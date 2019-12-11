Saugatuck area makes Condé Nast’s top destinations list

Southwest Michigan has been recognized among the best travel destinations in the world.

In Condé Nast Traveler’s annual list, “20 Best Places to Go in 2020,” Southwest Michigan was featured as one of only two U.S. destinations, along with Nashville, Tennessee. The two ranked right up there among exotic locales such as Okinawa, Japan; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Dubai in the U.A.E.

“What an honor to be listed alongside amazing global destinations to visit in 2020 by Condé Nast. We know our communities are magical, hosting food connoisseurs, unique lodging and year-round fun activities,” said Lisa Mize, Saugatuck/Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau interim executive director. “Thanks to Condé Nast, our beautiful resort towns will be on many more travelers’ radar as a destination for the new decade. In addition, our areas boast a very active agritourism enticement for visitors wanting to get back to nature.”

The section of the article featuring Southwest Michigan focused on the region’s agricultural heritage and “laid-back” coastal town vibe, highlighting craft beverage makers and food-centric destinations in Fennville and Saugatuck. Points of interest included:

Virtue Cider’s “idyllic 28-acre farm”

Modales Wines’ “small-batch, estate-grown grapes”

Waypost Brewing Company’s “farmhouse-inspired” beer

Pennyroyal Café & Provisions’ “harvest-driven menu”

Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, said national exposure from the award-winning publication not only benefits Southwest Michigan, but the state’s tourism industry as a whole.

“Travelers are always looking for new, authentic, interesting places to explore, and when a publication like Condé Nast recommends a destination … they will visit that destination and places along their way … so this designation is a powerful endorsement for Saugatuck/Douglas, Fennville and South Haven, and for all of Pure Michigan,” Lorenz said.

Read the full Condé Nast Traveler article, “20 Best Places to Go in 2020,” here.

Photo via cntraveler.com