Museums + Attractions: March 2020

Blandford Nature Center: Special events: March 7, Blacksmith Open Forge and Maple Moon. March 13, Tap It! Syrup and Stouts. March 14, Sugarbush Tour, Sugarbush Operations Apprentice and Women Only Blacksmith Open Forge. March 20, Nature Buds: Sugarbush Edition. See Sugarbush Festival in Special Events. Permanent attractions: 143 acres of trails, heritage buildings, farm. Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center open Mon.-Sat. Trails open daily dawn to dusk. $3. 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, 735-6240, blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Coopersville & Marne Railway: Closed for the season. 311 Danforth St., Coopersville, 997-7000, coopersvilleandmarne.org.

Coopersville Farm Museum: Museum honoring farming and rural life. Special events: Every Fri., Country Line Dancing. March 3 and 17, Jam Night. March 7, Family Day. March 21, Antique Outboard Motor Show. March 28, Kids, Crafts & Critters. Permanent attractions: Tractors and other farming equipment; also Eclipse windmill. Open Tue., Thu. and Sat. $5 adults, $3 kids 4-16, kids 3 and under free. 375 Main St., Coopersville, 997-8555, coopersvillefarmmuseum.org.

DeGraaf Nature Center: Eighteen-acre preserve with Interpretive Center, indoor pond, animals, SkyWatch. Special events: See Maple Sugar Time and Maple Palooza in Special Events. Center open Tue.-Sat. Trails open daily dawn to dusk. Free. 600 Graafschap Road, Holland, 355-1057, degraaf.org.

Deer Tracks Junction: Closed for the season. 7850 14 Mile Road, Cedar Springs, 863-3337, deertracksjunction.com.

Downtown Market: Open daily with culinary-related products at more than 20 local businesses and restaurants, plus cooking classes and private rentals. 435 Ionia Ave. SW, 805-5308, downtownmarketgr.com.

Felt Mansion & Gardens: Summer home of millionaire inventor Dorr E. Felt features 1920s architecture. See website for tour schedule. 6597 138th St., Holland, 335-3050, feltmansion.org.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park: Special exhibitions: Through March 1, “Rebecca Louise Law: The Womb.” Special events: March 1-April 30, “Butterflies are Blooming” features more than 60 species of butterflies and moths hatching and flying freely in the tropical conservatory. The exhibit is free with admission. March 15 and 22, Butterfly Photography. See “Who Am I? A Butterfly Ballet” in Stage & Film and Meijer Gardens Lecture in Lectures & Workshops. Permanent attractions: Modern and contemporary 30-acre sculpture collection, Japanese garden, tropical conservatory, children’s garden, nature trails and boardwalk, café, gift shop. Open daily. $14.50 adults, $11 seniors and students, $7 kids 5-13, $4 kids 3-4. 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, 957-1580, meijergardens.org.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum: Special exhibit: Through May 10, “The Continual Struggle” by Brian Washington. Permanent exhibitions: Highlights from Mr. and Mrs. Ford’s lives, plus featured online exhibits. Also, DeVos Learning Center. Open daily. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 college students, $4 ages 6-18, kids 5 and under free. 303 Pearl St. NW, 254-0400, fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

Grand Rapids Art Museum: Special exhibitions: Through April 26, “A New State of Matter: Contemporary Glass” and “Looking (at/into/through) Glass.” Through Aug. 2, “Design Highlights from the Permanent Collection.” Special events: March 1, Sunday Classical Concert Series with Castalia Quartet, 2-3 p.m. March 10, Visionnaire Series: At Lunch with artist Norwood Viviano. See GRAM Adult Workshop and GRAM Saturday Studio Session in Lectures & Workshops. Drop-in Studio: 1-4 p.m. every Sat.; this month: Stained Glass Creations. Closed Mon. $10 adults, $8 seniors and students, $6 kids 6-17, kids 5 and under free; free admission 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue. and 5-9 p.m. Thu. 101 Monroe Center NW, 831-1000, artmuseumgr.org.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum: Hands-on permanent and traveling exhibits for kids 2-10. Permanent activities: Think Tank, Kidstruction Zone, Little GR, Bubbles!, Wee Discover, musical instruments and more. Toddler Time 10 a.m.-noon Tue. Family Night 5-8 p.m. Thu. ($1.75). Closed Mon. $9, $8 seniors, kids under 1 free. 11 Sheldon Ave. NE, 235-4726, grcm.org.

Grand Rapids Public Museum: Special exhibitions: Through May 10, “Design Zone.” Through May 17, “Bodies Revealed.” Through August 16, “TOYS!” Permanent exhibitions: Streets of Old Grand Rapids; Newcomers: The People of This Place; West Michigan Habitats; Grand Fish, Grand River; and Be Curious. Also, restored 1928 Spillman carousel. Special events: Saturday Curiosity Labs. Open daily. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $3 kids 3-17. 272 Pearl St. NW, 929-1700, grpm.org.

Holland Museum: Local history and Dutch galleries with artwork from the Netherlands from the 1600s-1900s. Open Wed.-Sun. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 students, kids 5 and under free. 31 W. 10th St., 796-3329, hollandmuseum.org. Cappon House: 228 W. Ninth St. Settlers House: 190 W. Ninth St. The Armory: 16 W. Ninth St.

John Ball Zoo: Closed for the season. 1300 W. Fulton St., 336-4300, jbzoo.org.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts: Special exhibitions: Through March 8, Kirk Newman Art School Faculty Review. Through March 15, “David Park: A Retrospective.” Through March 22, “Natural Forms: Contemporary Works by Japanese Women.” March 21-April 11, “Young Artists of Kalamazoo County.” Closed Mon. $5 adults, $2 students with ID; members and kids 12 and under free. 314 S. Park St., Kalamazoo, (269) 349-7775, kiarts.org.

Meyer May House: Restored Frank Lloyd Wright 1909 prairie-style house includes original furnishings. Open for guided tours 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tue. and Thu.; 1-4 p.m. Sun. (last tour one hour before close). Free. 450 Madison Ave. SE, 246-4821, meyermayhouse.steelcase.com.

Muskegon Museum of Art: Special exhibitions: Through March 15, “Excellence in Fibers V.” Through March 22, “The Art of Making: Sculpture and Fiber from the Permanent Collection.” Through April 19, “20 for 20: Celebrating Michigan Illustrators.” $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 college students, kids 16 and under free. 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, (231) 720-2570, muskegonartmuseum.org.

Nelis’ Dutch Village: Dutch theme park closed for the season with shops open Mon.-Sat. 12350 James St., Holland, 396-1475, dutchvillage.com.

Outdoor Discovery Center: 155-acre nature preserve with gravel and boardwalk trails, Visitors Center, community programs and play park. Center open Mon.-Sat. Trails open daily dawn to dusk. Free. 4214 56th St., Holland, 393-9453, outdoordiscovery.org.

Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium: Shows use Digistar production and surround sound. See website for schedule of shows. $5, $4 with admission to the museum, members free. Special events: March 19, Concerts Under the Stars with Hollywood Makeout, $17, $12 members. Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, 456-3977, grpm.org/planetarium.

Veen Observatory: Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association observatory hosts various events; see website for details. 3308 Kissing Rock Ave. SE, Lowell. graaa.org.