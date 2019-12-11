LaughFest draws Jeff Foxworthy

Calling all redneck lovers!

Comedian and author Jeff Foxworthy will headline LaughFest’s 2020 Signature Event, “A Night with Jeff Foxworthy,” on March 14 at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

He is known for his redneck jokes that explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature. Foxworthy’s style often is compared to Mark Twain.

Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history. He is a multi-Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books.

The 2020 Signature Event is a fundraiser for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Tickets for the event are currently on sale and can be purchased at laughfestgr.org.

Foxworthy will be joined by other artists for the 10-day laugh festival, which runs from March 5-15. There will be 150 free ticketed events that will feature 100 artists at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Lowell, Holland and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

Image courtesy Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids