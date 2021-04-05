Use your COVID-19 vaccination card to get free stuff

Local and national companies are offering special promotions as more adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

From free doughnuts to slot play, your vaccination card can be used to get great deals.

If you haven’t received the vaccine yet, a couple of ride-hailing services are offering free rides to vaccine clinics.

Krispy Kreme

At participating locations, Krispy Kreme is offering one free original glazed doughnut per day to guests with completed COVID-19 vaccination cards. Guests who’ve received two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can redeem in the store or drive-thru.

Gun Lake Casino

Casino guests with a completed COVID-19 vaccination card can receive $20 in free slot play. From April 5-May 31, individuals who have received one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible to receive this offer. To redeem, guests must be a Gun Lake Casino rewards member and present a valid ID.

Office Depot/Office Max

Through July 25, Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide are offering a coupon for free lamination of completed COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Staples

At Staples, free lamination of vaccine cards is offered at all stores and currently does not have an end date.

Lyft

Lyft joined CVS Health and other nonprofit partners to provide individuals in underserved communities access to vaccination appointments, promoting individual contributions and giving directly to help fund rides.

Uber

In partnership with organizations with deep ties to communities of color, Uber committed to providing 10 million free or discounted rides to ensure that those most in need can get to and from vaccination appointments and back again for their second dose.

Editor’s note: If we missed a promotion, let us know and we’ll add it to the list editorial@grmag.com.