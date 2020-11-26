Michigan residents favor apple pie over pumpkin pie

Data collected via Twitter this month shows that Michiganders prefer apple pie over pumpkin pie during the holidays.

Over 60,000 tweets were tracked since Nov. 1. The debate was helped along by a #fillthecart sweepstakes from T-Mobile, which asked social media users across the country to post whether they were #teamapplepie or #teampumpkinpie.

America is almost evenly split on the matter with pumpkin pie winning 26 states versus apple pie’s 24. The data suggests a regional preference too, with the eastern United States preferring apple pie while the western half of the country prefers pumpkin.

The map below shows how each state responded.