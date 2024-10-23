Township breaks ground on Grand Rogue Park enhancements

Residents of Plainfield Charter Township will soon enjoy exciting enhancements to Grand Rogue Park, following the recent groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a transformative project. Situated along the Grand River, the 66-acre parcel was once a campground. The park lies at the meeting point of the Rogue and Grand Rivers at 2868 Grand Isle Dr NE, Belmont.

Planned upgrades include ADA-accessible walkways that connect various water features, such as a large pond, a lake, and both the Grand and Rogue rivers. The project will also introduce two ADA-accessible kayak and canoe launch gangways, allowing everyone to enjoy the waterways safely.

Dan’s Excavating has been appointed to oversee the project, which will unfold in two phases. This ambitious initiative aims to create a more accessible and inclusive environment for all visitors.

Additionally, families can look forward to new playground equipment and picnic facilities, along with the construction of two community pavilions—one adjacent to the playground and another overlooking the picturesque Rogue River. To enhance environmental sustainability, the park will incorporate “bioswales” (linear, vegetated ditches that collect, filter, and convey stormwater runoff while removing pollution and debris) for stormwater management, rain gardens, and natural shoreline restoration along a section of the Rogue River.

The vision for these enhancements stems from extensive community input gathered during the 2020-2024 Parks and Recreation Master Plan update, which included public hearings designed to ensure residents had a voice in shaping the future of Grand Rogue Park.

This revitalization effort has been in the works for three years, beginning with the Township’s purchase of the former Rogue River Campground property in August 2018 for $1 million, supported by an $863,000 grant from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund. Two additional grants totaling $600,000 will also contribute to the project’s estimated $1.75 million budget, with the remainder funded by the Township’s general fund.

Located at 6400 West River Drive, between Jupiter and Northland drives, Grand Rogue Park opened its doors in October 2020. However, it was closed to the public last month as the Township secured necessary permits from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to commence work on the park’s revitalization. If all goes according to plan, the revitalization of Grand Rogue Park is expected to be completed by June 2025.