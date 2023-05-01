Update: Power restored after car-post collision on Eastern Avenue

The City of Grand Rapids and Consumers Energy crews responded to an accident near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Temple St. in the southeast quadrant of Grand Rapids. A car that stuck a utility pole in the vicinity of Oakhill South Cemetery caused a number of residents in the area to lose power.

Several traffic signals in the area were impacted by the power outage today (see map at left).

The City’s Energy, Lighting and Communications Department and Consumers Energy both have primary and secondary circuits on the pole that was struck. The power was restored at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Visit this link to see areas impacted by power outage.