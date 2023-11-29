Elf in Concert

Take in New Line Cinema’s 2003 holiday comedy “Elf” on the big-screen at DeVos Performance Hall as Grand Rapids Symphony performs John Debney’s whimsical score along with this beloved holiday comedy about finding your holiday spirit.

There will be three performances conducted by Duo Shen: Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Popcorn and hot cocoa will be on offer along with a pre-concert festive craft for the kids.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website. Elf is rated PG.