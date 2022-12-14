Two Men and a Truck ‘Give Back’ 

Jeremy Buhrmann, general manager of Two Men and a Truck. is feeling really good about a new charity the moving company has come up with this year. It involves the collecting of gently used furniture and the moving company opening its doors to the public for two days to people in need.

“A lot of our customers are pretty well off and don’t want their old furniture,” Buhrmann said. “They typically pay us to junk it.”

Seeing so many good items go to waste, especially during the time of year when giving is top of mind, prompted the idea for an inaugural “Give Back” event the company plans to turn into an annual event.

“Tomorrow morning and Friday we are opening our doors to the public, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone who says they’re in need, we have a lot of really nice couches and bookshelves. About 13,000 lbs,, more than 130 items. On (Dec. 21) we are offering free delivery to people who aren’t able to transport items themselves,” he said.

Two Men and a Truck was started in Lansing in 1985 and has grown to 375 locations in four different countries. The company partners with Love Your Neighbor, a Hudsonville charity that resells gently used items and WYCA, a charity dedicated to rescuing domestic violence survivors.

Two Men and a Truck is located at 284 Dodge Court, Suite 104, in Comstock Park.

“We are all about giving back,” Burrmann said. “It just feels so good.”