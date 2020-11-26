Kids’ Food Basket plans Giving Tuesday campaign

A childhood hunger relief nonprofit will participate in Giving Tuesday next week by sharing 2020 impact stories on social media, kicking off a monthlong donor matching campaign.

Grand Rapids-based Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) said the organization will participate in the global generosity movement Tuesday to raise funds toward its mission to alleviate childhood and family hunger.

KFB on its social media channels that day will highlight the impact it has been making in the community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a community-funded organization, Giving Tuesday is one of the most important days of the year for Kids’ Food Basket,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, KFB president and CEO. “This year has been an unprecedented time for all of us, but it has been especially devastating for thousands of families across West Michigan who were already struggling with the barriers of poverty before the pandemic began. As the end of the year approaches, this giving campaign is a way for the community to support their collective neighbors at a time when they need help the most.”

During December, KFB will host weekly donor matches that align with the organization’s four pillars: learn, nourish, grow and engage. The nonprofit is partnering with many local organizations to maximize donations given throughout the month.

December events

Giving Tuesday — Dec. 1: Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement “unleashing the power to transform communities and the world.” KFB staff and its board of directors will match giving on this day, dollar for dollar.

Wish List Match — Week of Dec. 6: Applied Imaging will contribute $5 for every fruit cup pack or pudding cup pack donated to KFB, up to $5,000. Items can be dropped off at any KFB location during this week.

New Monthly Donor Match — Week of Dec. 13: People will be enrolled in KFB’s Healthy Kids Club if they sign up to be a new monthly donor. The Shannon Family Foundation will donate $250 (up to $10,000), for each new monthly donor.

Online Donation Match — Week of Dec. 27: The Wolverine Worldwide Foundation will match all online donations Dec. 27-31) up to $10,000.

More information on how the community can get involved with Giving Tuesday and KFB’s match month is at kidsfoodbasket.org/givingtuesday.