert
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Christopher Linda
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Rachel Major
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Beth Mans
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Marion
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
David Martin
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Larry Martin
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Wyatt Martin
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Joshua May
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kevin McCarty
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Joshua McCracken
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell
Travis Moelker
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Alan Moore
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Cheryl Morehouse
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Dan Morissette
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph
Mara Musser
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Amy Nagel
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ingrid Nelson
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jerry Nienhuis
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Lisa Novosad
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ryan OgleBlu
House Properties
Grand Rapids
Michael Oostendorp
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Amie Oren
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Linda Otis
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids East
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-450-3193
lotis@kw.com
www.lotis.kw.com
Beau Otis
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids
Kim Paavola
Greenridge Caledonia
Caledonia
Richard Page
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Eldon Palmer
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont
Linda S. Pell
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-813-1436
lindapell@kw.com
grandrapidsliving.com
Linda Perez
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland
Mary Perham-Nelson
Greenridge Grandville
Grandville
Scott Perschbacher
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jacob Peterson
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Steven Pettit
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jeff Platko
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Randy Poll
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
John Pols
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
John Postma
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tanya Powell-MayKeller
Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Brenda Pratt
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Lisa Quist
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Kelley Rahilly
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids
Peter Rahm
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph
Randy Reeds
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Phil Ribbens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
John Rice
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Richard Rico
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Stephen Robrahn
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jamie Rodriguez
Windpoint Realty
Grand Rapids
Janet Romanowski
GreenRidge Realty, Romanowski Homes Inc.
2213 Wealthy Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-318-0065
janet@romanhousekey.com
www.romanhousekey.com
Julie Rossio
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Trish Round
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Kersh Ruhl
Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Holland
Mike Rundhaug
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Lindsey Schab
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville
Tony Scholten
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Tammy Schuiling
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
Ryan Servatius
Century 21 Affiliated
South Haven
Adam Sims
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brooke Sines
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brooke Krebill-Slocum
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids East
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-881-6327
brooke@brookemariecollective.com
www.brookemariecollective.com
Mike Smallegan
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jodi Smith
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Frederick Smith
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Andy Smith
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Carol Sneller
Sneller Real Estate
Allegan
Brandon Snellink
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Katie Southwell
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Thomas Sprich
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids East
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-485-0952
tomsprich@grar.com
www.grar.com
Henry Steffes
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Katie Stein
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dale Stuckey
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
Stephen Stuckey
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids
Marcy Swanson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Chad Sytsma
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Laurie Tamburrino
Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Grand Rapids
Emmett Terbeek
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Doug Todd
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mark Troy
Compass Property Management
Wyoming
Jessica Tucker
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Heather Vanderveen
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Michael Vanderwoude
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
David Vanderwoude
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming
Ashleigh Vanduinen-Leistra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Vanduinen-Scully
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dave Vankeulen
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell
Brad Vanoostenbrugge
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ty Vanwingen
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Rachael Veldkamp
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Bradley Veneklase
Urban Soil Realty
Grand Rapids
Emily Verwys
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kyle Visser
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Amy Vissman
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Steven Volkers
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Marilyn Wagner
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Amy Weller
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Zach Wendt
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Mike Werkema
Century 21 Affiliated
South Haven
Scott West
GreenSquare Properties
2618 E Paris Ave SE, Suite A
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-550-4016
swest@GreenSquareGR.com
www.GreenSquareGR.com
Arija Wilcox
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-293-9261
wilcox@grar.com
www.wilcoxgrproperties.com
Greg Williamson
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids
Madeline Witt
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kevin Yoder
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Robert Young
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont
M. Zawacki
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Meagan Zerfas
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
2019 Real Estate All Stars — Mortgage Brokers
Chris Alicki
Heartland Home Mortgage LLC
Grand Rapids
Jonathan Arnold
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada
Steve Axdorff
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Seth Bellas
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Becky Bosch
Union Home Mortgage
Holland
Bob Brill
Independent Bank
Comstock Park
Brendon Chapin
Huntington Bank
Grand Rapids
Brad Cook
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Darcy Critchel
Huntington Bank
Grand Rapids
Chris DeRuischer
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
James Eerdmans
American Realty Property Mgmt
Grand Rapids
Travis Gregg
Huntington Bank
Grand Rapids
Dale Hamill
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Pete Humphreys
Independent Bank
Rockford
Martha Ibarra
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Holland
Jason Jenkins
Union Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Marcia Karas
MiMutual Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Pamala Kemp
Consumers Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Stephen Kik
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Carolyn Kruithoff
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Ben Langenau
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Leavenworth
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Dave Lehner
Michigan Mortgage
Muskegon
Marisol Linstrom
Northpointe Bank
Grand Haven
Jason Lovell
Union Home Mortgage
Holland
Tim McAleece
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Tim Meduna
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Angela Milanowski
Independent Bank
Sparta
Wade Monsma
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Dan Moralez
Northpointe Bank
Holland
Louis Moratti
Northern Mortgage
Grandville
Marlo Morgan
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Mike Morozowich
Apollo Home Mortgage
Greenville
Rick Murray
Old National Bank
Grand Rapids
Josh Nawrot
Northern Mortgage
Grandville
Almin Nuhagic
Flagstar Bank
Grand Rapids
Brendan O’Driscoll
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Tamara Pearson
Independent Bank
Grand Rapids
Melinda Pettinga
Chemical Bank
Holland
Kevin Polakovich
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Tim Richie
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Kalamazoo
Melissa Rincones
Towne Mortgage Company
Grand Rapids
Josiah Samy
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Holland
Neil Siebert
Prime Lending
Grand Rapids
Chris Slating
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Grand Rapids
Julie Smith
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Bob Smith
Chemical Bank
Grand Rapids
Dave Stellin
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Jamie Stocks
Union Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Michael Strohauer
Huntington Bank
Kalamazoo
Mallory Strotheide
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Zachary Tebos
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Gregg Teegardin
Dart Bank
Grand Rapids
Wendi Traxler
Prime Lending
Portage
Luther Trook
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Jenna VanderMolen
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Wyoming
Seth Vanderwey
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Rick Veldman
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Scot Veneklase
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Verlin
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Comstock Park
Jodi White
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Holland
Jake Williams
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Wyoming
