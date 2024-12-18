Remembering the Reason for the Season

Bought the gifts, trimmed the tree, made the eggnog. Now, what am I forgetting?

As the season of giving approaches, we’re shining a spotlight on some of our city’s beautiful churches. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or new to the city, these houses of worship are open for those who wish to explore the spiritual essence of Christmas.

Cathedral of St. Andrew’s

Denomination: Roman Catholic

Address: 265 Sheldon Blvd SE, Grand Rapids

265 Sheldon Blvd SE, Grand Rapids Details: As the oldest church in Grand Rapids, St. Andrew’s Cathedral is steeped in history. Founded in 1835, the current Gothic Revival building, completed in 1903, replaced an earlier structure that was destroyed by fire. The church’s Piazza Secchia, modeled after Michelangelo’s Piazza del Campidoglio, was added in 2009, adding a touch of grandeur to its historical significance.

Christmas Eve Mass, Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 4 and 11 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

St. Adalbert’s Basilica

Denomination: Roman Catholic

Roman Catholic Address: 654 Davis Ave NW, Grand Rapids

654 Davis Ave NW, Grand Rapids Details: Originally established in 1872 to serve Polish immigrants, St. Adalbert’s Basilica is known for its stunning Romanesque architecture and three prominent copper-clad domes. Elevated to the status of a “minor basilica” by Pope John Paul II, it is one of only a few in the United States to hold this honor.

Services: The Solemnity of the Nativity of Our Lord Tuesday, Dec. 24: 4 & 6 p.m. and again at Midnight

Christmas morning: 10 a.m.

Park Church

Denomination: Congregational (now part of the United Church of Christ)

Congregational (now part of the United Church of Christ) Address: 10 E Park Pl NE, Grand Rapids

10 E Park Pl NE, Grand Rapids Details: Founded in 1836 as First Congregational Church, Park Church is renowned for its beautiful twelve Tiffany windows and its location next to Veteran’s Park. Its historic building and commitment to social justice reflect its enduring legacy in the community.

Christmas Eve Family Service Tuesday, Dec. 44, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Festival Service Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Fountain Street Church

Denomination: Progressive Christian

Progressive Christian Address: 24 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids

24 Fountain St NE, Grand Rapids Details: Initially founded as a Baptist church, Fountain Street Church is now known for its progressive stance on liberal Christianity and inclusiveness. The church encourages individuals to explore their own spiritual paths and engage in meaningful action.

Christmas Eve Servicea, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 4 & 9 p.m.

Carols with Noah: 8 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Denomination: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Address: 47 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids

47 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids Details: Westminster Presbyterian offers a welcoming environment with a rich history of community service and engagement. Its commitment to social justice and thoughtful worship makes it a key place for those seeking spiritual renewal.

Christmas Eve Services, Tuesday, Dec. 24: 4:30 p.m. Intergenerational Service 8:00 p.m. Service of Lessons and Carols 11:00 p.m. Candlelight Communion

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

Denomination: Episcopal

Episcopal Address: 134 N Division Ave, Grand Rapids

134 N Division Ave, Grand Rapids Details: Known for its welcoming congregation and beautiful liturgy, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church provides a serene and inclusive space for worship and reflection.

Christmas Eve Services, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024:

5 p.m. (with youth pageant, no choir)

10 p.m. (with full choir and candlelight)

