West Michigan businesses to watch

A host of West Michigan companies have made the list of “Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch,” an award presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

Since 2005, the Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards gala has placed a spotlight on how small businesses positively impact our communities and state. The event will gather more than 800 guests at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan to celebrate the achievements of this year’s award recipients at a Gala on May 2, 2023.

Kent County businesses that made the watch list include AEBetancourt, BlackTruck Media + Marketing, Cedar Springs Brewing Company, Destination Consultants, LLC, Grand Rapids Tech, Sabo PR and Ohana Ventures, Inc.

Other West Michigan companies on the awards list include SafetyDecals.com in Mason County; ClickBid Event Fundraising Software and Soils & Structures in Muskegon County; CorrPak and Impact Fab, Inc. in Ottawa County; ELITE Companies and Walsh Service Solutions in Kalamazoo County.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business annually receives hundreds of nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. Businesses nominated for the award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to ninety-nine full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

“MCSB has always prided itself on its spirit of collaboration and celebration,” said Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair. “We love seeing our awardees celebrating one another’s success and sharing in this amazing moment is each awardee’s journey. It’s true, success is best when it is shared.”