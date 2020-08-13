Study shows Michigan residents want schools to stay closed

According to education review site, Authority.org, most people in the Midwestern and southern parts of the country want schools to open for in-person learning amid the pandemic.

However, most people in the western and northeastern parts of the country, including Michigan, want schools to close and revert to virtual learning or homeschooling.

Specifically, 26 states are in favor of in-person opening schools and 24 states would like to keep them closed.

The consensus is based on the use of trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data and hashtags #openschools, #reopenschools, #openschoolsnow, etc. as well as #closeschools, #closeschoolsnow and #keepschoolsclosed, etc.

Over 120,000 tweets were tracked since Aug. 1.