Put Rylee’s Ace Hardware store on Michigan Street on your list of places to shop this Christmas.

Rylee’s has the perfect gift for everyone on your list, the holiday décor to add color and light to your home and the friendly, knowledgeable service and advice you come to rely on at Rylee’s for.

Outdoor Christmas decorations

Why keep all your Christmas decorations to yourself inside? Rylee’s Ace Hardware is the place to be when it comes to making the entire neighborhood festive. Check out our huge selection of light sets and share your holiday cheer with everyone who drives past your home.

Ace’s in the kitchen: towels, aprons, food, tablescapes

Look festive, even when you are cooking in the kitchen, with Christmas aprons, towels and oven mitts. When it comes to cooking, serving or gifting, Rylee’s Ace’s in the kitchen can help.

We have the largest selection of open-stock Fiesta dinnerware in the state. Mix and match the famous Fiesta colors and types of dishes for yourself or as a gift — whiteware to share. Shop our wall of whiteware dishes for cooking, serving and prepping your favorite holiday dishes. These also make a great gift.

Carhartt for Christmas

Stay warm or shop for gifts, Rylee’s has a complete Carhartt store located inside Rylee’s Ace Hardware. Carhartt hats, gloves and socks make great stocking stuffers. Carhartt shirts, coats and boots make great gifts with all of the latest styles. If you have a Carhartt fan in your life, you will want to check out our selection.

Grilling for Christmas

Grilling enthusiasts know that grilling is a year-round activity that doesn’t stop in the winter. Rylee’s has a great selection of grills and grilling accessories year-round, as well. Looking for a new grill? Rylee’s has the best brands: Weber, Traeger, Big Green Egg, Blackstone Griddles and more. Looking for a grilling gift? Rylee’s has the brand name tools and fuels for grilling, as well as spices and rubs that make great stocking stuffers.

We make it easy and safe to shop at Rylee’s. Shop and order online (acehardware.com) for in-store pickup. We also offer curbside pickup.

Rylee’s Ace is at 1234 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more at ryleesace.com.