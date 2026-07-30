Book-cart dog brings smiles to kids in recovery

When you first see Millie’s Book Cart, you might be surprised that a little dog could have such a big vision. But Millie is a little dog with a big heart, and her whole life has come together in her namesake cart filled with books for use in Mary Free Bed Kids rehabilitation program.

Millie is a Shih Tzu-Bichon Frisé mix; she comes from a long line of people-lovers, especially when those people are children. Some of her ancestors were even guard dogs who knew how to pay attention to details, a trait she has inherited. In fact, she recently retired from a service job: “I loved that job. I had to pay attention and tap my mama Beth when she needed my help. When you wear the uniform of ‘Service Dog,’ you see what is needed in the moment. And I do! I love helping.”

So when her new mama Lynn was talking to her friend Wendy about books for kids Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Millie’s ears perked up: “The only thing I love more than chewing on my stuffed lion is when Lynn’s friends come here to talk about books!” That night, as Lynn sat reading on the couch, Millie tapped her—an old habit—and the idea for Millie’s Book Cart began to take shape in Lynn’s mind.

And what an idea it has become! Today, Giulia Korda, Teacher Liaison, makes sure Millie’s Book Cart is stocked with books for young patients of all ages and interests to choose. The books that Millie and donors make available help patients keep their reading skills sharp and also simply help pass the time. Korda recently became a Scholastic Literacy Partner and placed an order for books that feature characters with differences that may resonate with patients’ lives and new circumstances. “We all like to see ourselves reflected in the books we read,” she said.

Distribution varies depending on length of stay and number of patients. Millie makes sure the cart stays stocked with plenty of books; other donors contribute as well. New book donations are welcomed!* The books are “distributed,” not “borrowed,” Korda noted. “They go home when the patient does.”

Each book has a sticker of Millie in it. “I like the caricature that Chris LaPorte made of me for the sticker,” Millie said. “My hair looked good, and I love that monogrammed necklace I’m wearing.”

Kids love the books—and the cart. “The cart itself even looks exciting,” Korda noted. “Our art therapist Libby Smith did a great job painting it with colorful designs and book characters. Seeing something new come rolling into the room can brighten spirits and break up the day.” In a way, Millie’s contribution is “cart” therapy.

In late 2026, the Joan Secchia Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital will open right across the street from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, doubling the capacity to serve young patients and increasing the opportunity to provide books to help them learn and heal. When Millie was asked if she had an idea about what book would be good to add to the cart to meet this greater need, she replied:

“Well,” she said as she did a big stretch. “That’s hard to say. There are so many great ones. But if I had to pick just one, it would be Dog Man. I mean, who wouldn’t want to read about a dog who loves to help people?”

*New book donation inquiries can be made by email at foundation@maryfreebed.com.