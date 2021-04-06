Kalamazoo native Justice Hill to release full-length debut album

Kalamazoo native Justice Hill wrote and recorded his first full-length album “Room With a View,” which will be released April 20.

Hill, who attended Berklee College of Music and is now based in Chicago, released the single “Outta This” from the album on March 5. The album release will be accompanied by a nationwide radio and wheatpaste poster campaign.

The album features Hill’s baritone voice and piano playing, a balance of electronic programming and organic playing and an array of guest talent.

More information and streaming of the single “Outta This” are available on Hill’s website.