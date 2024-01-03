Stacking up against the competition

In the world of cup stacking, where speed, precision, and a keen sense of timing are essential, 17-year-old Will Allen, a senior at East Grand Rapids High School, has emerged as a true prodigy. Currently ranked third globally by the World Sport Stacking Association, Will’s journey to the top is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Starting his cup stacking journey at the age of 10 after being captivated by YouTube videos, Will quickly mastered the art, showcasing his dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and lightning-fast reflexes. Over the years, he’s participated in 39 tournaments, often traveling across the

over 725,000 participants in the United States alone last year. Will Allen stands out as a shining star in this intense sport, competing individually, on relay teams, and in doubles.

country, from Atlanta to Chicago, Dallas to Tampa, and even venturing to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

However, Will’s skills aren’t limited to national competitions; he’s a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. His participation in the WSSA World Championships in Singapore, where national teams from around the world gather, showcases his prowess beyond borders. Ranked third overall in the world, Will proudly represents Team USA, being the only member in the top 10 globally.

His achievements make him the de facto number one nationally in the USA,

a testament to his dedication and skill in this unique sport. Despite the intensity of competition, Will’s journey is filled with memorable moments, both on and off the stacking mat. One such moment was the chance to break the 3-6-3 world record, accompanied by an unexpected walkout music choice – P.I.M.P by 50 Cent, courtesy of his dad. The result? A new world record, proving that sometimes, unconventional choices lead to extraordinary outcomes.

Beyond the competitions, Will’s experiences include humorous encounters with fans who mistook him for actor Timothy Chalamet due to his longer hair. Such moments add a touch of humor to the life of this remarkable cup stacking prodigy. As cup stacking gains recognition as a Junior Olympic Sport, Will Allen continues to amaze audiences and inspire aspiring Sport Stackers worldwide. With his unwavering dedication, quick hands, and a dash of humor, Will is stacking his way to greatness, leaving cups and records in his wake.