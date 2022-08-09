Mayor honors Cherry Health for National Health Center Week

A local health center is being recognized for its contributions to local health care.

In celebration of National Health Center Week, Aug. 7-13, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its vital role in shaping local health care.

National Health Center Week is an annual celebration dedicated to raising awareness of the mission and accomplishments of community health centers nationwide. This year’s theme is Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.

“During National Health Center Week, the city of Grand Rapids celebrates Cherry Health, its 20 locations across the state, its dedicated staff of more than 800 employees, board members, patients and all those responsible for their continued success and growth,” Bliss said.

Established in 1988 and based in Grand Rapids, Cherry Health is the state’s largest federally qualified health center and serves over 60,000 patients yearly.

In 2021, Cherry Health received a Health Center Quality Leader Gold Award from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), performing in the top 10% of health centers nationwide. The organization served 66,757 patients and received a 95% patient satisfaction rate.

“During this week, we celebrate the unique value health centers bring to the communities we serve,” said Cherry Health president and CEO Tasha Blackmon. “Health centers like Cherry Health ensure barrier-free access to comprehensive, quality health care regardless of an individual’s insurance status or ability to pay. We are often the difference between sickness and health, despair and hope, and barriers and opportunities for our patients.”