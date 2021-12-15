Gymnast in Nassar case to speak at Calvin

Calvin University will honor a former USA gymnast and attorney.

The university will award Rachael Denhollander the 2021 Abraham Kuyper Prize for Excellence in Reformed Theology and Public Life at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 15, at Calvin University’s Covenant Fine Arts Center Recital Hall, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE in Grand Rapids.

Denhollander was the first woman to pursue criminal sexual assault charges and speak publicly against Larry Nassar, the former team doctor of the national gymnastics team, in 2016. She will give a lecture and participate in a moderated question and answer session after receiving the award.

She also is an attorney, author, advocate and educator known as a leading voice on the topic of sexual abuse.

Hundreds of female gymnasts who were sexually abused by Nassar agreed to a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee this week.

There will be limited in-person seating available. The event also will be livestreamed on Calvin University’s YouTube and Facebook pages.