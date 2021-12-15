Hotels to host joint New Year’s Eve parties

Two downtown Grand Rapids hotels will ring in the new year with two holiday parties.

AHC Hospitality will host Ballroom Bashes from 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 187 Monroe Ave. NW, and at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids, 235 Louis St. NW.

The parties will be held inside the Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton’s Ambassador Ballroom and the JW Marriott Grand Rapids’ International Ballroom for adults 21 and older.

Guests staying at the Amway Grand Plaza, JW Marriott Grand Rapids, AC Hotel Grand Rapids Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown can receive wristbands to attend both parties throughout the night.

The New Year’s Eve events will include live music by P.S. Dump Your Girlfriend from 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza and by DJ Keller Shaw from 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Amway Grand Plaza will serve hot dogs and pizza from Gringo’s Dogs and Peppino’s, and the JW Marriott Grand Rapids will serve food from K-ROK.

Alcoholic beverages, including champagne, will be available for purchase.

Guests staying at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids also can order room service until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

