Our top Weekend Picks (Feb. 28-March 1)

Party like it’s Feb. 29

(Saturday)

2020 is a leap year, and a local brewery is using the extra day to throw a party.

Founders Brewing is hosting a Leap Year Party from 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with a number of musical guests, including Lyrics Born, lespecial, Trifocal and Tom Drones.

There is a $10 cover and guests must be 21 years old and over.

Indulge in food and wine

(Friday)

Travel around the world in one evening. The Great Wine and Food Symposium is your annual winter escape.

Join WGVU at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the event, which is your guide to understanding and appreciating the rich variety and many pleasures of wine.

Talk with experts at every table, attend a wine tasting seminar and sample gourmet foods along with 400 international wine and beer selections and live music from local musicians and entertainers.

Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door.

Warm up with chili

(Saturday)

The Coopersville Farm Museum is hosting its 16th annual Coopersville Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

There is a $10 fee to enter the chili competition with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place. Admission to the event is free, but guests must purchase tickets to sample the chili.

Live music will be performed by Homemade Jam, and the event will include crafts for kids.

‘Peter and the Wolf’

(Saturday, Sunday)

CARE Ballet presents a one-hour performance of the classic tale for kids at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center.

Fearless young Peter disobeys his grandfather and ventures outside the gate into the meadow to see his friends, the Bird, the Duck and the Cat. The situation takes a dramatic turn when a Wolf appears.

Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

