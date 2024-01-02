A ‘mulch better’ option

Grand Rapids residents have two options for the disposal of live-cut Christmas trees after the holidays. The City’s Christmas tree collection program offers free drop-off disposal and fee-based curbside pickup. Both options are environmentally friendly, with trees recycled through chipping and composting.

Free drop-off sites

The City offers free drop-off sites for Christmas trees through January 31 at the following locations:

Riverside Park (north entrance), 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

MacKay-Jaycees Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Lincoln Park, (Garfield Ave. NW entrance) 231 Marion Ave. NW

Huff Park, (Ball St. parking lot) 2286 Ball Ave. NE

Residents can also drop off trees at the City’s Compost and Yard Waste Site, which is open year-round. Winter Hours, Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City Compost and Yard Waste Site, 2001 Butterworth Rd SW

Fee-based curbside pickup program

Public Works will actively collect trees through January 31. After this time residents will need to call and request a collection.

The curbside pickup option requires residents attach a $2.50 City bulk yard waste tag (purple tag) to the Christmas tree and place it in their pickup area by 7 a.m. on the scheduled refuse collection day.

Bulk yard waste tags may be purchased at City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW, in the customer service lobby. City Hall is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some local retailers also may have the tags in stock.

Christmas trees placed in the refuse pickup area must be properly tagged for collection. The tag must be visible at the time of collection. Make every effort to be sure the tree is able to be collected (not buried in the snow) and the tag is visible. All ornaments, other decorations, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any plastic bags on the tree need to be removed prior to collection. If not properly tagged, the property owner is subject to a notice of violation and possible fine. Lost or stolen tags are the responsibility of the resident to replace. Curbside collection may be delayed if there is a snow event.

Holiday Tree Pickup in East Grand Rapids

Public Works will collect natural holiday trees and wreaths for chipping Jan. 2-12. Please remove lights, ribbons and ornaments from the greenery and place the tree or wreath in the right-of-way on the day before your regular pickup day. More at eastgr.org/debris.