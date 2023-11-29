Listen to the animals

Gayle Boss had been celebrating Advent with her two sons for years but had never used an Advent calendar. When she looked for one back in 1996, she found plenty with little doors to open for each of the 24 days preceding Christmas, but they all contained candy or toys. She wanted something with more religious tones to reflect her family’s faith so she decided to make one of her own.

“Advent is a season of stripping down and waiting in the dark, waiting for the light,” she said. “I wondered what would give my boys that sense of waiting in the dark and decided it was animals. Animals prepare for the dark of winter in ways that are true to the season.”

Now that early, homemade Advent calendar has matured into her newest book, All Creation Waits: The Advent Mystery of New Beginnings, Children’s Edition, which released in October. It’s the picture book edition for ages 5-10 of her adult Advent book All Creation Waits and is stunningly illustrated by Sharon Spitz, winner of the 2021 Jewish Children’s Book Award.

Each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas features a different animal preparing for the winter season—from painted turtle

to chipmunk, from red fox to lake trout—with the final day memorializing the birth of Jesus and symbolizing a return of the light that comes in spring.

She wrote 90-word, gently rhyming verse for each animal, “but first I had to get over my thought that I couldn’t write for children,” said Boss. Her publisher, Paraclete Press, had requested a children’s book to accompany her popular adult book.

Along came local book consultant Annette Bourland, of Bourland Strategic Advisors, who coached her through the initial fears and helped her hone her voice.