Tulip Time will bring back ‘Bier Klomp’

The entire block, centered at 447 Washington Ave., will be closed to traffic for Bier Klomp. Courtesy Tulip Time

Downtown Holland will host the ultimate “TGIF” party during this spring’s Tulip Time Festival.

Organizers of the annual festival, which this year runs May 2-10, are bringing back “Bier Klomp” from 4-11 p.m. Friday, May 8.

“Take a step beyond downtown Holland into Washington Square and join the locals for a Friday afternoon ‘borrel,’” or “drink,” organizers said. “The end of the workweek calls for a celebration.”

The entire block, centered at 447 Washington Ave., will be closed to traffic and host food trucks; interactive art experiences; and a selection of local and regional beer, cider and wine.

Local entertainers Delilah DeWylde and Lee Harvey will perform “high-octane rockabilly” that incorporates American honky-tonk country and surf music influences.

Tickets, which include a bier glass and one drink ticket, are $25 in advance and $30 on-site, or $15 for a nonalcoholic ticket.

Bier Klomp is a 21-and-older event. IDs will be required at entry.

More information on the event is at tuliptime.com/events/bier-klomp.

