Changing Grand Rapids

Change is in the wind in the Third Ward of Grand Rapids.

Preston Sain released the renderings to a major $15 million development at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street. The 35,000-square-foot project includes 11,000 square feet of commercial space and 34 apartment units.

The Eastern & Burton Village District will be the flagship development of Sain’s Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, a mission to develop eight business districts within the Third Ward over a 16-year period — and a $100 million capital commitment to the city.

“Black Wallstreet development is a breath of fresh air, on top of great relationships, it’s a solution, a project and a vision,” Sain told the Magazine. “It’s an alternative to gentrification, because if we don’t come up with an agenda, someone else will.”

Behind Sain’s development — which is a partnership with nine other Grand Rapidians — is a lot of symbolic numbers. Sain is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, which happens to be the same date historic Black Wall Street figure Booker T. Washington died in 1915.

The goal of Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids is to pull the entire Grand Rapids community up from a disastrous 2015 Forbes article that listed the city as the second-worst city economically for Black residents.

Last year, Grand Rapids city officials declared racism a public health crisis. And for Grand Rapids to be a whole community moving forward toward bigger and better things, everyone needs to be on the same page, Sain said.